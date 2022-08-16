ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

I Need That: Kodak Black Asks For Car And Cash Seized In Florida Arrest

By Martin Berrios
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y9krV_0hIhQ9z100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o5AEu_0hIhQ9z100

Source: Jason Koerner / Getty

Kodak Black wants what is his. He is demanding that police return his vehicle and cash seized in a recent arrest in Florida.

As per TMZ, Kodak Black is asking for his belongings back; respectfully. About a month ago Florida Highway Patrol pulled over his Dodge Durango while in Fort Lauderdale because the car smelled of potent marijuana. During the stop, they found 31 oxycodone pills and $74,960 in cash. He was arrested on the scene; shortly after he posted bond. The celebrity gossip website’s sources say his license and car tags were also expired. A month has already transpired and the state is still in possession of the car and the funds. In response, Kodak has already submitted his prescription for the pills and claims that he is often paid in cash for performances. With that in mind, his legal team now insists that the police have no basis to hold on to his property. At the time of his arrest, his lawyer Bradford Cohen vehemently denied the charges to
TMZ . “Never judge a case based on an arrest. There are facts and circumstances that give rise to a defense, especially in this case. We negotiated a bond of $75,000 and we will move forward with resolving the matter quickly “ he explained. The courts have yet to rule on the matter. —

Photo: Getty

The post I Need That: Kodak Black Asks For Car And Cash Seized In Florida Arrest appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click10.com

Video shows thief steal parked Range Rover from Broward home

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Surveillance video shows a carjacker arriving in a red car to steal a parked 2022 Land Rover Range Rover valued at about $80,000 from a Broward County resident. Shan Vincent said the luxury sports utility vehicle only had about 8,000 miles on it, so when...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
BOCANEWSNOW

COPS: Delray Beach Spine Surgeon Punches Girlfriend, Smashes Porsche With Dumbbells

Delray Cops Show Backbone, Lock Up Dr. Gerard D’Ariano… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A well-known Delray Beach spine surgeon was jailed and is now facing two charges after allegedly punching his girlfriend repeatedly, then smashing her Porsche with dumbbells. Gerard D’Ariano, MD, was […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Man walking to his car in Lauderhill is shot and killed, then his car is stolen

A man was shot Thursday night in Lauderhill shortly before the suspect, or suspects, stole the man’s car, officials said. Lauderhill police said the victim was walking to his car about 10:30 p.m. on Northwest 19th Street when someone approached him and shot. The gunshot victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he died from his injuries. The suspect, or suspects, stole the ...
LAUDERHILL, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Man Sentenced To Seven Years In Federal Prison

Matthew Smith To Lockup For Federal Health Care Fraud. Assistant Alisa Catoggio To Spend Five Years In Prison. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Two Boca Raton residents will spend significant time in federal prison after entering guilty pleas in health care fraud scheme. The […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
92.7 The Block

Report: Quando Rondo Allegedly Shot In Georgia

According to Hip Hop DX, Rapper Quando Rondo has been reportedly shot. A friend of the Georgia artist confirmed on Instagram he is in stable condition following the shooting. Unfortunately, Quando’s friend Lul Pab was shot and killed during the incident. https://www.instagram.com/p/Chd4OzYsxvT/ Issues between Chicago rapper Lil Durk and NBA Youngboy’s artist, Quando Rondo started […]
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kodak Black
Click10.com

Man shot, killed at Lauderhill apartment complex

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Police are searching for any suspects involved in the shooting death of a man at a Lauderhill apartment complex Thursday night. Officers responded to the Windward Vista Apartment Homes complex at 4591 NW 19th St. at around 10:30 p.m. after getting reports of a shooting, Lauderhill police Maj. Mike Santiago said.
LAUDERHILL, FL
cw34.com

Two criminals rob man at gunpoint in Broward County

DANIA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was robbed at gunpoint by two men on Monday afternoon in Dania Beach. The incident occurred just after 3:30 p.m. The victim told deputies that two men approached him at the Beachway Plaza off East Dania Beach Boulevard. The men robbed him at gunpoint and fled in a white vehicle.
DANIA BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

KINGS POINT DELRAY BEACH: Another Resident Arrested

Latest Police Activity Involving Senior Living Resident. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Another resident of senior living community Kings Point in Delray Beach is enjoying something later in life that they didn’t have earlier: a record. Waynen Wilde is the latest Kings Point resident […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Florida Highway Patrol#Marijuana#Tmz#Dodge Durango#Florida Arrest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
thewestsidegazette.com

SNAP Food Assistance for South Florida Seniors is Just a Phone Call Away

Help is on the way for some Broward residents struggling to pay for food. Low-income adults 50 and older may qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), a federally funded nutrition program that helps recipients purchase food. The benefit amount for each recipient depends on their household income, high...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
682K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy