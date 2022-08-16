ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynnwood, WA

KOMO News

Issaquah troopers arrest wrong way driver suspected of DUI

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — According to officials, just before 1:00 a.m. this morning Washington State Patrol received 911 calls reporting a vehicle driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-90 just west of SR 18. Law enforcement responded in order to stop the vehicle. WSP also received a total of...
ISSAQUAH, WA
KOMO News

Revive I-5 planned this weekend, a summer full of 'fish and chips' on Washington roads

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A full course of road work could slow down your plans this weekend. The Washington State Department is calling road work this time of year 'fish and chips.' This means if you travel on state highways this summer, there is a good chance you will come across a fish passage barrier removal or chip seal project. The department says like crispy fried fish and chips, both types of projects are better when it's hot.
WASHINGTON STATE
KOMO News

Detectives investigating fatal fire at RV park in Snohomish County

ARLINGTON, Wash. — Authorities are investigating a death after a fire at an RV park along Smokey Point Boulevard in Snohomish County on Wednesday morning. Detectives are at the scene in Arlington, where neighbors outside their mobile homes said flames consumed one RV and spread to another around 1:50 a.m. The resident in the second RV evacuated and called 911.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Tacoma police investigating video of protester hit by vehicle over the weekend

TACOMA, Wash. - Police say they are looking into a video posted to social media, which shows someone hitting protest organizers with their car in Tacoma. The video, posted on Twitter by the Tacoma Action Collective (TAC), shows the alleged incident. The incident happened Sunday when protesters against gentrification on the Hilltop took to the streets.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

5 teens taken for treatment after car plunges down Auburn embankment, authorities say

AUBURN, Wash. — Five teens had to be pulled Tuesday evening from the vehicle they were in after the car crashed down an embankment in Auburn, authorities said. The occupants, including the 19-year-old driver, were taken to a local hospital as a precaution after the car suffered extensive body damage during the crash, which occurred before 5:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Oravetz Road SE, the Valley Regional Fire Department said in a social media post.
AUBURN, WA
KOMO News

Bank customer in Tacoma shot during robbery at branch ATM, police say

TACOMA, Wash. — Police were searching for the suspect who shot a bank customer in Tacoma on Wednesday while he was attempting to use the branch's drive-through ATM, police said. The 39-year-old man, who was not identified, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury,...
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Person rescued after jumping into water at Seattle's Colman Dock

SEATTLE — Rescuers pulled a person from the water near Pier 52 in Seattle on Wednesday. The search got underway around 9:30 a.m. at the Colman Dock. Seattle fire crews said one person jumped from the dock into the water near the Ivar's restaurant. That person was rescued and...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Suspect held in fatal shooting in Tacoma parking lot, police say

TACOMA, Wash. — Police in Tacoma said Tuesday that a 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a murder last month when the victim was gunned down in a Tacoma parking lot. According to a police statement, the suspect, who was not identified, was taken into custody shortly...
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Man surrenders after lengthy police standoff in Bothell

BOTHELL — A police standoff in Bothell is finally over. Officers first responded to 32nd Drive SE in the Cascade Vista neighborhood around 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Several nearby homes were evacuated. Negotiators spent hours talking to the suspect, who was wanted on a felony warrant. He came out...
BOTHELL, WA
KOMO News

Pierce County deputies pursue and arrest domestic violence suspect

SPANAWAY, Wash. — Pierce Country Sherriff Department responded on Tuesday morning to 911 calls reporting crying and screaming in the background. The calls were traced back to a Spanaway residence with a history of domestic violence occurrences. When deputies arrived, the suspect fled from the home and entered a...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA

