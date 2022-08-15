Fatal rollover crash slows traffic on westbound I-10 near Banning Monday

Traffic was slowed on westbound Interstate 10 around Banning Monday morning following a fatal rollover crash.

The crash occurred on the Ramsey Street on-ramp onto the interstate at about 10 a.m., according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The department confirmed that one person died in the crash and only one vehicle was involved.

A Sigalert updated at about 11:40 a.m. stated that access to Ramsey Street was blocked and traffic on the Interstate was backed up to Malki Road in Cabazon, about three miles from the crash site. It added that traffic is currently stop and go and westbound drivers are currently seeing delays of about 30 minutes.

Paul Albani-Burgio covers breaking news and the City of Palm Springs. Follow him on Twitter at @albaniburgiop and via email at paul.albani-burgio@desertsun.com.