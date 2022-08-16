ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Porter
Person
Stephanie Ruhle
Person
Jim Himes
Person
Brian Stelter
Person
Chuck Todd
Person
Chuck Grassley
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: Despite Biden's unpopularity, Democrats still have a chance of holding Congress in November

For all the bad things going on, there are, on the other side, Joe Biden's approval ratings, which are a nonstop source of joy for us. And if you've seen them recently, you know in your heart exactly how the November elections are going to turn out. Biden's obviously been a disaster for the country, but not only has he made the U.S. poorer, weaker and much more ridiculous, people know that he has, and they tell pollsters about it all the time. Biden is the single least popular president in modern American history.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Msnbc#Dems#Nbc#Politics Federal#Democrats#Americans#Fox Business#Republicans#Maga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
IRS
Fox News

Greg Gutfeld: The narrative is falling apart

Let's update you on the raid on Mar-a-Lago. We got never before seen footage. Roll it. So like Paul Pelosi driving down a two-way street, it's pretty obvious that Merrick Garland crossed the line and now the media realizes their whole narrative is falling apart like a pot roast in a hot tub.
POTUS
Fox News

It looks like the FBI and Justice Department have 'chosen a side' to too many Americans: Rep. Stewart

Rep. Chris Stewart asserted that it looks to too many Americans that the FBI and Department of Justice have "chosen a side" Friday on "Special Report." REP. STEWART: I'm concentrating entirely on FBI and Department of Justice leadership. And my point was, it appears to too many people that they've chosen a side. The American people, they look at the treatment of Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump and they say, "Well, were they treated the same?" They look at Hunter Biden and Donald Trump and say "were they treated the same?" Here's another one that really troubles me. We know that there were leaders of the FBI who lied to the FISA court. That's just not disputable any longer. They lied to Congress, among other things. Six years later, their cases are still under review. They haven't been disciplined. And the American people look at that and they say, "Well, are they being treated the same?" And it is a crisis of leadership for Director Wray.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Fox News

779K+
Followers
176K+
Post
649M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy