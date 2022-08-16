ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Lox “Terminator Lox,” Alicia Keys ft. Brent Faiyaz “Trillions” & More | Daily Visuals 8.15.22

By O
Majic 102.3/92.7
Majic 102.3/92.7
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pb0Vy_0hIhNqjg00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BDTBN_0hIhNqjg00

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

It’s been more than a year since The Lox reminded everyone that they’re one of the greatest Hip-Hop groups of all time after they put the love on The Diplomats during their classic Verzuz performance last summer .

Now the trio from Yonkers seems ready to get back on their rap grizzly as they come through with some new visuals for “Terminator Lox” in which Sheek, Kiss, and Styles kick it in the studio where they drop their bars and light some spliffs. It’s kinda weird seeing Jadakiss without any ice on. Just sayin.’

On a softer note, the R&B Queen known as Alicia Keys makes a rare appearance, and for her Brent Faiyaz-assisted visuals to “Trillions,” lounges with Brent in a room with nothing but a piano and lights that change color. We need more of this kinda R&B in the game.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Danger Mouse and Black Thought featuring A$AP Rocky and Run The Jewels, Doe Boy and G Herbo, and more.

THE LOX – “TERMINATOR LOX”

ALICIA KEYS FT. BRENT FAIYAZ – “TRILLIONS”

DANGER MOUSE & BLACK THOUGHT FT. A$AP ROCKY & RUN THE JEWELS – “STRANGERS”

DOE BOY & G HERBO – “SET IT OFF”

ZAYTOVEN & DOE BOY – “STIFF ARM”

PESO PESO – “EXHAUSTED”

EST GEE – “LOVE IS BLIND”

SADA BABY – “AKUNA”

J. STONE – “AT THE RTIZ”

The post The Lox “Terminator Lox,” Alicia Keys ft. Brent Faiyaz “Trillions” & More | Daily Visuals 8.15.22 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Lizzo, Alicia Keys, Missy Elliott & More React to Shout-Outs on Beyonce & Madonna’s ‘Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)’

Queen Bey and the Queen of Pop teamed up for a new remix of “Break My Soul” that features shout-outs to a long list of influential Black women. Beyoncé and Madonna‘s “The Queens Remix” of the song dropped on Friday (Aug. 5), and it didn’t take long for many of the artists name-dropped throughout the song to share their thoughts.
MUSIC
HipHopWired

Remy Ma & Rapsody Connect On DJ Premier Produced “REMY RAP”

It finally happened. After years of wishful thinking and pipe dreaming, DJ Premier has granted us the dream collaboration we’ve been fantasizing about by teaming up Remy Ma and Rapsody on the same record produced by the legendary producer himself. Dropping the visuals to the dope cut on his 49th birthday (Happy physical, King!), Premo […] The post Remy Ma & Rapsody Connect On DJ Premier Produced “REMY RAP” appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MUSIC
XXL Mag

Quavo and Takeoff Announce Show as Migos Without Offset

As rumors of the Migos breaking up continue to swirl, the group has been announced as the performers at the upcoming 2022 National Battle of the Bands, sans Offset. On Tuesday (July 26), the National Battle of the Bands, an annual event that brings HBCU bands together for competition, revealed the Migos would be performing at this year's event, which takes place at NRG Stadium in Houston. However, the flier for the event only features Quavo and Takeoff.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danger Mouse
Person
Alicia Keys
Person
Brent Faiyaz
Person
Jadakiss
American Songwriter

7 Songs You Didn’t Know Eminem Wrote for Other Artists

Credited as Marshall Mathers, Eminem has released dozens of his own hits since the release of his 1999 breakthrough album The Slim Shady LP, but the rapper has also shared plenty of verses with a mix of artists throughout the past two decades. Aside from working with longtime collaborator Dr....
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

JAY-Z Blames Ambition And Ego For Failed Supergroup With DMX & Ja Rule

JAY-Z, DMX and Ja Rule were supposed to form a supergroup in the late ’90s, but it never came to light, and Hov has now shared why he thinks it didn’t work out. In the premiere episode of the new Murder Inc. BET documentary, label founder Irv Gotti recalled the time that Jay, X and Ja were working closely with each other to the point people in the industry referred to them as a supergroup.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Rich Homie Quan Says New Yorkers Still Hate Him For Messing Up Biggie Lyrics At Hip Hop Honors Show

Rich Homie Quan thinks New York City and its die-hard Hip Hop fans are still upset with him for fumbling lyrics by The Notorious B.I.G. at 2016’s Hip Hop Honors show. During a recent visit to the 85 South Comedy Show, the “Lifestyle” rapper addressed scrambling some of the late rapper’s iconic lines when he performed Junior M.A.F.I.A.’s “Get Money” alongside Lil Kim in tribute to Biggie at the VH1 event.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Trillions#The Lox#Diplomats
hypebeast.com

