British man Aran Chada found drowned in Italy after saving son
The body of a British man who jumped from a boat to save his son has been found in Italy. Aran Chada, from Leicestershire, went on holiday to Lake Garda with his partner and two children last month. He had been missing since disappearing under the water on 22 July,...
Cost of living: 'There's nobody trying to help us'
Businesses in Birmingham have called for government intervention in the face of the cost of living crisis. At the wholesale market, one trader said rising prices meant he could not plan from one week to the next. Official figures reveal that the cost of living is more than 10% higher...
Jim Ratcliffe: Who is the man bidding for Man Utd?
One of the UK's richest men, Sir Jim Ratcliffe has built a multi-billion pound business by buying unloved assets. Now he wants to buy Manchester United. News of the Ineos founder's interest follows a Bloomberg report that the Glazer family - United's current owners - are willing to sell a minority stake in the club.
Wind farm rejected amid turbine height concerns
A Scottish government reporter has rejected plans for a wind farm near Corsock. Developers argued it could contribute to meeting green energy targets and provide an economic boost. The plans were refused due to concerns over the visual impact of turbines up to 200m (650ft) high. A wind farm in...
Boy, 13, admits raiding luxury London hotels
A 13-year-old boy carried out burglaries at some of London's top luxury hotels and BBC Television Centre, a court has heard. The boy admitted to raids on Claridge's in Mayfair, the Corinthian Hotel in Whitehall, and the Milestone and Millennium Hotels in west London. He appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates'...
Who is this man in my house?: London women are finding a potentially dangerous lifeline in Airbnb
Anna, a single woman in London subletting her flat on Airbnb, arrived home to find a man sneaking out of her bedroom. She had rented her room to a woman on the holiday rental site, but there was no mention that a man would be staying with her. “I went into my sitting room and just as I was taking off my jacket, I saw a guy creeping out of the room and then down the stairs and out the door very quietly,” she says. She shared her story with researchers George Maier and Kate R Gilchrist from the London...
Europe's drought exposes ancient stones, World War Two ships as waters fall
Aug 20 (Reuters) - Weeks of baking drought across Europe have seen water levels in rivers and lakes fall to levels few can remember, exposing long-submerged treasures - and some unwanted hazards.
Gibraltar prepares for first auction of a Russian oligarch’s detained superyacht
Proceeds of the sale of the Axioma, valued at £65m, will benefit JP Morgan rather than the Ukrainian people
Asylum seeker in Gloucestershire hotel 'feels like a prisoner'
A man who fled his Caribbean home because of death threats said he feels like a prisoner after being placed in temporary accommodation. The man, who cannot be named, boarded a flight to the UK last year to seek asylum and was placed in a hotel room in Gloucestershire. After...
