Missouri State

Missouri woman receives national recognition for contributions to immunization efforts vv

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Michelle Yarnall, administrator of Pediatric Associates of Southwest Missouri in Joplin has been named Missouri’s Immunization Champion for her outstanding efforts to promote immunizations. Nominated by the Bureau of Immunizations within the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), Yarnall is recognized for...
Include safety in your plans for Labor Day weekend

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, encourages everyone to plan for a safe 2022 Labor Day weekend. Whether you are on the water or on the road, it’s everyone’s responsibility to travel safely and observe all Missouri laws.
Department of Social Services warns Missourians of EBT credential harvesting scheme

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo— The Department of Social Services warns Missourians to be alert of phishing attempts to steal login credentials for their EBT card. FIS Global, Missouri’s EBT card vendor, has warned of emails being sent to clients impersonating FIS using Zix Secure Messaging and using free sites to mimic an FIS client login page to steal their login credentials. These emails are not legitimate and should be deleted if received. FIS recommends blocking all emails from fis.notifications@zixmessagecenter.com and reporting any suspicious emails to FIS directly.
Find out where to cycle at MDC virtual event Aug. 30

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) now allows the expanded use of bicycles and electric bicycles on many department-area service roads and multi-use trails. But how does that apply to where you live? Discover where you can cycle during a free virtual event from 6 – 7 p.m. on Aug. 30.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL ENCOURAGES PUBLIC TO PARTICIPATE IN SURVEY

Missouri State Highway Patrol superintendent Colonel Eric T. Olson invites the public to take part in a public opinion survey regarding safety and security, officers’ attitudes and competency, overall agency performance, and concerns regarding crime and social issues. The 2022 Public Opinion Survey opened August 16, and runs until...
Back-to-School is time to review emergency preparedness plans

SPRINGFIELD – As millions of children and college students go back to school this month, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) recommends that all families review their own emergency preparedness plans and school safety plans. Whether your children are in school, on a bus, at music practice, or with...
Missouri attorney general announces Opioid Settlement with Endo International

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has announced that his office and a coalition of attorneys general have reached an agreement in principle with opioid maker, Endo International plc. (Endo), and its lenders that would provide up to $450 million nationwide to participating states and local governments, ban promotion of Endo’s opioids, and require Endo to turn over millions of documents related to its role in the opioid crisis for publication in a public online archive. Exact dollar amount distribution to states is still being worked out, but this settlement, like previous settlements, will bring millions of dollars to Missouri for opioid abatement, treatment, and education.
Treasurer Fitzpatrick announces almost 400 MOScholars Scholarships awarded

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick has announced that almost 400 scholarships have been awarded to students to attend the school of their choice through the MOScholars program. The 390 awards come from six Educational Assistance Organizations (EAO) and provide scholarships to students in all eligible regions of the state.
American Council of Engineering Companies of Illinois honors Governor JB Pritzker with “Champion of Infrastructure” award

CHICAGO – In recognition of his monumental achievement of enacting the “Rebuild Illinois” capital plan which put billions of dollars into action supporting state transportation and infrastructure projects, technology, education, worker safety and job creation, the American Council of Engineering Companies of Illinois (ACEC Illinois) has presented a special “Champion of Infrastructure” Award to Governor JB Pritzker.
American Council of Engineering Companies of Illinois donates 500 school supply kits to elementary schools across Illinois

SPRINGFIELD – The American Council of Engineering Companies of Illinois (ACEC Illinois) has kicked off the donation of over 500 back-to-school supply kits to assist low-income students in elementary schools across the state who are starting school or resuming their studies this Fall. The donation is one of the initiatives by ACEC Illinois to support schools, teachers, and parents of elementary school students who are both low-income and impacted by inflation.
CJ Coombs

The historic and last home of American frontiersman Daniel Boone in Defiance, St. Charles County, Missouri

Daniel Boone's last home.Kbh3rd, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Nathan Boone who was the youngest son of Daniel Boone built the home with his father in Defiance, Missouri. In late 1799, Nathan lived there with his family after moving there from Kentucky. Daniel and his wife, Rebecca, lived primarily with Nathan from about 1804 to 1813, and later from 1816 until he died on September 26, 1820.
DEFIANCE, MO

