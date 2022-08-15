Read full article on original website
pocatello.us
Volunteers Needed for Annual Portneuf River Cleanup August 20
Time: 10 a.m. - noon. Place: Meet at Pacific Recycling Trailhead (on N. Main just off Kraft Rd.) -Work gloves (we will have extra) -Handsaws (no power tools) -Nets (we will have extra) -Boots/waders/watershoes. Where we'll clean:. -Raymond Park to Simplot, along the riverbank and in the stream. Thanks to...
pocatello.us
BACK TO SCHOOL: PPD Reminding Drivers to Use Caution In and Around School Zones
BACK TO SCHOOL: As students in the city of Pocatello are heading back to school the Pocatello Police Department is reminding everyone to... Watch for posted speed limits, warning signs, and traffic signals. *Pocatello Police Officers will monitor school zones and bus stop locations throughout the city. Current fines for...
pocatello.us
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony: Zoo Connections Entrance and Gift Shop now OPEN
Zoo Connections Entrance and Gift Shop are OPEN! Thank you to everyone who came out for the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Come check it out THIS SATURDAY (8/20) for FREE Zoo Day. The new Zoo Idaho building was made possible through donations by Connections Credit Union and the Zoo Idaho Zoological Society (ZIZS).
