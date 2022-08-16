ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The Homies Return With 'It's A Lot Going On'

The Homies have returned with their latest LP, It’s A Lot Going On. Not only is the title a fitting caption for all that is happening in the world, but it accurately describes the various sounds and styles featured throughout the project. The 14-track project is a musical gumbo of midwestern Rap, House, R&B and much more. While it may feel like a bit much at times, the four-man squad finds a way to balance high-powered tracks like “Shake” with mellow, introspective records like “Before You Depart” featuring Marzz Through it all, there’s a refreshing musical and personal upgrade that each member showcases in comparison to their previous project, Honest Living.
Weekends in Connecticut!

It’s going to be a great weekend in Connecticut!!. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero 2022 The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero!
Connecticut Fishing Report- August 18, 2022

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me there’s a lot to choose from throughout the Sound right now. School to slot sized bass have been blitzing on small bait during most mornings and evenings. There is a plethora of different bait out there, but as long as you match the hatch, you should be in good shape. Anglers looking for bigger bass are doing well drifting eels, GTs, and some large plugs through the local reefs and rips. If you’re having a hard time finding the fish, the always proven tube and worm has been a great producer/fishfinder. The fluking should start to wane shortly, but anglers dropping green and white bucktails tipped with Gulp are still reporting some consistent catches.
State Sending $257 Per Child to Thousands of Low-Income Families

More than 15,000 low-income Connecticut families and households will be receiving a special benefit of a little over $257 per child over the weekend, according to the governor’s office. Gov. Ned Lamont said the Connecticut Department of Social Services will deliver a one-time, back-to-school, COVID-19 relief special benefit of...
CREC hosts backpack giveaway, block party

HARTFORD, Conn. — More than one thousand kids will have new backpacks filled with school supplies after a back-to-school giveaway hosted by the Capitol Region Education Council, also known as CREC, in Hartford Wednesday afternoon. Wednesday marks CREC's 8th annual Back to School Block Party. “I got six grandbabies...
HARTFORD, CT
A$AP Rocky Pleads Not Guilty To Firearms Charges

Rakim “A$AP Rocky” Mayers pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm on Wednesday in Los Angeles. The charges levied against the Grammy-nominated artist stem from an incident that allegedly occurred on November 6, 2021 in Hollywood. Alongside two other individuals, A$AP Rocky is accused of approaching the accuser and firing multiple shots. The accuser did not sustain any life-threatening injuries, but one bullet did allegedly graze the intended target.
Casanova Co-Defendant Sentenced To More Than 20 Years In Prison

Donovan “Donnie Love” Gillard, a co-defendant of Roc Nation recording artist Caswell “Casanova” Senior, has reportedly been sentenced to 20 years and eight months in prison. Gillard’s lengthy sentence stems from a handful of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) charges handed down by the state...
Puerto Rican Parade set to return to Hartford

(WTNH) – A celebration of culture and heritage, the Greater Hartford Puerto Rican Parade is set to return on August 21 at 11 a.m.!. News 8 will be bringing you complete coverage of the event on Sunday, but until then, parade planners and participants are excited to share how the festivities will kick off.
HARTFORD, CT
Tito's Vodka supports Puerto Rican Parade in Greater Hartford

(WTNH) – A celebration of culture and heritage is coming to Hartford this weekend! The annual Puerto Rican Parade is being held in the capital city, and the event is expected to draw in hundreds of spectators. To help out with all the fun festivities planned, Frank LaTorra with...
What to expect from this year's Greater Hartford Puerto Rican Parade

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Puerto Rican Parade and festival following in Bushnell Park will be back invigorating the streets of Hartford. Connecticut Institute for Community Development President Sammy Vega says it will be bigger than ever. “We have confirmed so far that more than 20 floats, so it’s going to be colorful. Music, culture, […]
Trumpf Names New CFO

FARMINGTON, Conn., Aug. 17, 2022 – Trumpf Inc., the largest manufacturer of fabricating equipment and industrial lasers in North America, has appointed Bettina Steingruber to serve as chief financial officer, a position previously held by Lutz Labisch, who became Trumpf Inc. president & CEO on March 1, 2022. Steingruber...
CT woman suffers medical event, dies at Maine beach

OGUNQUIT, ME (WTNH) – A Connecticut woman died at a beach in Maine on Monday afternoon, according to the Ogunquit Fire Department. Fire officials said around 3 p.m. on Monday, a 62-year-old Connecticut woman had a medical event while in the water. She was quickly removed from the water by lifeguards and bystanders, according to […]
Playboi Carti Added To Rolling Loud New York Lineup

Atlanta, Georgia is coming to the “City of Gods” this fall! Rolling Loud has announced that Playboi Carti will take the stage during September’s music celebration at Citi Field in Queens. The chart-topping artist will perform alongside headlining acts like Nicki Minaj, A$AP Rocky and Future. Rolling Loud New York will also feature 21 Savage, Big Sean, Lil’ Baby, Lil’ Uzi Vert, DaBaby, A Boogie, Pusha T and several other top artists.
Tank Delivers 'R&B Money'

Not long ago, Diddy sparked an old, yet reliable conversation on Twitter by asking, “Who killed R&B?” While some may attempt to answer the question, others completely reject the premise. In reality, R&B is far from dead or in need of a revival. Just last year, Jazmine Sullivan, Leon Bridges, Summer Walker, Tinashe, H.E.R and Snoh Aalegra delivered quality R&B projects. This year, the ball has kept rolling with Lucky Daye, Brent Faiyaz and Chris Brown have set the tone. Not to mention, Ari Lennox and dvsn have new projects on the way while Kenny Dixon is blazing the country with one of the most underrated tours in recent memory. With all of that going on, the OGs of the R&B game are still making their voices heard.
Windsor restaurant has failed 6 health inspections since February, reports show

WINDSOR — Since February, a local restaurant has failed six health inspections, including three times last month, records show. Michael Pepe, director of health in Windsor, said MofonGo, a Broad Street restaurant that serves a combination of Puerto Rican and American food, has remained open because it has passed all but one of its reinspections.
Lamont announces $70M program to help CT workers impacted by COVID-19

GROTON, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont announced the start of a $70 million program Tuesday to benefit Connecticut residents whose employment was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The launch of 19 job training programs, funded by the CareerConneCT program, provides workers with the skills needed for a variety of "high-quality" and "high-demand" careers, according to the webpage on CT.gov. Training and supportive services will be offered for free to eligible participants.
More than 15,000 low-income CT households to get one-time back-to-school benefit

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Low-income families in Connecticut are getting a one-time back-to-school benefit from a COVID-19 relief fund. Gov. Ned Lamont on Friday announced that the Connecticut Department of Social Services this weekend will deliver the benefit of $257.87 per child to more than 15,000 low-income Connecticut households on behalf of 27,000 children.
Helpline Available for CT $1,000 'Hero Pay' Applications

A helpline is available to help people who need some assistance applying to the state’s "Hero Pay" program, which is aimed at providing up to $1,000 in pandemic pay for eligible, private-sector essential workers who were employed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. While people who work in...
