Connecticut in 25th on Wallethub list

By David Shapiro
WTIC News Talk 1080
WTIC News Talk 1080
 4 days ago

Connecticut lands exactly dead center in Wallethub's ranking of most livable states -- number

25. And that is despite the fact that Connecticut scores high in some categories -- like number

three for education and health. But Connecticut's high cost of living results in low rankings when it comes to

affordability, ranked 45th for that and 46th for economy. As to overall quality of living in Connecticut,

that category is right in the middle -- at number 24. Maybe most frustrating for Connecticut? Two neighbors do so much

better, with Massachusetts being the most liveable state on the entire list and New York

in third placee

iheart.com

Weekends in Connecticut!

It’s going to be a great weekend in Connecticut!!. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero 2022 The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero!
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

CT's best breweries of 2022, according to Connecticut Magazine

Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in breweries, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. For more award-winning Connecticut food and dining, see our 2022 Best Restaurants award winners, and our picks for the 25 Best New Restaurants in 2022. Fox Farm Brewery. 62...
fox61.com

How much water is needed for Connecticut to bust through the summer drought?

CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut's drought continues to worsen as the summer season presses on. Eastern parts of Windham and New London counties have been upgraded to extreme drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor as of Thursday morning. The area makes up about 13% of the state. But the rest of Connecticut is also experiencing a moderate or severe drought, depending on the location.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Florence Carmela

The Sound On Sound Two-Day Music Festival is Coming To Connecticut In September

Stevie Nicks performing in Austin, Texas at the Frank Erwin Center on March 12, 2017 on her 24 Karat Gold World TourRalph Arvesen / Flickr. Connecticut, get ready for many of your all-time favorites to play some of their biggest and best music. This jam packed celebration of world-class music, local cuisine, craft beer and more, according to their official website. The event will hit the nutmeg state for the first time this Fall. The Sound On Sound Music Festival in Bridgeport will go from September 24th to the 25th. The two day music festival will take place on the bank of the Long Island Sound.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTIC News Talk 1080

WTIC News Talk 1080

