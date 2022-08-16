Read full article on original website
Crews work to control brush fire in West Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Firefighters are scene of a brush fire in West Eugene. The call came in around 2:20 p.m. Friday for the fire located at Janisse and Dani streets. "Our crews are actively working on controlling this brush fire," Eugene Springfield Fire told our newsroom at 2:52 p.m.
Hot temperatures, thunderstorms increase activity on Cedar Creek Fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — High temperatures and thunderstorms Wednesday increased fire activity on the Cedar Creek Fire burning about 15 miles east of Oakridge in the Willamette National Forest, officials said. The 4,836-acre fire was 0% contained and was started by lightning Aug. 1. About 750 firefighters are battling the...
Cedar Creek Fire 4,800 acres, 0% containment; drones used to control fire movement
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Firefighters are continuing to use drones to monitor and fight the Cedar Creek Fire, now increased slightly to 4,836 acres and remaining at 0% containment. A virtual public meeting will be held Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. on Facebook. | Watch the virtual public meeting. Fire officials...
Hot weather, lightning chances concern for Windigo, Potter, Big Swamp firefighting efforts
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Firefighters on the Windigo, Big Swamp and Potter Fires have been cautioned to be aware of changing conditions as a Red Flag Warning is in effect for the area due to the potential for gusty winds and lightning in the area. All three fires were caused...
19-hour search and rescue mission by foot and horseback leads hikers to safety
IDLEYLD PARK, Ore. — Douglas County Search and Rescue led two hikers out of the Boulder Creek Wilderness area in a 19-hour mission that involved rescuers on foot and horseback. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says that on Monday, August 15, 2022, at 12:15 p.m., 9-1-1 dispatchers received information...
Memorial service held for wildland firefighter killed near Oakridge
A memorial service for fallen wildland firefighter Collin Hagan was livestreamed from Hagan's home state of Michigan on August 18, 2022. 27-year-old Hagan was struck by a tree while fighting the Big Swamp Fire in the Willamette National Forest. He was a member of the Craig Interagency Hotshot Crew in...
Northern harriers released into the wild at Eugene vineyard
EUGENE, Ore. — Let freedom ring!. Three northern harriers are now living their best life after being released into the wild Wednesday evening. This comes after care and rehabilitation from the Cascades Raptor Center. Staff released the harriers during an event for wine enthusiasts to see at the Abbelone...
Lane County recognized as 'Healthiest Larger Employer' for second straight year
EUGENE, Ore. — Lane County has been recognized as the No. 1 healthiest, larger employer in Oregon for the second year in a row. The title is awarded by the Portland Business Journal. It explains that county employees have lower health care costs, and the county's dedication to wellness...
PeaceHealth clinics in Eugene, Springfield vote to unionize
EUGENE, Ore. — Four Eugene-area PeaceHealth clinics have voted to unionize, the first in Lane County to do so. This, in response to issues brought upon by the COVID-19 pandemic. "They worked tirelessly through the pandemic. They have been trying to help patients there in the Eugene-Springfield area, and...
Crash just misses traffic signal post; driver found to have warrants and arrested
EUGENE, Ore. — A crash in Eugene late Tuesday night led to the owner of the car being arrested on unrelated warrants, Eugene Police say. At 11:43 p.m. on August 16, Eugene Police received report of a crash on W. 7th Avenue and Garfield Street, where a Saturn sedan went onto a sidewalk and almost collided with a traffic signal post.
Police arrest man attempting to elude at speeds over 100mph through Winston & Green
WINSTON, Ore. — A man who temporarily eluded police at high speeds was arrested Wednesday, the Winston Police Department said. Around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, a Winston PD officer attempted a traffic stop but the driver attempted to elude, traveling through Winston and Roseburg's Green district at speeds of over 100mph.
Lane County Sheriff's Office warn of scammers claiming to be LCSO employees
Deputies say someone is posing as a Lane County Sheriff’s Office employee, trying to scam people within the community. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office said the “scammers” commonly contact people with a call, text, or email and identify themselves using the name of a real LCSO employee. They also give the person a fake number to call back, which directs to a phone tree system designed to sound authentic.
'We got this great event; you should do it': Relay for Life returns to Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — This year almost 2 million new cases of cancer will be diagnosed in the United States. The local Relay for Life is this Saturday and for decades has brought people together to remember loved ones lost and honor survivors of all cancers. It also raises money...
Eugene PD looks to hire more community service officers. Do you qualify?
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is trying to hire more people for its Community Service Officers Program after getting some extra funding from the City of Eugene. But what exactly do these officers do?. We took a ride in one of their trucks Wednesday for a closer...
Councilor Claire Syrett files lawsuit against committee dedicated to her recall
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene City Councilor Claire Syrett is firing back at those trying to recall her. She has filed a lawsuit in the Lane County Circuit Court accusing the "Recall Claire Syrett" committee and its organizers of making false statements to the Oregon Elections Division (OED). In the...
Ballots go out for recall election in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Ballots are going out Thursday (Aug. 18) for a recall election in Eugene. Some voters will be deciding whether or not to recall City Councilor Claire Syrett. Earlier this month, petitioners got enough signatures to force a recall vote. They want to recall Syrett over her...
4J School District gives update on COVID policy for the school year
EUGENE, Ore. — Masks will be optional this year in the Eugene 4J School District. Schools are offering free on-site COVID-19 diagnostic testing for students and staff who have COVID symptoms. Parent or guardian written consent is required for students to get that test. Staff and students who test...
Over 1,000 days later, the South Eugene Axe return to the football field
EUGENE, Ore. — October 25, 2019, marked the last time South Eugene hosted a varsity football game. Now, over 1,000 days later, the Axe are back. "Super excited for the season; I know the kids are, and that's what it’s really all about," said South Eugene Head Coach Chad Kessler.
Thurston Colts look to bounce back after state title loss
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Winning two state championships in the span of 3 seasons is tough work. Falling in the championship game by 6 points may be even tougher. But the Thurston Colts are prepared to bounce back. “Thurston football is definitely a name that everyone wants to play and...
