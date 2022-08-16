ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Comments / 4

Carol Nannyluvs
3d ago

really why is that ? our government has no table getting a nobody out of a 9 year jail sentence and back to a country she doesn't respect..

Reply
3
Related
Fox News

Kamala Harris was meeting with child actors while the Taliban surrounded Kabul one year ago today

One year ago today, Vice President Kamala Harris was meeting with child actors for her infamous staged video as Kabul was being surrounded by the Taliban. After the release of the space-themed YouTube special, entitled "Get Curious with Vice President Harris," Harris received flack online for her video after it was revealed the children expressing their astronautical excitement to see her were actually child actors.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#U S Navy
Business Insider

Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout

A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
Fox News

China renews threats, condemnations after U.S. announces formal trade talks with Taiwan

The U.S. will hold formal trade talks with the Taiwanese government this fall, President Biden's administration announced Thursday. The announcement triggered another round of threats and condemnations from the Chinese government, which warned that it will "safeguard its sovereignty." China has long claimed Taiwan as its own territory, despite the island having its own government.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Intercept

FBI Search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Triggers Slow-Motion Rerun of Jan. 6 Insurrection

The brutal days since the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home have brought America a slow-motion rerun of the January 6 insurrection. Pro-Trump cultists have once again declared war on the U.S. government, just as they did on January 6, 2021, and are once again bent on overturning the rule of law. It is yet another warning of what the pro-Trump Republican Party has become: a violent, apocalyptic cult of personality. The nation is on notice of what will happen if Trump once again becomes president.
POTUS
MSNBC

Following FBI search, Trump’s followers reward him with more cash

It was the morning of Monday, Aug. 8, when FBI agents showed up at Mar-a-Lago to execute a court-approved search warrant. It was that afternoon when Donald Trump announced to the world what had happened at his business/home. And it was that evening when the former president’s political operation tried...
PALM BEACH, FL
Fox News

Fox News

779K+
Followers
176K+
Post
649M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy