Vermont State

Ezra Miller says they are seeking help for 'complex mental health issues' after going through 'a time of intense crisis'

By Cheryl Teh
 3 days ago

Ezra Miller was charged in Vermont last week with felony burglary.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

  • Actor Ezra Miller is seeking help for their "complex mental health issues."
  • In a statement to Variety, Miller said they had "recently gone through a time of intense crisis."
  • Miller also apologized to everyone they have "alarmed and upset" with their behavior.

Actor Ezra Miller has finally spoken about their behavior, saying they are seeking help for their mental health issues.

A representative for Miller sent a statement to Variety in which the actor — who identifies as non-binary — apologized for their actions in recent years.

"Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," Miller said in the statement, per Variety.

"I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior," added Miller, per the outlet. "I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe, and productive stage in my life."

Miller was charged in Vermont last week with felony burglary. According to the police, the charge was related to an incident on May 1 that occurred at a home in Stamford, Vermont. Miller is accused of taking "several bottles of alcohol" from the home.

This felony charge is the latest accusation against Miller. The actor was accused earlier this year of grooming a teenager, Tokata Iron Eyes. The teenager's parents have filed a domestic-violence protection order against Miller accusing the actor of physical and emotional abuse. For her part, Iron Eyes has denied that Miller abused her .

Earlier this month, Insider's Melkorka Licea and Katie Warren also published a sprawling investigation into Miller's disturbing behavior, including allegations that the actor may have been running a cult-like group out of a home in Iceland .

In March, Miller was charged with disorderly conduct and harassment. They were arrested after an incident at a bar in Hawaii after becoming "agitated" with other patrons and began "yelling obscenities," local police said .

Miller also made the news after an April 2020 viral video appeared to show them putting a woman in a chokehold . No charges were filed by authorities regarding the incident.

