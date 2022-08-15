Read full article on original website
Student research symposium posters viewable on RBD Library Digital Wall
Posters from the “2022 Auburn Research: Student Symposium” are currently being displayed on the Digital Wall in the Innovation and Research Commons of the Ralph Brown Draughon Library. The symposium is an annual spring event that shares student research and creative scholarship with a broad audience consisting of faculty, staff, graduate and undergraduate students and the public.
Auburn University to host national cybersecurity strategy roundtable on Aug. 23
Integrate cyber resilience into the design, implementation, operation and maintenance of critical energy infrastructure—that’s the National Cyber-Informed Engineering Strategy’s, or CIE, mantra and theme of a special online discussion Tuesday, Aug. 23, hosted by Auburn University and the McCrary Institute for Cyber and Critical Infrastructure Security. The...
Fifty-four Auburn alumni-owned or led companies receive 2021-22 Top Tigers awards
Auburn University and the Harbert College of Business are recognizing 54 businesses for exceptional growth, revenue and entrepreneurial spirit. In its eighth year, “Top Tiger” honorees are among the fastest-growing companies founded, owned or led by Auburn University alumni. Co-sponsored by the Harbert College and Warren Averett CPAs...
