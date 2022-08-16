ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Lox “Terminator Lox,” Alicia Keys ft. Brent Faiyaz “Trillions” & More | Daily Visuals 8.15.22

By O
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pb0Vy_0hIhQ4ZO00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BDTBN_0hIhQ4ZO00

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

It’s been more than a year since The Lox reminded everyone that they’re one of the greatest Hip-Hop groups of all time after they put the love on The Diplomats during their classic Verzuz performance last summer .

Now the trio from Yonkers seems ready to get back on their rap grizzly as they come through with some new visuals for “Terminator Lox” in which Sheek, Kiss, and Styles kick it in the studio where they drop their bars and light some spliffs. It’s kinda weird seeing Jadakiss without any ice on. Just sayin.’

On a softer note, the R&B Queen known as Alicia Keys makes a rare appearance, and for her Brent Faiyaz-assisted visuals to “Trillions,” lounges with Brent in a room with nothing but a piano and lights that change color. We need more of this kinda R&B in the game.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Danger Mouse and Black Thought featuring A$AP Rocky and Run The Jewels, Doe Boy and G Herbo, and more.

THE LOX – “TERMINATOR LOX”

ALICIA KEYS FT. BRENT FAIYAZ – “TRILLIONS”

DANGER MOUSE & BLACK THOUGHT FT. A$AP ROCKY & RUN THE JEWELS – “STRANGERS”

DOE BOY & G HERBO – “SET IT OFF”

ZAYTOVEN & DOE BOY – “STIFF ARM”

PESO PESO – “EXHAUSTED”

EST GEE – “LOVE IS BLIND”

SADA BABY – “AKUNA”

J. STONE – “AT THE RTIZ”

The post The Lox “Terminator Lox,” Alicia Keys ft. Brent Faiyaz “Trillions” & More | Daily Visuals 8.15.22 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danger Mouse
Person
Alicia Keys
Person
Brent Faiyaz
Person
Jadakiss
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Trillions#The Lox#Diplomats
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
682K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy