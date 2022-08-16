Read full article on original website
Dust Advisory issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-17 17:03:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-17 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Advisory for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 600 PM MST. * At 503 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from near Chandler Fashion Center Mall to 6 miles west of Sun Lakes to 6 miles north of Estrella Sailport, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 162 and 186. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 152 and 165. AZ Route 202 between mile markers 46 and 55. Locations impacted include Chandler, Casa Grande, Sun Lakes, Maricopa, Bapchule, Tumbleweed Park, Estrella Sailport, Olberg, Firebird Lake, Ak- Chin Village, Sacaton and Santan. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.
Flood Advisory issued for Brazos, Grimes by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-18 17:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-18 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Brazos; Grimes FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Brazos and Grimes. * WHEN...Until 630 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 325 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Anderson, Iola and Carlos. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Parker by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-17 19:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-17 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning can kill. Target Area: Parker The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Parker County in north central Texas * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 718 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cool, or 9 miles southeast of Mineral Wells, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Weatherford, Cool and Millsap. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 390 and 405. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Houston, Twiggs by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 17:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-19 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Houston; Twiggs A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Twiggs and northeastern Houston Counties through 815 PM EDT At 742 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was over Robins AFB, or 11 miles northeast of Perry, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Warner Robins, Robins AFB, Tarversville, District Path, Robins Air Force Base, Bullard, Elberta, Bonaire and Kathleen. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Flash Flood Warning issued for El Paso by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 19:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-19 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: El Paso FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WEST CENTRAL EL PASO COUNTY At 702 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicates thunderstorms have come to an end over the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding along small creeks and streams and other poor drainage areas may persist for the next 1 to 2 hours. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Colorado Springs, Air Force Academy, Manitou Springs, Cimarron Hills, Stratmoor and Security-Widefield. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
