Carol Nannyluvs
3d ago
really why is that ? our government has no table getting a nobody out of a 9 year jail sentence and back to a country she doesn't respect..
3
Kamala Harris was meeting with child actors while the Taliban surrounded Kabul one year ago today
One year ago today, Vice President Kamala Harris was meeting with child actors for her infamous staged video as Kabul was being surrounded by the Taliban. After the release of the space-themed YouTube special, entitled "Get Curious with Vice President Harris," Harris received flack online for her video after it was revealed the children expressing their astronautical excitement to see her were actually child actors.
Trump Warns 'Terrible Things' Are About to Happen to U.S.
Trump said on Monday that Americans are "so angry" in the wake of the FBI's search of his Mar-a-Lago home last week.
Trump aides think a family member informed on him to the FBI because agents knew where to find a specific leather case, report says
According to reports, speculation is swirling among Donald Trump's aides about who may have tipped off the FBI about classified information.
Fox News
Putin says he's 'ready to offer' allies, including in Latin America, the 'most modern' military weaponry
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that his country is ready to distribute advanced weaponry across the globe, including in Latin America, which he says is superior to other weapons systems. "Russia sincerely cherishes the historical strong, friendly, truly trusting ties with the states of Latin America, Asia, and...
Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout
A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
Border Patrol opens gate locked by Texas National Guard to allow illegal immigrants to enter
Border Patrol agents on Wednesday opened a gate that had previously been locked by members of the Texas National Guard, in order to allow a number of illegal immigrants deeper into the United States. Fox News witnessed members of the guard close and lock the gate, which is situated on...
One of world’s largest moths discovered for first time in US; officials ask residents to report sightings
One of the world’s largest moths has been discovered for the first time in the U.S. in Washington state, prompting officials to ask residents to report any sightings of the insect. An atlas moth was initially reported to state entomologists by a University of Washington professor on July 7,...
American found dead at same Bahamas resort where three US tourists died earlier this year
An American was recently found dead at Sandals Emerald Bay Resort in the Bahamas, which is the same resort where three American tourists died earlier this year, a spokesperson for Sandals confirmed to Fox News Digital. "Bahamian authorities do not suspect any foul play and the cause appears to be...
Republicans probing if Biden plans to use Amtrak to transport illegal aliens for immigration processing
House Republicans are eyeing a probe into whether President Biden and administration officials are planning to use Amtrak to transport illegal aliens from portions of the U.S.-Mexico border. Nineteen GOP lawmakers on the House Transportation Committee say that with Biden eager to end Title 42, a pandemic emergency order to...
NYPD officer accused of spying for China to stand federal trial next month after release on $2M bond
A New York City police officer and U.S. Army reservist granted secret-level security clearance by the Department of Defense will stand federal trial in Brooklyn next month on charges alleging that he had been spying on behalf of the Chinese government for years after coming to the U.S. as a refugee.
Putin critic living in exile found dead outside upscale DC apartment after police respond to 'jumper' call
A businessman and fierce critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who once lived in the Soviet Union, was found dead outside an upscale Washington, D.C., apartment on Sunday. Dan Rapoport, 52, was found in front of 2400 M Apartments in the Georgetown neighborhood on Sunday just before 9 p.m., according...
Florida personal trainer confirms alleged affair with ex-wife of slain Microsoft exec
EXCLUSIVE: The Florida ex-wife of murdered Microsoft manager Jared Bridegan denied having an affair that ended their marriage — but her former personal trainer who says he was her one-time lover contradicted her claim in an interview with Fox News Digital. As a Christmas gift in late 2014, Bridegan...
China renews threats, condemnations after U.S. announces formal trade talks with Taiwan
The U.S. will hold formal trade talks with the Taiwanese government this fall, President Biden's administration announced Thursday. The announcement triggered another round of threats and condemnations from the Chinese government, which warned that it will "safeguard its sovereignty." China has long claimed Taiwan as its own territory, despite the island having its own government.
Rand Paul on video of border agents letting migrants through gate: Time for "zero-tolerance" policy
Senator Rand Paul said Thursday that anyone caught illegally crossing the southern border should be "immediately placed back on the other side." The Kentucky Republican joined "Fox & Friends" to react to a new Fox News video showing a locked gate being opened for migrants by border agents. "The Democrats...
Kim Jung Un praises military medics after declaring victory over COVID last week
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held a ceremony to thank and praise military medics for spearheading the country's fight against the coronavirus in the capital Pyongyang, state media said on Friday. Thousands of medics of the Korean People's Army, who had been dispatched to the "emergency anti-epidemic front", were...
Border Patrol arrests suspected illegal immigrants wearing ghillie suits to blend into desert
Three migrants attempting to sneak into the United States from Mexico took a page from a covert military handbook when they were found trying to blend in with the surrounding terrain to avoid detection Thursday. Border Patrol agents in the agency's El Paso Sector arrested the three migrants, who were...
protocol.com
Trump ordered social media screening for US visas. The Biden White House is defending it.
Would you feel comfortable if a U.S. immigration official reviewed all that you post on Facebook, Reddit, Snapchat, Twitter or even YouTube? Would it change what you decide to post or whom you talk to online? Perhaps you’ve said something critical of the U.S. government. Perhaps you’ve jokingly threatened to whack someone.
FBI Search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Triggers Slow-Motion Rerun of Jan. 6 Insurrection
The brutal days since the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home have brought America a slow-motion rerun of the January 6 insurrection. Pro-Trump cultists have once again declared war on the U.S. government, just as they did on January 6, 2021, and are once again bent on overturning the rule of law. It is yet another warning of what the pro-Trump Republican Party has become: a violent, apocalyptic cult of personality. The nation is on notice of what will happen if Trump once again becomes president.
Midterm Elections Offer Voters a Referendum on a Record of Failure | Opinion
Things didn't have to be this way. Candidate Joe Biden promised he would unite America and "build back better."
MSNBC
Following FBI search, Trump’s followers reward him with more cash
It was the morning of Monday, Aug. 8, when FBI agents showed up at Mar-a-Lago to execute a court-approved search warrant. It was that afternoon when Donald Trump announced to the world what had happened at his business/home. And it was that evening when the former president’s political operation tried...
Fox News
