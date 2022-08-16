Read full article on original website
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 4 GS “Messy Room”
When it was announced that Chris Gibbs would be working on an Air Jordan 4, many were expecting a style reminiscent of the Union LA x Air Jordan 1. Jordan Brand, too, was apparently keen on the idea, as they’ve recently gone to the lengths of creating it themselves.
sneakernews.com
The Jordan Legacy 312 Low Appears In Familiar “True Blue” Colorway
Popularized by Chicago’s Don C, the Jordan Legacy 312 has finally resurfaced after spending years in hiatus. And for its latest colorway, the silhouette is dressing its low-top trim in “True Blue,” effectively paying homage to the same-named Air Jordan 3. The Jordan Legacy 312’s tribute to...
hypebeast.com
An Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Graffiti" Sample Has Surfaced
Has celebrated the 40th anniversary of the Air Force 1 throughout 2022 without holding back. Naturally, new silhouettes and celebratory colorways have hit shelves throughout the year, but the real hits have been the collaborations. Between additional Off-White™ reworks of the Air Force 1 in several colorways and an unprecedented collection of collaborative Louis Vuitton Air Force 1s, fans of the classic sneaker have been provided an incredible range of options this year. Now, yet another Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid has surfaced.
sneakernews.com
Nike Applies “Metallic Blue” Swooshes To The Air Max 90
The Nike Air Max 90 isn’t the first sneaker to feature a visible Air unit, but it’s become one of the most popular since debuting in 1990. Recently, Tinker Hatfield’s iconic design emerged in a summer-ready all-“White” ensemble animated by hits of “Metallic Blue.” Profile swooshes indulge in the shimmering finish, while TPU panels along the tongue and “NIKE AIR” logos at the top of the tongue deviate in matte shades of the titular tone. Greyscale components also appear elsewhere on the pair, with the most obvious placements being at the spine and Air Max cassette underfoot.
sneakernews.com
This Ripstop-Accented Nike Air Max 90 “Kumquat” Leans Halfway Into Fall
Fall is practically here, bringing with it the usual assortment of Autumnal hues. And though yellows and oranges dress this latest Air Max 90, the silhouette doesn’t quite lose itself to the season, as it opts for shades more akin to pastels. Construction-wise, however, the shoe is built of...
hypebeast.com
An Official Look at the Nike Air More Uptempo "Red Toe"
The Air More Uptempo has officially surfaced in an all-new bold black and red colorway. The latest color scheme appears to be a nod to the classic NBA team, the Chicago Bulls. Nike has expanded its offering of the Air More Uptempo with the “Red Toe” which comes dressed in the black and red color blocking. The shoe features a black nubuck base and arrives with mesh tongues while the color red is used to highlight the “AIR” branding on the upper and the toe box. The shoe sits atop a white rubber outsole, a contrasting accent from the black.
hypebeast.com
"Wheat" Hits the Nike Air Max Scorpion
While has yet to officially launch the newest entry in the Air Max series, the Air Max Scorpion, more colorways continue to surface. First spotted earlier this year, the Air Max Scorpion has certainly stood out as an experimental silhouette. Now, joining looks such as “Triple Black” and “Wolf Grey,” a fall-ready “Wheat” has arrived on the Air Max Scorpion.
Stüssy’s Nike Air Max 2013 Collection Drops This Week
Click here to read the full article. Frequent collaborators Stüssy and Nike keep the sneaker collaborations coming. Fresh off of delivering new iterations of the Air Force 1 Mid in May, the renowned streetwear brand and the sportswear giant have joined forces yet again with a new Air Max 2013 collection hitting stores before week’s end. The Stüssy x Nike Air Max 2013 collab will be available in three colorways including in “Fossil,” “Black” and “Pink” looks. The sneakers themselves feature a mesh-based upper for enhanced ventilation while Stüssy branding appears on the forefoot and a reverse Swoosh logo on the heel...
sneakernews.com
The “Split” Air Jordan 1 Mid Mixes In Blue
In recent history, the Air Jordan 1 Mid has gone from widespread joke to an acceptable trim of Michael Jordan’s first signature sneaker. And while the model has had success by delivering spins on heritage colorways, it’s also garnered attention via countless experimental takes. Recently, the mid-top trim...
