Missouri woman receives national recognition for contributions to immunization efforts
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Michelle Yarnall, administrator of Pediatric Associates of Southwest Missouri in Joplin has been named Missouri’s Immunization Champion for her outstanding efforts to promote immunizations. Nominated by the Bureau of Immunizations within the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), Yarnall is recognized for...
Northern Missouri under severe thunderstorm watch
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for northern Missouri until 8 p.m. Friday. Eleven counties are included in the watch.
Include safety in your plans for Labor Day weekend
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, encourages everyone to plan for a safe 2022 Labor Day weekend. Whether you are on the water or on the road, it’s everyone’s responsibility to travel safely and observe all Missouri laws.
Nominations open for inaugural Missouri Farm Bureau Farm Dog of the Year Contest￼
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Farmers are invited to submit nominations for the Inaugural Missouri Farm Bureau Farm Dog of the Year contest, supported by Purina. This brand-new contest celebrates farm dogs and the many ways they support farmers and ranchers in producing nutritious food for families and their pets across Missouri.
Department of Social Services warns Missourians of EBT credential harvesting scheme
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo— The Department of Social Services warns Missourians to be alert of phishing attempts to steal login credentials for their EBT card. FIS Global, Missouri’s EBT card vendor, has warned of emails being sent to clients impersonating FIS using Zix Secure Messaging and using free sites to mimic an FIS client login page to steal their login credentials. These emails are not legitimate and should be deleted if received. FIS recommends blocking all emails from fis.notifications@zixmessagecenter.com and reporting any suspicious emails to FIS directly.
Find out where to cycle at MDC virtual event Aug. 30
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) now allows the expanded use of bicycles and electric bicycles on many department-area service roads and multi-use trails. But how does that apply to where you live? Discover where you can cycle during a free virtual event from 6 – 7 p.m. on Aug. 30.
New Missouri Laws Going Into Effect On August 28th
(Jefferson City) New laws, passed by the Missouri Legislature, will go into effect on August 28th, unless otherwise noted. Griffin Weinberg takes a brief look at some of them.
MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL ENCOURAGES PUBLIC TO PARTICIPATE IN SURVEY
Missouri State Highway Patrol superintendent Colonel Eric T. Olson invites the public to take part in a public opinion survey regarding safety and security, officers’ attitudes and competency, overall agency performance, and concerns regarding crime and social issues. The 2022 Public Opinion Survey opened August 16, and runs until...
Back-to-School is time to review emergency preparedness plans
SPRINGFIELD – As millions of children and college students go back to school this month, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) recommends that all families review their own emergency preparedness plans and school safety plans. Whether your children are in school, on a bus, at music practice, or with...
Missouri attorney general announces Opioid Settlement with Endo International
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has announced that his office and a coalition of attorneys general have reached an agreement in principle with opioid maker, Endo International plc. (Endo), and its lenders that would provide up to $450 million nationwide to participating states and local governments, ban promotion of Endo’s opioids, and require Endo to turn over millions of documents related to its role in the opioid crisis for publication in a public online archive. Exact dollar amount distribution to states is still being worked out, but this settlement, like previous settlements, will bring millions of dollars to Missouri for opioid abatement, treatment, and education.
Nebraska man breaks world record with fish caught at Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OZARK, Mo. — A Nebraska man is the new state record holder under alternative methods for shortnose gar. Rich Porter of Omaha, Nebraska was bowfishing on May 16 at the Lake of the Ozarks when he shot a 14-pound, 6-ounce fish. “Shortnose gar usually only weigh three-to-four pounds,”...
Treasurer Fitzpatrick announces almost 400 MOScholars Scholarships awarded
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick has announced that almost 400 scholarships have been awarded to students to attend the school of their choice through the MOScholars program. The 390 awards come from six Educational Assistance Organizations (EAO) and provide scholarships to students in all eligible regions of the state.
American Council of Engineering Companies of Illinois honors Governor JB Pritzker with “Champion of Infrastructure” award
CHICAGO – In recognition of his monumental achievement of enacting the “Rebuild Illinois” capital plan which put billions of dollars into action supporting state transportation and infrastructure projects, technology, education, worker safety and job creation, the American Council of Engineering Companies of Illinois (ACEC Illinois) has presented a special “Champion of Infrastructure” Award to Governor JB Pritzker.
American Council of Engineering Companies of Illinois donates 500 school supply kits to elementary schools across Illinois
SPRINGFIELD – The American Council of Engineering Companies of Illinois (ACEC Illinois) has kicked off the donation of over 500 back-to-school supply kits to assist low-income students in elementary schools across the state who are starting school or resuming their studies this Fall. The donation is one of the initiatives by ACEC Illinois to support schools, teachers, and parents of elementary school students who are both low-income and impacted by inflation.
Do you need a concealed carry permit in Missouri?
Missouri is a permitless carry state, which means that anyone who can legally own and use a firearm can carry a concealed weapon. So what is the point of a concealed carry permit?
Some New School Bus Laws will go into Effect in Missouri
(MISSOURINET) – A number of new Missouri laws will be going into effect on August 28th. Joey Parker tells us about some changes coming to the rules regarding how school children are bused around our state.
Solar storm: Where the auroras are visible in Missouri
Will you be able to see the aurora borealis from St. Louis tonight? It depends where you are and where you look.
The historic and last home of American frontiersman Daniel Boone in Defiance, St. Charles County, Missouri
Daniel Boone's last home.Kbh3rd, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Nathan Boone who was the youngest son of Daniel Boone built the home with his father in Defiance, Missouri. In late 1799, Nathan lived there with his family after moving there from Kentucky. Daniel and his wife, Rebecca, lived primarily with Nathan from about 1804 to 1813, and later from 1816 until he died on September 26, 1820.
Mo State Fair Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion Rabbit Meat Pen announced
SEDALIA – The 2022 Grand Champion Rabbit Meat Pen at the Missouri State Fair. Hadley is from Braymer, and is a member of the Braymer FFA chapter. Hadley’s prize-winning rabbits weighed an average of 4.7 pounds. The Reserve Grand Champion Rabbit Meat Pen honor went to Brayden Gast...
