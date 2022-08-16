ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

Man shot while playing dice in the West End

WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was shot in the West End overnight. It happened at 3 a.m. Friday on Linn Street at Livingston Street. Police say a man in his 40s was playing dice at the corner when he was shot two times. He was taken to UC...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Body Cam#Violent Crime#Evansville#Wfie Cnn
WKRC

Police arrest man accused of stealing gun from Cheviot store

CHEVIOT, Ohio (WKRC) - Police have arrested a man accused of stealing from a local gun store. Dwayne Johnson faces charges in connection with the theft at Arms & Accessories in Cheviot. He is from Dayton, Ohio. Two men and a woman walked into the store earlier in August. Court...
CHEVIOT, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRC

Police looking for man accused of rape in Over-the-Rhine

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are asking for help locating a man accused of a rape in Over-the-Rhine. Police said the crime happened just before 5 a.m. on Clifton Avenue near Lang Street Saturday. The suspect reportedly also used a gun in the offense. The suspect is described as...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Gunshot victim walks into local hospital; Crews investigating

DAYTON — Crews are investigating after a person walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday night. Montgomery County dispatch said crews were informed of someone with a gunshot wound to the shoulder walking into Miami Valley Hospital around 11:22 p.m. The victim told police the shooting happened...
Fox 19

Teen dies after falling out of moving car in NKY

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A 17-year-old high school student died Saturday after he fell out of a moving vehicle. The teen was a passenger in a car when he fell out on Independence Station Road near Lincoln Ridge Park around 9:30 p.m., according to Independence police. The 17-year-old was identified...
INDEPENDENCE, KY
WKRC

Stuck truck causes traffic problems on Vine Street

HARTWELL, Ohio (WKRC) - A tractor-trailer got stuck in Hartwell Wednesday morning. The semi was wedged under a railroad overpass on Vine Street just north of Ronald Reagan shortly after 8 a.m. The stuck truck caused traffic problems in the area.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy