ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui County, HI

Preparations underway for General Election including some changes

By Kristy Tamashiro
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ygxxX_0hIhT5Yk00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Over on Maui, long lines snaked around the Wailuku Community Center from morning until night on Primary Election Day. It was the only voter service center open on the island. Some voters prefer to vote in person.

“I think, because my mom and dad prefer it and I come with them so I just follow them so we just do it all together,” said Jennifer Perez, a Waiehu resident.

Some voters said one voter service center on election day is not enough plus lack of signage cause confusion.

“I just recently injured my knee and it’s very hard for me to get around so when I couldn’t find the box, in my opinion, it was worst this year,” said Dixie Laughery, a Kahului resident.

“There were a lot of people that I saw waiting in line and they were asking where do they drop off their ballots. So if there were a sign that directed them to where to go that would be perfect,” said Perez.

Maui officials agree that improvements can be made.

“Perhaps poles with the barriers so there’s an obvious line to stand in and that line can be directed and there’s a clear path to the drop box,” said Keani Rawlins-Fernandez, Maui County Council vice chair.

The Maui County Clerk’s office said they understand the voters’ concerns.

“In 2020, we actually had a drive-thru where the driver could drive up to the drop box and deposit it there and so possibly bringing that back would be good,” said Kathy Kaohu, Maui County Clerk.

On Oahu, elections officials said all went well on election day and voters can expect a similar process for the General Election.

“I think we set something up for the primary that works so we hope to come back out in a few weeks and do it all over again,” said Rex Quidilla, Honolulu elections administrator.

The state Office of Elections advised voters to make any changes to their registration ahead of the General Election.

“So if they do move they need to update their registration and it’s easy to do,” said Chief Elections Officer Scott Nago. “You can go to our website and do it online with a driver’s license or Hawaii state I.D. or you can just fill out an application.”

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiipublicradio.org

Here's the latest tourism management progress in Maui County

This week, The Conversation has been hearing about tourism management on different islands as Hawaiʻi recovers from the pandemic shutdown. On Maui, summer crowds have suffered through long lines at the airport. Transportation officials working to solve the bottleneck of processing are expected to announce a plan for some relief in the next two weeks.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
KITV.com

Maui County considering measure to prevent 'over-tourism'

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- How much is too much when it comes to tourism? Maui County is considering one measure in the hopes of finding a balance. In an effort to establish a more definite cap on the number of visitor accommodations throughout Maui County, proposed Resolution 22-70 looks to restrict the development of new hotels and vacation rentals.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Public invited to comment on Maui Climate Mitigation Action Survey

Mayor Michael Victorino is seeking public input for a Maui County Climate Mitigation Action Survey to help develop a Climate Action and Resiliency Plan. “This plan will focus on climate adaptation and carbon mitigation strategies for Maui County,” Mayor Victorino said. “Our residents know this place best, and we value their recommendations to help shape the changes we need to make right away and into the future.”
MAUI COUNTY, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kahului, HI
County
Maui County, HI
Hawaii State
Hawaii Elections
Local
Hawaii Government
City
Honolulu, HI
Maui County, HI
Government
Maui County, HI
Elections
State
Hawaii State
City
Wailuku, HI
KHON2

Parking fees coming for visitors going to popular Maui locations

KIHEI, Maui (KHON2) — Maui County moves closer to charging visitors to park at beaches and other popular areas. Officials said the PARK MAUI program is about restoring the balance between the community and the hospitality industry. “It’s basically an opportunity for the county to start to manage and mitigate some of the parking challenges […]
MAUI COUNTY, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Hawaiʻi to receive $55M in federal money for zero-emission buses

State and county transportation agencies will receive more than $55 million in federal money to buy clean energy buses and improve bus facilities. It’s part of $1.66 billion invested nationwide in bus fleets and facilities. The funds come from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which was signed last year....
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Day#Election Local#Signage#Maui County Council#The Maui County Clerk
KITV.com

Live skunk captured at Kanaha Pond State Wildlife Sanctuary on Maui

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A smelly stowaway was found in a trap at a wildlife sanctuary on Maui, Monday morning. According to the Hawaii Department of Agriculture, the live skunk was found in the Kanahā Pond State Wildlife Sanctuary in Kahului. The trap is was caught in are typically used to catch feral cats and mongooses that get into the sanctuary.
KAHULUI, HI
mauinow.com

Innovative home health care program available for kupuna on Maui

Ho‘okele Home Care Maui is operating a new home care system called Vivia, which enables seniors to receive consistent, frequent and shorter visits by the same caregiver. Vivia is backed by proprietary software and a mobile app that connects the senior’s home to the agency, allowing for seamless communication, coordination and transparency for family members. There is accountability via GPS location visit tracking, task completion and verified activities for the peace of mind of families.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Oahu
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
mauicounty.gov

Department of Public Works announces conversion of Pulehu-Hansen Road intersection to all-way stop,

Of Pulehu-Hansen Road intersection to all-way stop,. Switch to all-way stop will improve traffic safety. The intersection of Pulehu Road and Hansen Road will be converted to an all-way stop, with stop signs posted at all four entry points, effective on Thursday, September 1, 2022. Once the stop signs are installed, all motorists will be required to stop before proceeding through the intersection.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
KHON2

Man accused of shooting rounds at Hawaii residence

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department said a Kula man was charged with multiple firearm offenses during an attempted murder case on Monday. Officers said they responded to the scene at around 1:36 p.m. to a Haiku residence regarding a terroristic type case. Upon arrival, police received reports that a man, later identified as […]
KULA, HI
KHON2

Store employee attempts to stop robbery on Maui

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department is searching for a male suspect accused of stealing from a business in Lahaina on Saturday. According to police, the suspect allegedly stole items from a store on Front Street at around 8:27 p.m. Store employees said as they were closing the store, an unidentified male took items […]
LAHAINA, HI
KITV.com

Haiku man arrested for threatening family, attacking car with running chainsaw

KIHEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Maui Police arrested a man for criminal property damage and terroristic threatening after an incident at Kamaole Beach Park III on Monday. On Aug. 15, around 5:37 p.m., officers responded to Kamaole Beach Park III after a family of five, visiting from Massachusetts, reported that a man had been harassing them earlier that day.
KIHEI, HI
mauinow.com

Fishing and diving tournament nets good size tako and oama

Maui Boardsailing Associationʻs 34th annual fishing and diving tournament brought in a couple of three pound “tako” or octopus and some good size oama in the weekend event held on Saturday, Aug. 6 at Kanahā Beach Park, in Kahului. The free contest featured 12 and under,...
KAHULUI, HI
KHON2

KHON2

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy