Pocatello, ID

Volunteers Needed for Annual Portneuf River Cleanup August 20

Time: 10 a.m. - noon. Place: Meet at Pacific Recycling Trailhead (on N. Main just off Kraft Rd.) -Work gloves (we will have extra) -Handsaws (no power tools) -Nets (we will have extra) -Boots/waders/watershoes. Where we'll clean:. -Raymond Park to Simplot, along the riverbank and in the stream. Thanks to...
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony: Zoo Connections Entrance and Gift Shop now OPEN

Zoo Connections Entrance and Gift Shop are OPEN! Thank you to everyone who came out for the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Come check it out THIS SATURDAY (8/20) for FREE Zoo Day. The new Zoo Idaho building was made possible through donations by Connections Credit Union and the Zoo Idaho Zoological Society (ZIZS).
