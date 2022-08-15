ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Banning, CA

Fatal rollover crash slows traffic on westbound I-10 near Banning Monday

By Paul Albani-Burgio, Palm Springs Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45JTYm_0hIhNWHG00

Traffic was slowed on westbound Interstate 10 around Banning Monday morning following a fatal rollover crash.

The crash occurred on the Ramsey Street on-ramp onto the interstate at about 10 a.m., according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The department confirmed that one person died in the crash and only one vehicle was involved.

A Sigalert updated at about 11:40 a.m. stated that access to Ramsey Street was blocked and traffic on the Interstate was backed up to Malki Road in Cabazon, about three miles from the crash site. It added that traffic is currently stop and go and westbound drivers are currently seeing delays of about 30 minutes.

Paul Albani-Burgio covers breaking news and the City of Palm Springs. Follow him on Twitter at @albaniburgiop and via email at paul.albani-burgio@desertsun.com.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Chemical spill in Jurupa Valley leaves one injured

A chemical spill in Jurupa Valley left one person injured Friday morning. According to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department, they were made aware of a chemical spill at around 9:55 a.m. in the 10500 block of Bellegrave Avenue near Jurupa Valley High School.It was still unclear what spilled, causing the hazardous materials investigation. One person was taken to a nearby hospital with what firefighters called moderate injuries as a result of the spill. 
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

Firefighters extinguish burning tractor trailers on Interstate 10

Redlands firefighters responded to a traffic collision and fire involving two tractor trailers on the westbound Interstate 10 Thursday morning, Aug. 18. No injuries were reported. The driver of a tractor trailer hauling tequila pulled to the shoulder near the Sixth Street on ramp of the westbound I-10 shortly after...
REDLANDS, CA
L.A. Weekly

Kaylynn Marie Heatley Arrested after Injury Crash on 91 Freeway [Corona, CA]

Traffic Collision near McKinley Street Left Several Injured. The incident happened shortly after 7:00 a.m., on eastbound 91, near McKinley Street. According to investigators, Heatley intentionally rammed three vehicles, one of which was a Tesla, with her Jeep Wrangler. The impact of the collision caused two cars to leave the road. It also left the drivers of the Tesla and the other two vehicles with significant injuries. Heatley then left the scene without rendering aid to the victims.
CORONA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cabazon, CA
City
Palm Springs, CA
City
Banning, CA
Banning, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
vvng.com

Fatal crash investigation shuts down Bear Valley Road in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person was killed and several others were critically injured after a multi-vehicle head-on crash in Apple Valley. It happened at 12:46 pm, on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, near the intersection of Bear Valley Road and Tujunga Drive. The crash involved a Robertson’s double-trailer...
APPLE VALLEY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Motorcyclist in Deadly Palm Desert Collision Identified

Family and friends identified a motorcyclist who was killed in a Palm Desert collision. The crash was reported Monday around 8 a.m. at Washington Street and Tucson Circle, according to Riverside County Fire Department. Colton Byrd, is identified as the rider of the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the...
PALM DESERT, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#I 10#Traffic Accident#Albaniburgiop
Times of San Diego

Motorcyclist Killed in Freeway Collision in Oceanside

A motorcycle collided with an empty horse trailer being hauled by a pickup truck in Oceanside Wednesday, leaving the motorcyclist dead. The 20-year-old man was riding a Suzuki motorcycle in a middle lane on Interstate 5 near Las Pulgas Road at 12:39 a.m. Wednesday when, for unknown reasons, he crashed into the trailer hauled by a Ford pickup driven by a 29- year-old man, according to the California Highway Patrol.
OCEANSIDE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Interstate 10 Beaumont collision leaves one dead

A deadly wreck was slowing freeway traffic on Interstate 10 in Beaumont and Banning Tuesday morning and was expected to continue impacting drivers until 9:40 a.m. According to the California Highway Patrol, a motorist was killed in a collision reported at 6:23 a.m. It occurred in the freeway's westbound lanes just east of Highland Springs The post Interstate 10 Beaumont collision leaves one dead appeared first on KESQ.
BEAUMONT, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
spectrumnews1.com

Chemical spill at Jurupa school injures custodian, prompts campus lockdown

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (CNS) — An acid leak at a Jurupa Valley school Friday injured a custodian and prompted a lockdown at the campus, but no students were exposed. The pool acid leak was reported shortly before 10 a.m. at Jurupa Valley High School, near the intersection of Bellegrave and Etiwanda avenues, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
knewsradio.com

Fatal Crashes Kill Motorcyclist, Trucker

Fire Engine and Sheriffs Car at Emergency Scene. Photo by Alpha Media USA Portland OR. A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash on Washington Street, just north of Fred Waring Drive in Palm Desert. A 29 year old man driving his motorcycle south on Washington near Tucson Circle, not...
L.A. Weekly

2 Hospitalized after Head-On Collision on Hesperia Road [Victorville, CA]

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m., near Coad Road on August 14th. Officers received the report near Coad Road, just south of Green Tree Blvd. According to police, a Chevy Malibu and a Lexus sedan collided head-on under unknown circumstances. Emergency crews then worked to extricate at least two people from the wreckage.
VICTORVILLE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

2 people hit by car in broken Palm Springs crosswalk

Two people were hit by a car while crossing the street on a busy Palm Springs roadway – weeks after someone warned the city a key safety feature there was broken. Palm Springs resident Matt Robinson said while driving by the flashing crosswalk on Palm Canyon Drive near Prescott Drive a few weeks ago, he saw The post 2 people hit by car in broken Palm Springs crosswalk appeared first on KESQ.
CBS LA

Hundreds of catalytic converters recovered from 19 automotive businesses in Perris

Hundreds of catalytic converters were recovered at auto repair and dismantling businesses in Perris, according to authorities.Photos of several large boxes piled to the brim with catalytic converter parts that were recovered from 19 automotive businesses in Perris were released by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. A total of 448 catalytic converters were recovered and 15 citations were issued for various offenses, including unlicensed business operations.Catalytic converter thefts skyrocketed during the pandemic due to the value of the precious metals the parts contain. Police agencies continue working to catch thieves and organized rings. But authorities are increasingly turning toward penalizing the businesses that buy the parts and using fines to deter thefts.The businesses had been previously identified by Riverside County sheriff's and DMV officials as locations for unlicensed activities involving auto dismantling, auto repair, sales of vehicles, and the identification of catalytic converter recycling/buying and illegal sales. The parts are typically worth about $1,000 a piece.Vehicle owners are being urged to etch or engrave their VIN numbers into their catalytic converters in the event it is stolen, but even then, Riverside County sheriff's officials say they plan to conduct more sting operations.
PERRIS, CA
KTLA

Investigation underway after woman’s body found in Moreno Valley home

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a woman’s body was found inside a home in Moreno Valley. Around 11:15 a.m., deputies responded to the 25000 block of Billie Drive to perform a welfare check. Loved ones alerted authorities that they hadn’t heard from family members at the residence for several weeks. Deputies entered […]
MORENO VALLEY, CA
The Desert Sun

The Desert Sun

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
523K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Palm Springs area news from The Desert Sun newspaper in the California desert. Coachella Valley photos, obituaries and events calendar.

 http://desertsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy