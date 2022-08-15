Read full article on original website
NHL
Summer Spotlight: Cole Sillinger
A tremendous rookie season has Blue Jackets fans excited for what's next from the young center. Birth date: May 16, 2003 (age 19) Contract: Signed through 2023-24 season (Two years remaining until RFA status) Looking back, not even Brad Larsen could have predicted how the 2021-22 season would go for...
NHL
Territory Talk: Checking in with George Richards
Longtime Panthers beat writer joins podcast to discuss Florida's busy offseason. With the offseason starting to wind down, Florida Hockey Now's George Richards joins this week's episode of the Territory Talk podcast to discuss some of the biggest stories from a very busy summer for the Florida Panthers. Highlights of...
NHL
FLAMES ANNOUNCE TRANSACTION WITH MONTREAL
The Flames have traded Sean Monahan and a conditional 2025 first-round pick to the Canadiens in exchange for future considerations. The Calgary Flames announced today that they traded centre Sean Monahan and a conditional 2025 first-round pick to the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for future considerations. "On behalf of the...
NHL
Edmonton Oilers fantasy projections for 2022-23
McDavid, Draisaitl two best overall players; Campbell top 10 goalie option. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Edmonton Oilers. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE: Top...
NHL
Summer Spotlight: Carson Meyer
Stats: 13 GP, 1-2-3 Contract: Signed through 2022-23 season (One year remaining until UFA status) It wasn't an easy process for Carson Meyer to get to the NHL. It might even be harder for him to stick. But no one will ever be able to take away the fact that...
NHL
Potvin Primed to Help Develop Coyotes' Talent in Tucson
Roadrunners' new head coach can fall back on previous experience while guiding Arizona's AHL affiliate. Steve Potvin has been named head coach of the Tucson Roadrunners. Potvin, who led Arizona's AHL affiliate during the 2020-21 season when then-coach Jay Varady spent a season in the NHL with the Coyotes, was re-introduced on Thursday after being named the club's head coach earlier in the week.
NHL
CORONATO, USA FALL TO CZECHIA
Flames prospect picks up an assist in quarterfinal defeat. It happens at almost every event. A perennial powerhouse coming up short against a feisty foe billed as the underdog. On Wednesday, Matt Coronato and the United States were on the receiving end of that punishing plot, bowing out to the...
NHL
Helm has relaxing morning on porch with Stanley Cup
Trophy takes a seat with Avalanche forward in serene Michigan setting. The Stanley Cup has been to plenty of parties, seen large crowds and been on all sorts of transportation, but Darren Helm prefers the cool evening breezes of Anytown, USA. In this particular case, it was a morning breeze...
NHL
Summer Spotlight: Justin Danforth
An NHL rookie at age 28, the versatile forward caught some eyes with the Blue Jackets last year. Birth date: March 15, 1993 (age 29) Contract: Signed through 2023-24 season (Two years remaining until UFA status) Making his NHL debut at age 28 this past season with the Blue Jackets,...
NHL
Red Wings Reset: 2022-23 centermen breakdown
And when analyzing the Red Wings' talent at center heading into Training Camp next month, Yzerman's strategy is alive and well. As part of the "Red Wings Reset" series, DetroitRedWings.com will look at the club's 2022-23 roster and new-look coaching staff, continuing with a breakdown of the centermen. Entering his...
NHL
Predators Ready to Throw Another Smashville Party with NHL Awards, Draft
Smashville is stepping into the hockey spotlight once again. Just months after hosting one of, if not the best, outdoor games in League history, the Nashville Predators will play host to not one, but two marquee NHL events this spring: the 2023 NHL Awards and 2023 NHL Draft. In case...
NHL
Three questions facing Edmonton Oilers
Full season production from Kane, new goalie tandem among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Edmonton Oilers. [32 in 32 Oliers: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Can Evander Kane provide...
NHL
Avalanche Re-Signs Shane Bowers
The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the organization has signed forward Shane Bowers to a one-year contract for the 2022-23 season. Acquired by the Avalanche in a trade on Nov. 5, 2017, Bowers was selected by the Ottawa Senators in the first round (28th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft. The Halifax, Nova Scotia, native has spent the past three-plus seasons with the Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League, totaling 45 points (23g/22a) in 117 career AHL games. He recorded nine points (6g/3a) in 37 contests during the 2021-22 campaign after missing most of the first half of the season due to injury. He added four points (1g/3a) in four Calder Cup playoff games this past spring.
NHL
Top prospects for Edmonton Oilers
Holloway, Bourgault likely to begin in AHL; Petrov expected to play another season in junior. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Edmonton Oilers, according to NHL.com. [Oilers 32 in 32: Season preview |...
NHL
Rollins trade to Black Hawks among those reaching milestone anniversary
Fischler recalls important deals made 70, 75, 80 years ago. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week Fischler presents a hat trick of unusual NHL trades, each celebrating a...
NHL
'HE LOVES THE STAGE'
Treliving continues overhaul of Flames roster by snagging one of the NHL's hottest free agents. Five weeks ago, Brad Treliving made his intentions clear:. "You can crawl into the fetal position and suck your thumb," he said, describing the loss of Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk. "Or…. "You can deal...
NHL
A Walk on the Wild Side
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Sammy Walker remembers the complete elation he felt attending Wild games as a kid at Xcel Energy Center. The joy of wearing your favorite player's jersey, the goals, and the overall excitement of being at a professional hockey game is a feeling Walker never forgot. Now,...
NHL
Monahan: 'I've got a lot to prove'
MONTREAL -- Sean Monahan is hoping that his injury woes are finally behind him. The 27-year-old forward, who was acquired from the Flames on Thursday, has been rehabbing from season-ending labrum surgery on his right hip that forced him to shut things down in early April. Monahan underwent the same...
NHL
Top prospects for Dallas Stars
Johnston, Stankoven, Bourque could make impact in NHL this season. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Dallas Stars, according to NHL.com. [Stars 32 in 32: Season preview | 3 Questions | Fantasy breakdown]
NHL
NHL Announces Change to Sharks 22-23 Schedule
SAN JOSE, CA - The National Hockey League (@NHL) announced the following change to the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) 2022-23 schedule. A revised version of the remaining Sharks 2022-23 schedule can be found here. Sharks Announce Additional Hockey Operations Staff. by San Jose Sharks @SanJoseSharks / sjsharks.com. 4:59 PM. SAN...
