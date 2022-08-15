JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has announced that his office and a coalition of attorneys general have reached an agreement in principle with opioid maker, Endo International plc. (Endo), and its lenders that would provide up to $450 million nationwide to participating states and local governments, ban promotion of Endo’s opioids, and require Endo to turn over millions of documents related to its role in the opioid crisis for publication in a public online archive. Exact dollar amount distribution to states is still being worked out, but this settlement, like previous settlements, will bring millions of dollars to Missouri for opioid abatement, treatment, and education.

