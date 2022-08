For the second time in three starts, Detroit Tigers right-hander Matt Manning completed seven innings. The only problem is he didn't get any run support from his offense against Los Angeles Angels left-hander Patrick Sandoval. Sandoval had complete control. The 25-year-old, an 11th-round draft pick in 2015, tossed a shutout for the first time in...

DETROIT, MI ・ 20 MINUTES AGO