sneakernews.com
Light Tan Neoprene Centers This Nike Air Huarache
The Nike Air Huarache may no longer be an obscure silhouette beloved by only retro running sneaker fans, but it continues to enjoy a cult-following. For its latest ensemble, Tinker Hatfield’s creation from 1991 has indulged in a rather simple white, light tan and black color palette, with some ruby-colored flair animating the shoe. As with debut styles of the scuba gear-inspired running sneaker, the bulk of the latest take’s upper and sole unit opts for a “colorless” arrangement, allowing for even the slightest bit of contrast to revel in the spotlight. Neoprene panels seen at the vamp, tongue and heel deviate in a sand-reminiscent hue, while Nike Huarache logos at the top of the heel and inner-lining opt for the sneaker’s bold red styling. Lastly, waffle-patterned traction underfoot reverts to a tried-and-proven black arrangement.
sneakernews.com
Jordan Brand Gets Into The Christmas Spirit With Upcoming Air Jordan 1 Mid
Though still quite a ways away, Jordan Brand is already making preparations for the upcoming Holiday Season. And alongside much-anticipated releases, such as the Air Jordan 11 “Cherry” and the 2022 Air Jordan 2 “Chicago,” we can expect seasonal renditions of silhouettes like the Air Jordan 1 Mid.
Hypebae
The Air Jordan 1 Low Is Coming Back With A New “Split” Colorway
The Nike Air Jordan 1 Low is making another comeback with a new asymmetric colorway. A nod to the “Split” series, Nike’s latest offering combines not just two, but three popular tones on each shoe. The sneaker features two different color-blocked detailing that can be seen across...
sneakernews.com
First Look At The adidas Yeezy Boost 350 v2 “Jade Ash”
In spite of Ye’s dissatisfaction with the Three Stripes, the brand continues to expand on the adidas Yeezy catalog. And alongside additional Yeezy Slides and restocks of past-released offerings, we can expect to see new iterations of the Yeezy Boost 350 v2, such as this recently-unveiled “Jade Ash” colorway.
Hypebae
The Avocado-Inspired Women's Nike Dunk Comes With a Grocery Tote
Nike never fails to deliver detail-driven releases from the special edition 40th Anniversary Air Force 1 with a mini toothbrush to a women’s Dunk Low and grocery-ready woven tote bag inspired by avocados. The women’s Nike Dunk Low “Avocado” lives up to its name with a deep green textured...
hotnewhiphop.com
Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Black Phantom" Drops Soon: Best Look Yet
Travis Scott has come through with some very nice shoes ever since joining Nike and Jordan Brand over five years ago. He has done quite a bit of work with Jumpman, in particular, and one of his favorite shoes to work on has been the Air Jordan 1 Low. This is an oftentimes underrated shoe, and Travis has been working hard to make sure this sneaker gets the love it deserves.
sneakernews.com
An Unreleased Nike Air Force 1 Low “Viotech” Sample Emerges At An Outlet
Over the last handful of decades, NIKE, Inc. has produced some of the most innovative footwear–and not all of it’s released. Recently, a user by the name of “BCx00110100” took to the /r/sneakers community on Reddit to post an extremely rare Nike Outlet find: a never-before-seen Air Force 1 Low “Viotech” sample.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 7 "Afro Beats" Rumored Release Date Revealed
This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Air Jordan 7. As a result, we have seen some nice retros make their way back to the market, all while new colorways have also been shown off. This should be exciting for all sneakerheads who are fans of the early 90s sneaker, as the Jordan 7 has oftentimes been forgotten about by the brand.
Hypebae
The New Adidas Originals NMD V3 Silhouette Has Landed
In 2015, adidas Originals disrupted the sneaker world by launching the trailblazing NMD, a silhouette that combined the brand’s distinctive traditional design with groundbreaking technology. Six years later, the Trefoil brand continues to bring forward-thinking to its iconic heritage with the release of NMD V3, the third and most recent take on the original cutting-edge innovator.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 9 "Fire Red" Release Date Delayed: Details
One of the more forgotten 90s Jumpman silhouettes is the Air Jordan 9. It is a sneaker that came out while Michael Jordan was out playing baseball, and as a result, we never truly got to see it on the court. With that being said, Jumpman still comes out with some new colorways from time to time, including the "Fire Red" model below.
Hypebae
No One's Having a Better Comeback Than the Pink Sneaker
Picture it — it’s the early aughts and you have just enough money in your Delia’s shoulder bag to splurge on a pair of sneakers. The internet is in its early stages and your exposure to sneaker releases is limited to online forums, a handful of websites and the Eastbay catalog your brother hoards with a vengeance.
