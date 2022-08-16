ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

Resorts World Las Vegas hosts PulseCon 2022

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Bridging the gap between entertainment and crypto culture is this year's PulseCon. On Labor Day, Singleton Entertainment Corp. kicks off the event with DJ Tiesto showcasing “Breezyverse — Chris Brown’s official NFT Collection” at AUY Dayclub. From September 6-9, guests will...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Club Quarantine Live in Las Vegas for Labor Day Weekend

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Celebrate Labor Day weekend at Club Quarantine Live in Las Vegas with your favorite performers. From September 2-4, D-Nice will be joining Live Nation Urban to host a three-day music spectacular. Venues include Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas at The LINQ Promenade, AZILO Ultra Pool at...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
State
New York State
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Government
news3lv.com

YESCO centennial exhibit moving to East Las Vegas Library

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An exhibit celebrating more than 100 years of the electric sign company YESCO in Las Vegas will be on the move. A spokesperson says the exhibition "Lighting Up Las Vegas: YESCO Marks a Glittering Century" will open at the East Las Vegas Library starting on Thursday, Sept. 15.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Dress for Success Southern Nevada hosts 10th annual "Diamond Dig"

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Win beautiful pieces of jewelry and support the mission to help local women at Dress for Success Southern Nevada's 10th annual "Diamond Dig." On Thursday, September 8, guests can enjoy a night of games and live music at the Goose Island Lounge at T-Mobile Arena.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Ne Las Vegas Strip#Travel Hotelresort#Linus Travel#Cirque Du Soleil#Hotel Room#Remodel#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Las Vegas Strip#Big Apple Arcade
news3lv.com

The Fontainebleau will have 90K square foot luxury shopping complex

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Fontainebleau will open in 2023, and will bring a luxury shopping complex with it. “Fontainebleau Las Vegas’ unique vertical design gives us great creative flexibility when it comes to our retail space,” says Fontainebleau Development President Brett Mufson. “We’re incorporating other elements...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

LVMPD Foundation makes high-tech crimefighting in Las Vegas possible

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation had an opportunity to show off some high-tech crimefighting tools at its annual luncheon Tuesday. “A lot of the money that we receive goes to technology and equipment,” said the foundation’s executive director, Tom Kovach. “We felt it was important that we bring units that have benefitted from the donations of our supporters so they can talk to the officers, one on one, to find out the impact and how they do their jobs so well.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
news3lv.com

Mayor Carolyn Goodman celebrates 40 years of Great Buns Bakery

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — On Tuesday, Mayor Carolyn Goodman joined the community in celebrating 40 years of the Madonia family business Great Buns Bakery. The anniversary celebration included a ribbon cutting ceremony along with The Vegas Chamber and community partners The Italian American Club, Capriottis, and Rum Runner in attendance.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Council approves Las Vegas apartment project replacing Siegfried and Roy property

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new apartment building project has received approval to take over the Las Vegas property once belonging to famed illusionists Siegfried & Roy. The Las Vegas City Council voted 5-1 on Wednesday in favor of Calida Residential's application to change the land use entitlements for the approximately 12 acres at Rainbow Boulevard and Rancho Drive.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Southern Nevada organizations celebrate work on National Nonprofit Day

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Several Southern Nevada organizations came together to celebrate National Nonprofit Awareness Day on Wednesday. Community members were invited to help recognize and raise awareness for many local nonprofit groups that work for the Las Vegas valley. There was entertainment on hand for attendees at the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Efforts to ease affordable housing crunch in Southern Nevada face headwinds

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Solving the affordable housing shortage in Southern Nevada isn’t as simple as just building more affordable housing. During a roundtable discussion at the Henderson Multigenerational Center on Wednesday, organized by U.S. Rep. Susie Lee, it became apparent that developers are facing numerous headwinds in their effort to meet that demand.
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Check out Soul Full Sundays

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The INDUSTRIAL Event Space’s new residency series, “Soul Full Sundays,” will host its final August showing this Sunday, August 21 at 7 p.m.. Powerhouse vocalists Elisa Fiorillo and D Train will perform some of the greatest soul and funk classics by iconic artists including Marvin Gaye, Chaka Khan, Roberta Flack, Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, Prince and more, to benefit Pawtastic Friends.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Clark County plans Q-and-A session on Republic Service pickup changes

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two Clark County commissioners will host a question-and-answer session next week to discuss changes to the Republic Services pickup schedule in unincorporated parts of the county. Commissioners Marilyn Kirkpatrick and Ross Miller will host the session on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 5:30 p.m., with representatives...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Heavy rain and hail hit parts of Henderson, southeast Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Brief but powerful rainfall, strong winds and even hail greeted people in parts of Henderson and the southeast Las Vegas valley on Thursday. Photos and videos showed heavy rain pelting neighborhoods. The National Weather Service in Las Vegas issued a flash flood warning through 7...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy