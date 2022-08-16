ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turkey says five more grain ships leave Ukrainian ports

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eZral_0hIhcKy700

ISTANBUL, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Five more ships have left Ukrainian ports carrying corn and wheat, three from Chornomorsk and two from Pivdennyi, under a U.N.-brokered grain export deal, Turkey's defence ministry said on Tuesday.

It added that four more ships bound for Ukraine were to be inspected on Tuesday by the joint co-ordination centre, set up by Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the United Nations in Istanbul.

One of the ships leaving on Tuesday was the Brave Commander, carrying the first cargo of humanitarian food aid bound for Africa from Ukraine since Russia's invasion, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. read more

Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

