Job Fair: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson is hosting a job fair on August 24thEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Landlord Forced Homeless Mother to Sign Sex Agreement In Order to Lease PropertyBriana BelcherLas Vegas, NV
The Mob Museum: An excellent deep dive into the history of Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
5 Fun Things to Do in Las Vegas Besides GambleBecca CLas Vegas, NV
An Indoor Football League thriller crowns a new champion in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
news3lv.com
MSG Entertainment might split businesses from MSG Sphere, Tao Group Hospitality
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. says it will explore a potential spinoff of its live entertainment business, separating it from the MSG Sphere in Las Vegas and Tao Group Hospitality. The company announced this week that the board of directors authorized management to look into...
news3lv.com
Resorts World Las Vegas hosts PulseCon 2022
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Bridging the gap between entertainment and crypto culture is this year's PulseCon. On Labor Day, Singleton Entertainment Corp. kicks off the event with DJ Tiesto showcasing “Breezyverse — Chris Brown’s official NFT Collection” at AUY Dayclub. From September 6-9, guests will...
news3lv.com
Annual maintenance complete on Seven Magic Mountains art installation near Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Crews have completed annual maintenance of the Seven Magic Mountains south of Las Vegas. A spokesperson for the Nevada Museum of Art says work began on the art installation on Monday, Aug. 1, and was finished ahead of schedule. Work included priming and painting the...
news3lv.com
Club Quarantine Live in Las Vegas for Labor Day Weekend
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Celebrate Labor Day weekend at Club Quarantine Live in Las Vegas with your favorite performers. From September 2-4, D-Nice will be joining Live Nation Urban to host a three-day music spectacular. Venues include Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas at The LINQ Promenade, AZILO Ultra Pool at...
news3lv.com
YESCO centennial exhibit moving to East Las Vegas Library
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An exhibit celebrating more than 100 years of the electric sign company YESCO in Las Vegas will be on the move. A spokesperson says the exhibition "Lighting Up Las Vegas: YESCO Marks a Glittering Century" will open at the East Las Vegas Library starting on Thursday, Sept. 15.
news3lv.com
First Randy's Donuts location in Las Vegas sells out on opening days
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The newest Randy's Donuts location made a little bit of history this week. The doughnut shop opened Tuesday in Las Vegas to huge crowds, resulting in the franchise's first sellout in 70 years. "WHAT A DAY!!! We were FLOODED with love from the Vegas community!!"...
news3lv.com
Dress for Success Southern Nevada hosts 10th annual "Diamond Dig"
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Win beautiful pieces of jewelry and support the mission to help local women at Dress for Success Southern Nevada's 10th annual "Diamond Dig." On Thursday, September 8, guests can enjoy a night of games and live music at the Goose Island Lounge at T-Mobile Arena.
news3lv.com
Scale model of Durango resort goes on display at Red Rock Casino
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There's a new model attraction on display in Las Vegas. Station Casinos has set up a scale model of the forthcoming Durango Casino & Resort at Red Rock Casino. Durango is being built near Durango Drive and the 215 Beltway in the southwest valley, but...
news3lv.com
Longtime Las Vegas fire department spokesman Tim Szymanski celebrates retirement
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A longtime Las Vegas public servant is celebrating his retirement. Tim Szymanski, who has served as the public information officer for Las Vegas Fire & Rescue, received a celebratory banquet Wednesday. Szymanski has spent 51 years in service, 26 of which were in Southern Nevada.
news3lv.com
The Fontainebleau will have 90K square foot luxury shopping complex
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Fontainebleau will open in 2023, and will bring a luxury shopping complex with it. “Fontainebleau Las Vegas’ unique vertical design gives us great creative flexibility when it comes to our retail space,” says Fontainebleau Development President Brett Mufson. “We’re incorporating other elements...
news3lv.com
Four more Las Vegas valley public schools due for emergency security upgrades
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Four more Las Vegas valley public schools are set to receive emergency security upgrades. The upgrades are listed on the agenda for the Clark County School District board of trustees meeting on Thursday, Aug. 25. Basic Academy is due to receive upgrades worth about $1.36...
news3lv.com
LVMPD Foundation makes high-tech crimefighting in Las Vegas possible
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation had an opportunity to show off some high-tech crimefighting tools at its annual luncheon Tuesday. “A lot of the money that we receive goes to technology and equipment,” said the foundation’s executive director, Tom Kovach. “We felt it was important that we bring units that have benefitted from the donations of our supporters so they can talk to the officers, one on one, to find out the impact and how they do their jobs so well.”
news3lv.com
Mayor Carolyn Goodman celebrates 40 years of Great Buns Bakery
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — On Tuesday, Mayor Carolyn Goodman joined the community in celebrating 40 years of the Madonia family business Great Buns Bakery. The anniversary celebration included a ribbon cutting ceremony along with The Vegas Chamber and community partners The Italian American Club, Capriottis, and Rum Runner in attendance.
news3lv.com
Council approves Las Vegas apartment project replacing Siegfried and Roy property
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new apartment building project has received approval to take over the Las Vegas property once belonging to famed illusionists Siegfried & Roy. The Las Vegas City Council voted 5-1 on Wednesday in favor of Calida Residential's application to change the land use entitlements for the approximately 12 acres at Rainbow Boulevard and Rancho Drive.
news3lv.com
Southern Nevada organizations celebrate work on National Nonprofit Day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Several Southern Nevada organizations came together to celebrate National Nonprofit Awareness Day on Wednesday. Community members were invited to help recognize and raise awareness for many local nonprofit groups that work for the Las Vegas valley. There was entertainment on hand for attendees at the...
news3lv.com
Southern Nevada looks to new SoCal water treatment plant to help conservation efforts
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — We are looking west because the biggest customer of Lake Mead water could help us. A few hundred miles away from Las Vegas, what's happening at a prototype wastewater purification plant in Southern California may increase our water supply here. It's the beginning of Los...
news3lv.com
Efforts to ease affordable housing crunch in Southern Nevada face headwinds
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Solving the affordable housing shortage in Southern Nevada isn’t as simple as just building more affordable housing. During a roundtable discussion at the Henderson Multigenerational Center on Wednesday, organized by U.S. Rep. Susie Lee, it became apparent that developers are facing numerous headwinds in their effort to meet that demand.
news3lv.com
Check out Soul Full Sundays
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The INDUSTRIAL Event Space’s new residency series, “Soul Full Sundays,” will host its final August showing this Sunday, August 21 at 7 p.m.. Powerhouse vocalists Elisa Fiorillo and D Train will perform some of the greatest soul and funk classics by iconic artists including Marvin Gaye, Chaka Khan, Roberta Flack, Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, Prince and more, to benefit Pawtastic Friends.
news3lv.com
Clark County plans Q-and-A session on Republic Service pickup changes
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two Clark County commissioners will host a question-and-answer session next week to discuss changes to the Republic Services pickup schedule in unincorporated parts of the county. Commissioners Marilyn Kirkpatrick and Ross Miller will host the session on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 5:30 p.m., with representatives...
news3lv.com
Heavy rain and hail hit parts of Henderson, southeast Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Brief but powerful rainfall, strong winds and even hail greeted people in parts of Henderson and the southeast Las Vegas valley on Thursday. Photos and videos showed heavy rain pelting neighborhoods. The National Weather Service in Las Vegas issued a flash flood warning through 7...