Beyoncé Joins The Isley Brothers for a New Song

On the heels of her newly released seventh studio album, Renaissance, Beyoncé is set to deliver more music as she has now joined The Isley Brothers for a new song. With the collaboration, the two musical entities are reworking The Isley Brothers’ 1975 song, “Make Me Say It Again Girl, Pts. 1 & 2.” Earlier today, Ronald Isley shared a short and sweet preview of the forthcoming track on Instagram. In the preview, listeners can hear the Houston-born songstress opening the song’s first verse with the words: “oh, I believe you are a rainbow.”
THEATER & DANCE
hotnewhiphop.com

Eminem Drops "Curtain Call 2" Ft. Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Rihanna, Beyoncé, Snoop Dogg, Juice WRLD & More

Get ready for an anticipated walk down memory lane now that Eminem has delivered Curtain Call 2. The collection of greatest hits arrives 17 years after the chart-topping first installment of Eminem favorites, Curtain Call: The Hits, and with a career as expansive as Slim Shady's, we can only imagine that this is a series that will roll on indefinitely.
MUSIC
Billboard

Nicki Minaj’s ‘Super Freaky Girl,’ DJ Khaled’s Bee Gees Spin, Snoop Dogg’s Top 10 & More Nostalgia on the Billboard Charts

Everything old is new again on the Billboard charts, with a series of samples, features and remixes putting some legends back on top 40 radio. On Friday, Nicki Minaj released “Super Freaky Girl,” which prominently samples Rick James‘ 1981 top 20 Billboard Hot 100 hit “Super Freak.” Plus, Snoop Dogg is back in the Hot 100 top 10, thanks to Benny Blanco‘s “Bad Decisions” with BTS (No. 10), marking his fourth decade with a top 10 hit on the chart. And DJ Khaled‘s new song “Staying Alive” (No. 5), featuring Drake and Lil Baby, samples the Bee Gees‘ 1978 Hot 100 No. 1 “Stayin’ Alive” and puts the Brothers Gibb back in the top 10 as songwriters.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopDX.com

JAY-Z & Nas Convinced Dr. Dre Not To Pull Out Of Super Bowl Performance

Dr. Dre has revealed he had doubts about performing at Super Bowl LVI, until he spoke to JAY-Z and Nas. During a recent interview on fitness entrepreneur Dolvett Quince’s Workout the Doubt podcast, the Hip Hop mogul revealed he was in two minds about the February halftime show over fears of looking like a “sellout.”
NFL
hiphop-n-more.com

JID Shares New Song ‘2007’ Feat. J. Cole, Dreamville President Ibrahim Hamad, His Father: Listen

JID is prepping the release of his new album The Forever Story which comes out Aug. 26th via Dreamville/Interscope. Following up on the single ‘Dance Now‘, today, the rapper has shared a new song called ‘2007’ which is more than 7 minutes long. The track was supposed to be the outro to his album but it didn’t make the cut due to samples clearance issues. On the song, he also gets help vocally from J. Cole, Dreamville president Ib (who actually raps a few lines) and his father.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Swizz Beatz Hits The Studio With Nas, Busta Rhymes, Dave East, Jadakiss & The-Dream

New York, NY – Nas, Swizz Beatz, The-Dream, Busta Rhymes, Dave East and Jadakiss recently linked up for a late-night studio session, sparking excitement amongst their fans. Swizz Beatz shared a multi-slide post to Instagram on Thursday (August 18) featuring several black-and-white photos of the Illmatic legend sitting in front of a mixing board. He wrote in the caption: “NYC NIGHTS” followed by several Statue of Liberty emojis.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
XXL Mag

Jay-Z’s Best Guest Verses Since His 4:44 Album Ranked

An appearance from Jay-Z is rare these days. Since unleashing his critically acclaimed 4:44 album in 2017, his presence on the mic has gotten quieter. Occasionally, fans are blessed in the form of a feature. And while his foot isn’t on the gas at the moment when it comes to his bars, that’s exactly what the results have been.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

OMB Peezy and DJ Drama Link for ‘Gangsta Grillz’ Mixtape ‘MisGuided’ f/ G Herbo, NLE Choppa, and Morray

Over a year after the release of his latest album, OMB Peezy joins forces with DJ Drama for a new Gangsta Grillz mixtape titled MisGuided. The 16-track project, which serves as the official follow-up to Peezy’s 2021 offering Too Deep for Fears, features guest appearances from G Herbo (“Mufasa”), NLE Choppa (“I Did”), and Morray (“Real Shit”).
MUSIC
XXL Mag

Lil Wayne Confirms Tha Carter VI ‘Coming Soon’ at Young Money Reunion Concert

UPDATE (Aug. 7):. Hours after announcing that he's working on Tha Carter VI at the Young Money Reunion concert in Toronto, Lil Wayne hopped on his Instagram Stories and reiterated that the sixth installment of the Tha Carter series is coming soon. In a brief clip, Weezy, who appears to be sitting in a sprinter van, gives thanks to his fans who attended the show and delivers one more message.
MUSIC
Majic 102.3/92.7

Majic 102.3/92.7

73
Followers
2K+
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

The Real Sound of the DMV

 https://mymajicdc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy