Trump announces 'endorsement' of impeachment manager, other New York Democrats in sarcastic posts
Former President Donald Trump made two surprising endorsements Wednesday, stating that he "Strongly Endorse[d]" impeachment manager Dan Goldman and Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y. "Lawyer Dan Goldman is running for Congress, NY-10, and it is my great honor to Strongly Endorse him," Trump stated in a Truth Social post Wednesday evening....
Chris Hayes proclaims Biden signing Inflation Reduction Act a 'huge day for the country, the planet, everyone'
MSNBC Host Chris Hayes expressed joy over President Biden signing the Inflation Reduction Act Tuesday, suggesting, "It is also a huge day for the country, for the planet, for Joe Biden, for White House, for everyone." Biden signed the massive $739 billion social spending, tax and climate change bill into...
Cheney loss proves it's no longer Democrats v. Republicans, it's 'Democracy' v. 'Fascism': MSNBC guest
Democratic strategist Fernand Amandi recently claimed that the upcoming midterm elections aren’t going to have the Democratic Party facing off against the Republican Party, but "democracy" facing off against "fascism." Amandi made his assessment during the Thursday night episode of MSNBC’s "The ReidOut." MSNBC host Tiffany Cross filled in...
MSNBC, ABC, CNN realize Inflation Reduction Act doesn’t reduce inflation after bill is passed: ‘Marketing’
Left-leaning media networks, including MSNBC, ABC, and CNN, finally realized that the Inflation Reduction Act does not actually reduce inflation, but not until the massive spending package had already been signed into law. The bill, which was passed by the Senate earlier this month and the House of Representatives last...
Tucker Carlson: Despite Biden's unpopularity, Democrats still have a chance of holding Congress in November
For all the bad things going on, there are, on the other side, Joe Biden's approval ratings, which are a nonstop source of joy for us. And if you've seen them recently, you know in your heart exactly how the November elections are going to turn out. Biden's obviously been a disaster for the country, but not only has he made the U.S. poorer, weaker and much more ridiculous, people know that he has, and they tell pollsters about it all the time. Biden is the single least popular president in modern American history.
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in 16 days
The first half of a massive double Social Security payment for September is set to go out in just 16 days.
MSNBC op-ed suggests Cheney's best chance at payback against Trump is fighting for 'voter rights'
An MSNBC oped suggested that if Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., wants a political future that can spite former President Trump, it will be through "vigorously" upholding "voting rights and voter access." Cheney was soundly defeated in the Republican congressional primary Tuesday night, where she lost to Trump-backed Harriet Hageman by...
After landslide primary defeat, Liz Cheney announces new anti-Trump group, says she's 'thinking about' WH bid
Immediately following her loss to Harriet Hageman in Wyoming's Republican primary, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., unveiled her next move, launching a new organization with the primary goal of keeping former President Donald Trump from regaining the presidency. The group, called The Great Task, gets its name from a phrase in...
Liz Cheney's primary defeat tells us today's Republicans want lawmakers who listen, not lecture
Amid the arid western hills of Wyoming on Tuesday night, the sun set on a decades old era of American politics. Rep. Liz Cheney, daughter and scion of former Vice President Dick Cheney, a major GOP player since the 1970s, lost her bid for a fourth term in the House of Representatives.
Should Liz Cheney run for president in 2024? Americans weigh in
CASPER, Wyo. – People in Casper, Wyoming, shared their thoughts on whether Rep. Liz Cheney should run for president in 2024. "No, please, no, no, no," one woman, BJ, said. But another said: "I’d vote for her. We need strong women with powerful decision-making—and fair." The notion...
McConnell quiet on Cheney primary loss after previously expressing support for congresswoman
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Wednesday is silent on Rep. Liz Cheney's primary loss Tuesday night, after previously supporting the anti-Trump congresswoman against her critics. Cheney, R-Wyo., lost to her Trump-backed primary opponent Harriet Hageman by a massive margin of 66% to 29%. The result was widely expected after Cheney...
Grassley says new whistleblower info reveals 'deeply rooted political infection' within the FBI
Senate Judiciary ranking member Chuck Grassley says whistleblower allegations reveal a "deeply rooted political infection" within the FBI. In an Aug. 17 letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray, the Iowa Republican demanded an accounting for alleged political bias influencing high-level investigations, particularly out of the FBI’s Washington, D.C., office.
Wall Street Journal warns Liz Cheney's 'revenge' tour could 'divide' GOP and ruin Trump's 2024 chances
Not caught up with conservatives celebrating the primary loss of Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., on Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal editorial board actually warned that Cheney’s defeat and future "revenge" tour against former President Donald Trump could split the GOP and render it unable to win the presidency in 2024.
NYT writer argues Liz Cheney, who lost her primary by 37 points, 'won' 'in the ways that count'
The New York Times published an op-ed Wednesday that argued that Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., who lost her primary race by over 37 points, actually won because she is morally superior to Republican voters. The piece, titled "In the Ways That Count, Liz Cheney Won," was written by Frank Bruni,...
Greg Gutfeld: The narrative is falling apart
Let's update you on the raid on Mar-a-Lago. We got never before seen footage. Roll it. So like Paul Pelosi driving down a two-way street, it's pretty obvious that Merrick Garland crossed the line and now the media realizes their whole narrative is falling apart like a pot roast in a hot tub.
Texas Democrat in tight congressional race claims no 'chaos' at southern border, accuses GOP of hyping crisis
The Democratic nominee for the U.S. House in Texas' 15th Congressional District claimed Monday that there was no "chaos" at the southern border and accused Republicans of hyping the crisis in order to benefit politically. During a virtual discussion with DemCastUSA, a liberal grassroots media group, Democrat businesswoman Michelle Vallejo...
Biden builds the wall in Delaware, Seattle's struggles after 'defund the police' push and more top headlines
BIDEN BUILDS THE WALL - American taxpayers paying for $500K security fence to protect the president's Delaware beach house. Continue reading …. UNSAFE IN SEATTLE - Liberal city saw sharp rise in homicides after progressive leaders demanded police be defunded. Continue reading …. ‘IT WAS THE PERFECT STORM’ - Salman...
NY Times columnist Krugman throws cold water on Biden’s recent successes: Not as ‘impressive’ as media claim
In his latest column for the New York Times, economist and author Paul Krugman acknowledged that President Joe Biden has "accomplished a lot" in office but admitted that the accomplishments "don’t look as impressive when you compare them with the scale of the nation’s problems." Krugman began by...
It looks like the FBI and Justice Department have 'chosen a side' to too many Americans: Rep. Stewart
Rep. Chris Stewart asserted that it looks to too many Americans that the FBI and Department of Justice have "chosen a side" Friday on "Special Report." REP. STEWART: I'm concentrating entirely on FBI and Department of Justice leadership. And my point was, it appears to too many people that they've chosen a side. The American people, they look at the treatment of Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump and they say, "Well, were they treated the same?" They look at Hunter Biden and Donald Trump and say "were they treated the same?" Here's another one that really troubles me. We know that there were leaders of the FBI who lied to the FISA court. That's just not disputable any longer. They lied to Congress, among other things. Six years later, their cases are still under review. They haven't been disciplined. And the American people look at that and they say, "Well, are they being treated the same?" And it is a crisis of leadership for Director Wray.
WH Chief of Staff Ron Klain claims Biden's 'historic achievements' will help Democrats in November midterms
White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain is putting the spin on the Biden administration's performance ahead of the November midterm elections in hopes of shoring up support for Democrats, who are in danger of losing control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate. In a Thursday interview...
