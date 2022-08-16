Read full article on original website
protocol.com
The US chokes China's chips
Good morning! The Biden administration is cutting China off from the tools it needs to build advanced chips. But China isn’t the only one that’ll feel the effects. The U.S. has spent months blocking exports of vital tools for advanced chipmaking to China. The idea: to choke off China's chipmaking capabilities.
China's government published a catalog of algorithms from 30 tech firms including TikTok's owner — but it's not clear how much it actually knows about them
China is the first country in the world to publish an index of private company algorithms, but it's unclear how much data the firms surrendered.
americanmilitarynews.com
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
Taiwan's Best Fighter Jet Compared to China's J-20 Mighty Dragon
Taiwan deployed six of its most powerful jets late Wednesday in response to ongoing drills from Beijing's fighters.
A New Material Could Be the Best Semiconductor Ever, But There’s a Catch
Researchers have found a better semiconductor than silicon, potentially allowing faster and smaller computer chips in the future. A new study, published in the Science journal last month, proved that cubic boron arsenide has significantly higher mobility to both electrons and their positively charged counterparts than silicon, the ubiquitous semiconductor used in electronics and computers.
ValueWalk
No Hope In Sight For The EV Industry
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. I am on the Forbes cruise this week in the Baltic Sea and have learned some interesting things. First, the war in Ukraine cannot be ignored in Europe due to the fact that it is too close and refugees are being held in many Baltic Sea countries. The guard posts on the Russian border for Estonia and other neighboring countries are largely abandoned since Russia needed soldiers to fight in Ukraine.
BBC
Cost of living: 'There's nobody trying to help us'
Businesses in Birmingham have called for government intervention in the face of the cost of living crisis. At the wholesale market, one trader said rising prices meant he could not plan from one week to the next. Official figures reveal that the cost of living is more than 10% higher...
Priti Patel signs deal to send ‘foreign criminals’ back to Pakistan
Priti Patel has signed a deal to send “foreign criminals and immigration offenders” from the UK back to Pakistan.The Home Secretary met with Pakistan’s interior secretary, Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, and high commissioner to the UK, Moazzam Ahmad Khan, to sign the reciprocal agreement on Wednesday.I make no apology for removing dangerous foreign criminals and immigration offenders who have no right to remain in the UKPriti PatelMs Patel said: “I make no apology for removing dangerous foreign criminals and immigration offenders who have no right to remain in the UK.“The British public have quite rightly had enough of people abusing our...
Embedded solar panels generate 50 times more power than regular solar panels
It will also prevent 70 tonnes of carbon emissions every year.
Phone Apps Just As Effective as Blood Pressure Cuffs: Study
Researchers said the study's racial and ethnic diversity was important to the even management of hypertension across communities.
China Keeps Saying the Quiet Part Out Loud on Taiwan | Opinion
China recently issued a white paper showcasing two of its policies on Taiwan. First, the CCP claims that it will embark on a "peaceful reunification" of Taiwan with the mainland, and secondly, once "re-unified," Taiwan would be governed under a benevolent "One Country, Two Systems" model. But history and the white paper itself expose both policies as complete frauds.
Apple supplier Foxconn to invest $300 million more in northern Vietnam - media
HANOI, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Apple supplier Foxconn (2317.TW) has signed a $300 million memorandum of understanding with Vietnamese developer Kinh Bac City (KBC.HM) to expand its facility in the north of the country to diversify and boost production, state media said on Saturday.
Gibraltar prepares for first auction of a Russian oligarch’s detained superyacht
Proceeds of the sale of the Axioma, valued at £65m, will benefit JP Morgan rather than the Ukrainian people
Scientists hope nasal vaccines will help halt Covid transmission
People who receive a Covid booster dose in the UK next month will be among the first in the world to receive Moderna’s dual-variant vaccine, which protects against two strains of the virus. But scientists say there is a misconception that this latest vaccine is an upgrade on what has come before.
IFLScience
What Are "Hunger Stones" And Why Did They Terrify People In Europe?
As heatwaves and droughts continue to grip much of Europe, “hunger stones” from the past have been revealed by the parched rivers and announced a dire warning: “if you can see me, weep.”. Hunger stones are a hydrological monument found in some rivers of Central Europe that...
protocol.com
Biden’s bet: No software? No chips.
Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: why the U.S. Commerce Department took action against exports of a critical type of software to China, Thoma Bravo goes shopping again and the latest fundraising activity in enterprise tech. Design flaws. The U.S. Commerce Department has implemented an export control on advanced...
Only 1 of Tesla's Models Qualifies for Biden's $7,500 Rebate
Tesla will again qualify for a tax credit after reaching its original cap in 2018, but not without stipulations restricting credits to a specific price point.
BBC
Elon Musk sends social media into frenzy with Twitter joke about buying Man Utd
It was news no-one expected, and for a while it sent social media and the football world into a frenzy. Was the world's richest man going to buy Manchester United?. Just after 01:00 BST on Wednesday, Elon Musk - who is reported to have a net worth of $270bn (£223bn) according to Forbes - posted on Twitter: "Also, I'm buying Manchester United ur welcome."
This breakthrough tech allows Wi-Fi signals to literally break through walls
Or bounce through a convoluted maze to get through a wall, but still no reflections!. Home internet is a wonderful thing, connecting people around the world to limitless information from the comfort of their couch. That is, when it works. If you live somewhere with a shoddy connection, bad providers, or even just thick walls you can run into problems from either your ISP or just your Wi-Fi, whatever that stands for (opens in new tab).
reviewed.com
The 5 best Apple Watch apps for when you're traveling
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Many of us have had this happen before: You're in a new city, ready to explore, and you find yourself lost or unsure of where to go. That's been made a lot easier with smartphones, but sometimes we don't want to pull our phones out in the heat of the moment. For those moments, a handy smartwatch app can give you a glimpse of the same information you can grab on your phone, all without having to reach into your pocket.
