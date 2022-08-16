Read full article on original website
Brad Pitt Told Angelina Jolie One Of Their Children 'Looked Like A...Columbine Kid'
A sloshed Brad Pitt told his then wife Angelina Jolie that she was “ruining their family” during a “verbal and physical fight” on their private jet in 2016, a leaked FBI report has revealed.Jolie’s account to law enforcement also detailed how Pitt, the star of Bullet Train, allegedly poured beer on her during a September trip from Nice, France, to Los Angeles.It is for the first time a shocking and vivid account about what really happened on Jolie and Pitt’s fateful last flight — and why she felt forced to leave him.Pitt, her partner of 12 years and husband of...
Parents' shock after million-to-one Black and white twins are born looking like they are different races
A mum was left gobsmacked when she gave birth to million-to-one Black and white twins with completely different skin colours. Chantelle Broughton, 29, said people often ask whether her children are actually her own, and the tots are so rare that genetics experts have estimated them at one in a million.
'Cyborg time traveller from 2050' says one movie is scarily accurate to real life in future
Guys, guys, guys! We really are living in a simulation! Well, according to a ‘cyborg time traveller from 2050’, that is. A man named Orrin who claims to be a cyborg from the future (what’s so funny?) told his social media followers: “There is a Matrix. This [our existence] is very much like The Matrix movie. This is all a simulation.”
Dragons cause chaos in new House of the Dragon trailer
Dragons are causing absolute chaos in the new House of the Dragon trailer. You can check it out below:. The new 10-part series is based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, which is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy)...
Inbetweeners fans stunned by Donovan actor’s real speaking voice
Fans of The Inbetweeners have been left gobsmacked after learning that actor Henry Lloyd-Hughes – who plays schoolboy bully Donovan in the show – doesn’t actually sound like he might rip your head off in real life. In fact, Lloyd-Hughes is rather softly spoken, as was demonstrated...
Woman who lives in Conjuring house shows routine she has to follow every day
A woman who lives in the infamous house from The Conjuring has detailed her daily routine in the haunted farmhouse. Take a look below, if you dare:. Home of the terrifying 2013 horror movie The Conjuring, the 14 room farmhouse in Rhode Island might look like a nice rural home at first.
Woman explains why flag was actually waving in famous moon landing picture
Somehow, millions of conspiracy theorists dubbed ‘moon truthers’ continue to insist the moon landing – one of humankind’s greatest achievements – was a hoax. Well, astrophysicist Sierra Casten isn’t having any of it, and in a recent TikTok video lay waste to one of conspiracy theorists’ favourite examples of ‘proof’ that the whole thing was a setup: the fact that the flag planted on the moon looks as though it’s waving, despite there being no wind on the moon.
Tom Holland becomes 'frontrunner' to play James Bond after Daniel Craig
As rumours continue to swirl about who’ll play the next 007, Tom Holland has apparently emerged as the 'frontrunner' for the role. The Today Show has revealed the British star now leads the pack for actors being considered to take on the infamous 'shaken, not stirred' MI6 spy. The...
Guy who had 'awful' moment opening A Level results live on GMB has hilarious reaction
The young guy who had an 'awful' moment opening his A Level results live on Good Morning Britain has a hilarious response to the incident. Watch below:. A lad named Dylan Fowler has gone viral after his 'awful' moment opening his A Level results live on air. It's safe to...
Adrian Dunbar says Line of Duty series seven could return for 'three or four episodes'
Adrian Dunbar thinks Line of Duty could be back for a seventh season and thinks he'll hear something about it very soon. When it wrapped up last year, seemingly for good, Line of Duty split fans over the revealed identity of 'H' and left us with a sense that the show might be over.
‘The Rehearsal’ Finale: Nathan Fielder Faces the Consequences of His Fantasies
SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched the series finale of “The Rehearsal,” titled “Pretend Daddy.” “I started to feel like I was solving a puzzle of my own design,” Nathan Fielder says in the series finale of “The Rehearsal.” He’s dropping off his fake son at a Jewish school. Driving right behind him is the kid’s real mom, who immediately picks him up to take him to his real school. Nathan wants to feel like he’s dropping his kid off at Jewish school so that he feels like a “good Jew,” an insecurity stemming from an issue with his former...
Taylor Lautner reveals his fiancée Taylor Dome will take his last name and also be named Taylor Lautner
Taylor Lautner's fiancée, Taylor Dome, will take on the actor's surname when they wed... making her name also Taylor Lautner. While we have to admit that it is super cute, we can seem to shake the feeling that it will get very confusing. The postie will have a conniption,...
Zac Efron is starring in one of the biggest guy movies ever
How far would you go to pick up some beers for the lads? The answer: probably not as far as Zac Efron does in his new movie. Have a look at the trailer:. The Greatest Beer Run Ever tells the incredible, and almost unbelievable, story of John "Chick" Donohue, who went to extreme lengths to hydrate his mates.
Jonah Hill is taking a break from promoting films after anxiety attacks
Jonah Hill has announced he won’t be taking part in press tours for his upcoming films for the sake of his mental health. Hill explained that media appearances exacerbate his anxiety, and acknowledged that he’s in the fortunate position of being able to take time out. The 38-year-old...
Will Pete Davidson feature much in upcoming season of The Kardashians?
For those of us who get overly invested in celebrity romances, the news that Kim Kardashian and Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson have called it quits, was earth-shattering. The break up has left fans wondering if Davidson will still appear in the second season of the Kardashian family’s hulu...
Rick Astley recreates Never Gonna Give You Up video 35 years later
Things Rick Astley is never gonna do: 1) give you up, 2) let you down, 3) run around and desert you. Things Rick Astley is going to do: recreate the music video for his iconic '80s track more than 30 years later. It's a video we didn't know we needed...
Man gets full-size Stella tattoo on the back of his head to dedicate his love to drink
Connor Davidson never expected the tattoo on his head to be his claim to fame. But then again, it was posted to TikTok, and anything is possible there. However, the 27-year-old’s tattoo in question is none other than the Stella Artois logo - as you do - which has racked up 2.3 million views (and counting) on the site in just one week. Check out the video below:
The bizarre reason why guys hold fish in dating apps pictures
If you’re dating, or on the quest to find love after a series of unfortunate romances, it’s likely somebody’s told you that there are ‘plenty more fish in the sea’. But this literally couldn’t be truer in online dating. If you’re swiping through Tinder,...
Mark Ruffalo is ready for a 'World War Hulk' film
Mark Ruffalo has hinted that he’s ready for the chance to star in his own solo MCU film with a potential World War Hulk movie a highly sought-after prospect for Marvel fans. The 54-year-old actor was present on the red carpet for the premiere of the Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law which featured Ruffalo in a cameo role.
