ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museums

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Russia-Ukraine war latest: what we know on day 178 of the invasion

Vladimir Putin has agreed to inspectors visiting the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine. According to the office of the French president, Emmanuel Macron, the Russian leader had “reconsidered the demand” that the International Atomic Energy Agency travel through Russia to the site, after Putin himself warned fighting there could bring about a “catastrophe”. The office said Putin had dropped his demand that the IAEA team travel to the site via Russia, saying it could arrive via Ukraine.
MILITARY
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
82K+
Followers
56K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy