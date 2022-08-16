Read full article on original website
Washington work zone employees fear for safety as injuries persists
A work zone can be a dangerous place to make a living. “It almost feels like jumping out of an airplane every time you start working,” Mallorie Devies, a former construction employee said. “Your heart starts pumping, your adrenaline starts going.”. Back in March two people were seriously...
Issaquah troopers arrest wrong way driver suspected of DUI
ISSAQUAH, Wash. — According to officials, just before 1:00 a.m. this morning Washington State Patrol received 911 calls reporting a vehicle driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-90 just west of SR 18. Law enforcement responded in order to stop the vehicle. WSP also received a total of...
Revive I-5 planned this weekend, a summer full of 'fish and chips' on Washington roads
BELLEVUE, Wash. — A full course of road work could slow down your plans this weekend. The Washington State Department is calling road work this time of year 'fish and chips.' This means if you travel on state highways this summer, there is a good chance you will come across a fish passage barrier removal or chip seal project. The department says like crispy fried fish and chips, both types of projects are better when it's hot.
Detectives investigating fatal fire at RV park in Snohomish County
ARLINGTON, Wash. — Authorities are investigating a death after a fire at an RV park along Smokey Point Boulevard in Snohomish County on Wednesday morning. Detectives are at the scene in Arlington, where neighbors outside their mobile homes said flames consumed one RV and spread to another around 1:50 a.m. The resident in the second RV evacuated and called 911.
Woman found asleep in car outside Fred Meyer ends up causing rollover wreck in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Officers say they found a woman asleep in a car parked outside a Fred Meyer moments before she caused a rollover wreck. It started at 9:20 a.m. when Bellevue officers found the woman, 24, asleep in the car at the Fred Meyer near 148th Avenue NE and NE 22nd Street.
Tacoma police implementing plan to cut crime but some say they aren't seeing a difference
TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Police Department has begun implementing a plan to curb crime in the city amid two recent high profile shootings that left three people wounded during separate holdup attempts this week. Sarah Hagan’s brother and sister live a few houses down from where a shooting...
Deputies searching for suspects who stole vehicles, keys from Lynnwood dealership
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Deputies with the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office were investigating after they said car thieves hit a dealership twice Thursday morning, stealing multiple vehicles and their car keys. Investigators were called around 4:30 a.m. to ZAG Motors in Lynnwood along Highway 99 on a report of a...
4-year-old child hit by car while playing in Arlington driveway, dies
ARLINGTON, Wash. — Deputies confirm a 4-year-old child is dead after an incident involving a car in Snohomish County. The sheriff’s office confirmed with KOMO News the incident happened just before 2 p.m. in the 15100 block of Highway 9. The child was playing outside a home when...
Armed robberies of ATM users in King, Pierce counties likely related, officials say
TACOMA, Wash. — Law enforcement authorities in King and Pierce counties are investigating a crime spree in which armed robbers are targeting customers using outside bank ATMs. Investigators said ATM users have been robbed at several banking establishments in Bonney Lake, Parkland, Federal Way, Kent and possibly Seattle. Renton...
Tacoma police investigating video of protester hit by vehicle over the weekend
TACOMA, Wash. - Police say they are looking into a video posted to social media, which shows someone hitting protest organizers with their car in Tacoma. The video, posted on Twitter by the Tacoma Action Collective (TAC), shows the alleged incident. The incident happened Sunday when protesters against gentrification on the Hilltop took to the streets.
5 teens taken for treatment after car plunges down Auburn embankment, authorities say
AUBURN, Wash. — Five teens had to be pulled Tuesday evening from the vehicle they were in after the car crashed down an embankment in Auburn, authorities said. The occupants, including the 19-year-old driver, were taken to a local hospital as a precaution after the car suffered extensive body damage during the crash, which occurred before 5:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Oravetz Road SE, the Valley Regional Fire Department said in a social media post.
Bank customer in Tacoma shot during robbery at branch ATM, police say
TACOMA, Wash. — Police were searching for the suspect who shot a bank customer in Tacoma on Wednesday while he was attempting to use the branch's drive-through ATM, police said. The 39-year-old man, who was not identified, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury,...
Person rescued after jumping into water at Seattle's Colman Dock
SEATTLE — Rescuers pulled a person from the water near Pier 52 in Seattle on Wednesday. The search got underway around 9:30 a.m. at the Colman Dock. Seattle fire crews said one person jumped from the dock into the water near the Ivar's restaurant. That person was rescued and...
Police investigating after body found at Ballard park for second time in less than a year
SEATTLE — Police on Thursday were investigating after a body was found at a Phinney Ridge park in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood Thursday morning. A woman found the body in one of the bathrooms at the Gilman playground area. Police were called shortly after 11 a.m. and investigators said a...
Pierce County Sheriff's Office questions 4 men after victim said he was shot while in SUV
BUCKLEY, Wash. — Investigators from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday was questioning four men after one of the men said he was shot while sitting in a parked vehicle along the Sumner/Buckley Highway. The gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment but information about...
Suspect held in fatal shooting in Tacoma parking lot, police say
TACOMA, Wash. — Police in Tacoma said Tuesday that a 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a murder last month when the victim was gunned down in a Tacoma parking lot. According to a police statement, the suspect, who was not identified, was taken into custody shortly...
Man surrenders after lengthy police standoff in Bothell
BOTHELL — A police standoff in Bothell is finally over. Officers first responded to 32nd Drive SE in the Cascade Vista neighborhood around 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Several nearby homes were evacuated. Negotiators spent hours talking to the suspect, who was wanted on a felony warrant. He came out...
Pierce County deputies pursue and arrest domestic violence suspect
SPANAWAY, Wash. — Pierce Country Sherriff Department responded on Tuesday morning to 911 calls reporting crying and screaming in the background. The calls were traced back to a Spanaway residence with a history of domestic violence occurrences. When deputies arrived, the suspect fled from the home and entered a...
Hot, dry weather spurs Red Flag warning as fire danger mounts for Washington counties
SEATTLE — The forecast this week calls for very hot and dry conditions across many areas of the state, prompting the National Weather Service to issue new fire warnings for much of Western Washington. The Red Flag warning starts Wednesday at 11 a.m. and extends through 10 p.m. Thursday.
Firefighters prepare for potentially more fires with Red Flag warning issued
SEATTLE — Dry grass has been growing all summer and is now prime fuel as the fire danger increases. Many times, the place a wildfire starts is along our highways when someone carelessly tosses a cigarette out the window. DOT video in Kent Wednesday morning saw crews tackling a...
