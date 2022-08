West Branch Warriors 2022 football preview

WEST BRANCH WARRIORS

2021 Record: 13-1, 6-0

Head coach/offensive coordinator: Tim Cooper, first year

Head coaching record at school: 0-0

Coaching staff:

Shawn Alazaus (defensive coordinator, wide receivers, linebackers)

Ken Harris (offensive line, defensive line)

Bob Shepherd (offensive line, cornerbacks)

Carl Davanzo (running backs, defensive ends)

Jordan Voitus (offensive line, safeties)

Dale Mitchell (wide receivers)

Chris Thomas (defensive ends)

Returning starters:

Dru DeShields, quarterback-cornerback (6-3, 187), senior

Mitchell Coffee, right offensive tackle-defensive tackle (6-3, 245), senior

Christian Martig, wide receiver-cornerback (5-10, 160), senior

Lukasz Greschaw, left offensive tackle-defensive end (6-7, 258), senior

Connor Mayle, right guard-nose guard (5-10, 250), senior

Lleyton Uphold, left guard (6-2, 237), senior

Zachary Lesch, center (6-1, 300), senior

Thomas Egli, defensive end (6-6, 225), senior

Michael Kanagy, wide-receiver-safety (6-3, 180), senior

Starters lost to graduation:

Steven Marra, running back-linebacker

Nick Wilson, wide receiver-linebacker

Greg Rockwell, guard, defensive tackle

Caleb Adams, center, nose guard

Jaxon Hendershott, wide receiver-cornerback

Ryan Irwin, linebacker

Zachary Peters, safety

Jed Smith, linebacker

Ben Tolson, kicker

Newcomers:

Nate Summers, wide receiver-defensive end (6-2, 186), senior

Trenton Stryffler, running back-linebacker (5-9, 180), senior

Beau Alazaus, quarterback-wide receiver-linebacker (6-5, 195), junior

Kyle Graham, offensive line-linebacker (5-10, 185), senior

Boston Mulinix, running back-linebacker (5-8, 175), sophomore

Anthony Perry, wide receiver-cornerback-kicker-punter (6-0, 180), sophomore

Joey Jackson, wide receiver (5-9, 155), sophomore

Cooper Anderson, wide receiver, linebacker (6-3, 180), sophomore

Jax Brooks, guard-defensive tackle (6-3, 261), sophomore

Cam Summers, offensive tackle-defensive tackle (5-11, 280), sophomore

Nick Love, wide receiver-linebacker (5-11, 176), junior

Head coach's comment: "We have a great group of seniors who will be asked to lead a group of younger guys and we need to mature daily. We hope our quarterback will elevate our offense. Because of our [faster] tempo, we want to be able to rotate kids and keep them fresh. We're smaller and undersized at inside linebacker [compared to the past two seasons]. We have a gauntlet of a non-conference schedule, starting with Canfield."