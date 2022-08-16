ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Brad Pitt Told Angelina Jolie One Of Their Children 'Looked Like A...Columbine Kid'

A sloshed Brad Pitt told his then wife Angelina Jolie that she was “ruining their family” during a “verbal and physical fight” on their private jet in 2016, a leaked FBI report has revealed.Jolie’s account to law enforcement also detailed how Pitt, the star of Bullet Train, allegedly poured beer on her during a September trip from Nice, France, to Los Angeles.It is for the first time a shocking and vivid account about what really happened on Jolie and Pitt’s fateful last flight — and why she felt forced to leave him.Pitt, her partner of 12 years and husband of...
CELEBRITIES
LADbible

Dragons cause chaos in new House of the Dragon trailer

Dragons are causing absolute chaos in the new House of the Dragon trailer. You can check it out below:. The new 10-part series is based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, which is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy)...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Bean
Person
Nicola Walker
LADbible

Woman explains why flag was actually waving in famous moon landing picture

Somehow, millions of conspiracy theorists dubbed ‘moon truthers’ continue to insist the moon landing – one of humankind’s greatest achievements – was a hoax. Well, astrophysicist Sierra Casten isn’t having any of it, and in a recent TikTok video lay waste to one of conspiracy theorists’ favourite examples of ‘proof’ that the whole thing was a setup: the fact that the flag planted on the moon looks as though it’s waving, despite there being no wind on the moon.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#The Lord Of The Rings#Film Star#Guardian
Variety

‘The Rehearsal’ Finale: Nathan Fielder Faces the Consequences of His Fantasies

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched the series finale of “The Rehearsal,” titled “Pretend Daddy.” “I started to feel like I was solving a puzzle of my own design,” Nathan Fielder says in the series finale of “The Rehearsal.” He’s dropping off his fake son at a Jewish school. Driving right behind him is the kid’s real mom, who immediately picks him up to take him to his real school. Nathan wants to feel like he’s dropping his kid off at Jewish school so that he feels like a “good Jew,” an insecurity stemming from an issue with his former...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
LADbible

Zac Efron is starring in one of the biggest guy movies ever

How far would you go to pick up some beers for the lads? The answer: probably not as far as Zac Efron does in his new movie. Have a look at the trailer:. The Greatest Beer Run Ever tells the incredible, and almost unbelievable, story of John "Chick" Donohue, who went to extreme lengths to hydrate his mates.
MOVIES
LADbible

Mark Ruffalo is ready for a 'World War Hulk' film

Mark Ruffalo has hinted that he’s ready for the chance to star in his own solo MCU film with a potential World War Hulk movie a highly sought-after prospect for Marvel fans. The 54-year-old actor was present on the red carpet for the premiere of the Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law which featured Ruffalo in a cameo role.
MOVIES
LADbible

LADbible

27K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you the latest viral and entertainment news from around the world.

 https://www.ladbible.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy