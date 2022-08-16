ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseburg, OR

Comments / 0

Related
nbc16.com

63-year-old Douglas County man reported missing

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is seeking information from the public which may assist in locating 63-year-old Rick Leroy Garrett, who has been reported missing. Garrett reported to a friend that he was injured and needed help near Dear Lick Falls in the Tiller area...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Wildland firefighters trail old growth fire in Camas Valley

CAMAS VALLEY, Ore. — Around 8:10 p.m. Thursday (Aug. 19, 2022), crews from Douglas Forest Protective Association (DFPA), Camas Valley Rural Fire District and Tenmile Rural Fire Protection District responded to a 1/4-acre old growth fire located on Quiet Mountain Road in Camas Valley. Wildland firefighter crews, including the...
CAMAS VALLEY, OR
nbc16.com

Crews work to control brush fire in West Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — Firefighters are scene of a brush fire in West Eugene. The call came in around 2:20 p.m. Friday for the fire located at Janisse and Dani streets. "Our crews are actively working on controlling this brush fire," Eugene Springfield Fire told our newsroom at 2:52 p.m.
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Roseburg, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Roseburg, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
nbc16.com

Those with outstanding warrants urged to turn themselves in

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Coos County Community Corrections wants those with outstanding warrants to turn themselves in. Director Mike Crim says Coos County has more than 300 open warrants, and they want to get those people the help they need. His office connects those on parole and probation to...
COOS COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Douglas County crews actively engaged on 22 fires in Dutchman Complex

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Firefighters are continuing to aggressively engage on numerous fires across the Douglas District following thunderstorms across Douglas County Wednesday night, Douglas Forest Protective Association said Thursday afternoon. "In a 19-hour period, we have responded to approximately 55 reports of fires across the county," DFPA said....
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#No Operators License
nbc16.com

Inmate from Douglas County dies in Ontario prison

ONTARIO, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, Kyle J. Fugate, died the evening of August 16, 2022, the agency reported. Fugate was incarcerated at Snake River Correctional Institution (SRCI) in Ontario and passed away in the infirmary, DOC said. As with all in-custody deaths,...
ONTARIO, OR
nbc16.com

Crews working Dutchman Complex continue to build forward progress

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Firefighters working on the Dutchman Complex were able to hold the containment lines overnight and continue to build forward progress and mop up operations, Douglas Forest Protection Association reported Friday. Smaller fires have been trailed, mopped up and cleared. Robust initial attack will continue throughout...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Eugene, Springfield PeaceHealth clinics vote to unionize

EUGENE, Ore. — Four Eugene-area PeaceHealth clinics have voted to unionize, the first in Lane County to do so. This, in response to issues brought upon by the COVID-19 pandemic. "They worked tirelessly through the pandemic. They have been trying to help patients there in the Eugene-Springfield area, and...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Summer street maintenance starts next week in Roseburg

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Maintenance to extend the life of about 2.2 miles of Roseburg streets is set to begin next week, weather permitting. The Roseburg Public Works Department asks vehicle owners to be sure to remove their vehicles from street sections scheduled and posted for maintenance to allow crews to complete the work.
ROSEBURG, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
nbc16.com

Memorial service to be held for wildland firefighter killed near Oakridge

A memorial service for fallen wildland firefighter Collin Hagan will be livestreamed from Hagan's home state of Michigan Thursday, August 18 at 2:00 p.m. 27-year-old Hagan was struck by a tree while fighting the Big Swamp Fire in the Willamette National Forest. He was a member of the Craig Interagency...
OAKRIDGE, OR
nbc16.com

Public Restriction Level 'EXTREME' coming Tuesday to Douglas County

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Effective Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at 12:01 a.m., Public Restriction Levels will change to EXTREME for all private, county, state, and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands within the Douglas District, Douglas Forest Protection Association said in a joint news release with Roseburg District BLM. BLM is...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Smokejumpers, heli-rappellers fight new fires in Umpqua National Forest

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Lightning strikes sparked multiple fires Wednesday in the Umpqua National Forest, according to the U.S. Forest Service. There were ten reports of smoke and five confirmed fires as of Thursday morning, the U.S. Forest Service said. The fires were located mostly in the northern part of...
ROSEBURG, OR
nbc16.com

Eugene Starbucks locations on strike Wednesday

EUGENE, Ore. — The nationwide Starbucks unionization is growing as five more stores in Eugene are joining in on the workers’ strike. We visited the scene Wednesday where a protest took place at the brand’s Franklin location. All 5 stores were at the protest, all striking except...
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy