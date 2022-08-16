Read full article on original website
WKRC
Man shot while playing dice in the West End
WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was shot in the West End overnight. It happened at 3 a.m. Friday on Linn Street at Livingston Street. Police say a man in his 40s was playing dice at the corner when he was shot two times. He was taken to UC...
WKRC
Woman arrested in Wilmington after leading police on chase, ramming cruisers
WILMINGTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman was taken into custody after leading police on a chase in Wilmington and ramming her car into two police cruisers. Officers from the Wilmington Police Department tried to initiate a traffic stop Friday just before 1 a.m. on North Wall Street near East Main Street, according to the police chief.
WKRC
Police identify man shot to death in Covington while walking home from work
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - One man is dead after a shooting in Covington Thursday night. On Friday, police identified him as Virgil Stewart, 60. Police were called to the scene near the bridge on W 15th Street around 9 p.m. They found a man in his 60s suffering from a...
WCPO
Family of 18-year-old killed in motorcycle crash has message for drivers
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Family members and friends gathered Thursday night in honor of an 18-year-old motorcyclist who was killed in a crash in Colerain Township. At a makeshift memorial near the crash site, grieving loved ones remembered Gary Humpert III as a loving brother, friend and son. "He...
Man's body discovered at Connersville cemetery, police say
Indiana State Police are investigating after a man was found dead early Wednesday at a Connersville cemetery.
WKRC
Sharonville man sentenced for murdering his wife, leaving her body behind a dumpster
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A jury convicted a Sharonville man of murdering his wife and dumping her body behind a dumpster more than four years ago. A judge then sentenced Brian Smothers to 15 years to life, plus one year on Friday. On the morning of Jan. 1, 2018 police were...
WKRC
Window company owner arrested and charged in 3 Tri-State counties
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The owner of a local business faces theft charges in three Tri-State counties. Tara Curles was first arrested in Boone County in late July and then transferred to the Hamilton County jail. Numerous people have told investigators that they paid Window Planet for new windows and never...
WKRC
Police: Driver falls 35 feet running from crash scene in Kenton County
CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky. (WKRC) - A man suspected of causing a crash in Crescent Springs was taken to the hospital by medical helicopter not for injuries sustained in the crash but for injuries he received while allegedly running from the scene. Villa Hills Police say Nicholas Seissiger was headed west...
Officials link Indiana deer deaths to deadly viral disease
INDIANA — A viral disease has been found in dead deer in Indiana. Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) was confirmed to be in deer found in Franklin County, Indiana, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said Friday. Officials said EHD affects white-tailed deer and is common in the United States....
WKRC
OTR mass shooting suspects held on higher bonds, 1 faces additional charges
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - One of the two men charged in a mass shooting in Over-the-Rhine faces new charges Thursday. A Hamilton County grand jury indicted Jarvis Barnes on seven counts of discharging a firearm on or near probited premises. The indictment mentions Jarvis allegedly firing shots over the road, creating...
WKRC
Police arrest man accused of stealing gun from Cheviot store
CHEVIOT, Ohio (WKRC) - Police have arrested a man accused of stealing from a local gun store. Dwayne Johnson faces charges in connection with the theft at Arms & Accessories in Cheviot. He is from Dayton, Ohio. Two men and a woman walked into the store earlier in August. Court...
wdrb.com
Kentucky man arrested in southern Indiana on child solicitation charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Madison, Indiana, arrested a man on child solicitation charges. Dagin Priest, 21, is accused of planning to meet up with a 14-year-old for sex. Police said he showed up as planned and was taken to jail. The Worthville, Kentucky, native is also accused of...
WKRC
Police looking for man accused of rape in Over-the-Rhine
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are asking for help locating a man accused of a rape in Over-the-Rhine. Police said the crime happened just before 5 a.m. on Clifton Avenue near Lang Street Saturday. The suspect reportedly also used a gun in the offense. The suspect is described as...
School bus carrying 30 students crashes into Indiana home, officials say
A loaded school bus crashed Monday into an Indiana home near the Ohio border after the driver apparently went into cardiac arrest, authorities said. Thirty students were on the bus when it crashed about 7:45 a.m. in West College Corner, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said. Two students on...
WKRC
84 pounds of pot, thousands of dollars and a gun seized during drug investigation
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A drug investigation nets, pot, cash, a weapon and three arrests. A regional drug task force seized 84 pounds of marijuana at three locations. The Drug Abuse Reduction Taskforce served two search warrants: one on Marlou Drive in Hamilton and the other on Rutherford Court in Colerain Township.
Gunshot victim walks into local hospital; Crews investigating
DAYTON — Crews are investigating after a person walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday night. Montgomery County dispatch said crews were informed of someone with a gunshot wound to the shoulder walking into Miami Valley Hospital around 11:22 p.m. The victim told police the shooting happened...
Fox 19
Teen dies after falling out of moving car in NKY
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A 17-year-old high school student died Saturday after he fell out of a moving vehicle. The teen was a passenger in a car when he fell out on Independence Station Road near Lincoln Ridge Park around 9:30 p.m., according to Independence police. The 17-year-old was identified...
WKRC
U.S. Marshals arrest fugitive facing federal drug charges in Butler County
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - The U.S. Marshals have arrested a fugitive wanted on federal drug charges. Butler County deputies arrested Shawn Lattimore in April after a search warrant was served at his Middletown home. Investigators said they found 340 grams of meth, three pounds of fentanyl worth about $160,000 and...
WLWT 5
1 person airlifted to the hospital following major crash on I-75
WETHERINGTON, Ohio — UPDATE:. A major crash that was blocking lanes along northbound I-75 in Liberty Township has been cleared by police. All lanes along the interstate are now open to regular traffic. One person has been airlifted to the hospital following a serious crash on I-75 Tuesday morning.
WKRC
Stuck truck causes traffic problems on Vine Street
HARTWELL, Ohio (WKRC) - A tractor-trailer got stuck in Hartwell Wednesday morning. The semi was wedged under a railroad overpass on Vine Street just north of Ronald Reagan shortly after 8 a.m. The stuck truck caused traffic problems in the area.
