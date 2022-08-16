ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Student disarmed after pulling out gun at school in Stockton

By Associated Press
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2caFCt_0hIhRZdd00

A student was taken into custody after pulling out a loaded gun during a fight Monday at a central California high school, authorities said.

The fight broke out during lunch at Lincoln High School in Stockton, police said in a statement .

“During the fight, a student pulled out a loaded handgun. After a brief struggle, a Stockton Police School Resource Officer disarmed the student and was able to take him into custody,” the statement said.

Two students received minor injuries, officials said.

Stockton police officers remained on campus during the investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Father of Monterey Trail attack victim speaks

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday Kawame Curry, the father of the victim of Wednesday’s Monterey Trail High School attack, Kawame Curry Jr., shared his thoughts about the events that hospitalized his son. “But can you understand…the feeling of being on social media… and seeing someone assaulting your child… from behind… with a fire […]
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Georgia homicide suspect found, arrested in Galt

GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — A homicide suspect from the state of Georgia was arrested in Galt with the help of officers on Thursday.  Galt police said the US Marshalls Fugitive Task Force asked officers for help around 2 p.m. Officers then helped the task force serve a warrant.  When they went to serve the warrant, […]
GALT, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Officials: 2 people arrested for allegedly stealing 57 watermelons in California

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. — Two people were arrested Monday evening for allegedly stealing 57 watermelons in California, officials said. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that deputies were called to an area near Washington Boulevard and Highway 140 in Livingston, California, after a report of trespassing. Once deputies arrived to the area, they spoke with the victim who told them that people were stealing watermelons from his fields.
LIVINGSTON, CA
FOX40

Stockton minor arrested on weapons charges

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A Stockton minor was arrested Wednesday and is facing weapons charges following an attempted armed robbery, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said that around 9:23 a.m. they were patrolling the area of Center Street and Anderson Street when they witnessed an attempted armed robbery. A 31-year-old-man told officers that […]
STOCKTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Lincoln, CA
Stockton, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Stockton, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
FOX40

Person attacked with knife at Roseville business by employee

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A contracted employee attacked a supervisor with a knife at a Roseville business on Wednesday, according to the Roseville Police Department. At 11:05 a.m. officers responded to the 4000 block of Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard for reports of an assault, according to police. Police said that Salai Tuntun, 41, of Sacramento County, […]
KTVU FOX 2

Student pulls out loaded gun during lunchtime fight: Stockton police

STOCKTON, Calif. - A high school student pulled out a gun during a lunchtime fight on Monday according to Stockton police. The fight broke out between three students at Lincoln High School in the middle of the day, police said. A Stockton Police Resource Officer tackled the student and took his gun.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Sacramento Police make human trafficking arrests

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department in partnership with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office made several arrests resulting from seven independent human trafficking investigations. The operation began in the first two weeks of August with the goal of combatting juvenile sex trafficking, according to police. Police said that […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lincoln High School#Central California#Nexstar Media Inc
KRON4 News

What’s behind the increase in missing girls?

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A missing 12-year-old girl from Antioch has been found safe, according to Antioch police. She is just the latest young person reported missing.  If it seems like there has been an increase in reports of missing girls, an expert in the field says that it is not your imagination. There appears […]
ANTIOCH, CA
KTVU FOX 2

BART passenger nearly raped, physically attacked during daytime commute to work

SAN FRANCISCO - A BART passenger was attacked and sexually assaulted while riding a train in broad daylight. This happened on the Richmond-Millbrae line Wednesday morning. The victim is a resident of Richmond, and did not want to be identified for her safety. She said she got on BART at Richmond Station Wednesday morning to go to her job in San Francisco. It was 11:30 a.m. and the train car she entered was empty.
RICHMOND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS San Francisco

South Bay serial killer who murdered 13 dies in Stockton hospital

STOCKTON -- A convicted serial killer died of natural causes at age 75 in state prison on Thursday evening.Herbert Mullin, who confessed to killing 13 people during a four-month period in 1972 and 1973, was being housed in the California Health Care Facility in Stockton, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.The San Joaquin County Medical Examiner's Office will investigate the exact cause of Mullin's death, CDCR officials said.Mullin was admitted to the state prison from Santa Cruz County in September 1973, following two concurrent life-with-possibility-of-parole sentences for first-degree murders and eight concurrent five years-to-life sentences for second-degree...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stockton school vandalism suspect caught on video

STOCKTON - A suspected school vandal was caught on video in Stockton, and now police are asking for clues to bring him to justice. According to the Stockton Police Department, at around 4 a.m. on July 27, a male suspect entered a school in the 500 block of East Main Street and committed acts of vandalism.At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black t-shirt with orange lettering on the back, blue jeans, and sneakers. He was carrying an orange or red and black backpack and appeared to be a teen or young adult with short, black hair.  Police have not elaborated on the extent of the damage the suspect caused. Anyone who recognizes the suspect or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Sat Le at 937-8323 or Stockton Crime Stoppers at 946-0600.
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Pedestrian from Modesto hit, killed near Keyes

MODESTO, Calif. — A pedestrian was hit and killed in Modesto around 12:15 a.m. on Friday, according to California Highway Patrol — Modesto. CHP said a 51-year-old wearing all-black clothing was walking in the middle of Golden State Boulevard, south of West Barnhart Road. The driver couldn't see...
MODESTO, CA
ABC10

Scott Demar identified in deadly Stockton South Side Market shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — Authorities have identified the victim in a deadly shooting at South Side Market in Stockton as Scott Demar. Police said the 29-year-old Stockton man was one of two people shot on Aug. 14 along South Airport Way. Demar was killed, and the other person hurt in the shooting was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
STOCKTON, CA
mymotherlode.com

Sonora Woman Attempts to Fake Her Identity

East Sonora, CA – A Sonora woman tried to pass herself off as someone else and landed in more hot water. A vehicle on Mono Way near Peaceful Oak Road was pulled over by a Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputy at around 1 a.m. on Wednesday for having an expired and suspended registration. The woman behind the wheel, 37-year-old Christina Archer, gave the deputy a driver’s license for another woman, according to sheriff’s officials, who added that it did not fool the deputy, who “noticed something was off.” A records check showed an outstanding misdemeanor and a felony warrant for her arrest.
SONORA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland teen charged in violent San Francisco assault of 70-year-old woman

SAN FRANCISCO -- An 18-year-old Oakland teen was formally charged Thursday in the brutal assault of a 70-year-old Asian American woman who was beaten during July 31 robbery in the lobby of a San Francisco building.Darryl Moore has been in custody in the East Bay along with two juveniles aged 13 and 11 years old for an unrelated crime. Prosecutors said the youngsters also took part in the San Francisco assault and will be turned over to San Francisco juvenile authorities.A 14-year-old wanted in both crimes remains at large."The brutal attack on Mrs. Ren was disturbing and heartbreaking," said District Attorney...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTLA

KTLA

67K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy