Solon, OH

solonohio.org

Notice of Cancelled regular council meeting and scheduled special council meeting.

The regular Council Meeting scheduled for Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 7:30 P.M. has been cancelled. You are hereby notified that a Special Council Meeting will be held on Friday, August 26, 2022 at 7:30 A.M. in the Caucus Room at City Hall. The purpose of the meeting is to consider variance requests approved by the Planning Commission and legislation authorizing Zashin & Rich to represent the City of Solon for preparation of a collective bargaining agreement with the Service Department’s newly formed union.
SOLON, OH

