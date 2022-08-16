ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVAL

Crews work to control brush fire in West Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — Firefighters are scene of a brush fire in West Eugene. The call came in around 2:20 p.m. Friday for the fire located at Janisse and Dani streets. "Our crews are actively working on controlling this brush fire," Eugene Springfield Fire told our newsroom at 2:52 p.m.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Hot temperatures, thunderstorms increase activity on Cedar Creek Fire

PORTLAND, Ore. — High temperatures and thunderstorms Wednesday increased fire activity on the Cedar Creek Fire burning about 15 miles east of Oakridge in the Willamette National Forest, officials said. The 4,836-acre fire was 0% contained and was started by lightning Aug. 1. About 750 firefighters are battling the...
OAKRIDGE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
City
Portland, OR
KVAL

Memorial service held for wildland firefighter killed near Oakridge

A memorial service for fallen wildland firefighter Collin Hagan was livestreamed from Hagan's home state of Michigan on August 18, 2022. 27-year-old Hagan was struck by a tree while fighting the Big Swamp Fire in the Willamette National Forest. He was a member of the Craig Interagency Hotshot Crew in...
OAKRIDGE, OR
KVAL

Northern harriers released into the wild at Eugene vineyard

EUGENE, Ore. — Let freedom ring!. Three northern harriers are now living their best life after being released into the wild Wednesday evening. This comes after care and rehabilitation from the Cascades Raptor Center. Staff released the harriers during an event for wine enthusiasts to see at the Abbelone...
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Burning#Lake Fire#Ore#Behavior Change#Cedar Creek#Plastic Sphere Dispensers
KVAL

PeaceHealth clinics in Eugene, Springfield vote to unionize

EUGENE, Ore. — Four Eugene-area PeaceHealth clinics have voted to unionize, the first in Lane County to do so. This, in response to issues brought upon by the COVID-19 pandemic. "They worked tirelessly through the pandemic. They have been trying to help patients there in the Eugene-Springfield area, and...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Crash just misses traffic signal post; driver found to have warrants and arrested

EUGENE, Ore. — A crash in Eugene late Tuesday night led to the owner of the car being arrested on unrelated warrants, Eugene Police say. At 11:43 p.m. on August 16, Eugene Police received report of a crash on W. 7th Avenue and Garfield Street, where a Saturn sedan went onto a sidewalk and almost collided with a traffic signal post.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Lane County Sheriff's Office warn of scammers claiming to be LCSO employees

Deputies say someone is posing as a Lane County Sheriff’s Office employee, trying to scam people within the community. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office said the “scammers” commonly contact people with a call, text, or email and identify themselves using the name of a real LCSO employee. They also give the person a fake number to call back, which directs to a phone tree system designed to sound authentic.
LANE COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
KVAL

Ballots go out for recall election in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — Ballots are going out Thursday (Aug. 18) for a recall election in Eugene. Some voters will be deciding whether or not to recall City Councilor Claire Syrett. Earlier this month, petitioners got enough signatures to force a recall vote. They want to recall Syrett over her...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

4J School District gives update on COVID policy for the school year

EUGENE, Ore. — Masks will be optional this year in the Eugene 4J School District. Schools are offering free on-site COVID-19 diagnostic testing for students and staff who have COVID symptoms. Parent or guardian written consent is required for students to get that test. Staff and students who test...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Thurston Colts look to bounce back after state title loss

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Winning two state championships in the span of 3 seasons is tough work. Falling in the championship game by 6 points may be even tougher. But the Thurston Colts are prepared to bounce back. “Thurston football is definitely a name that everyone wants to play and...
SPRINGFIELD, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy