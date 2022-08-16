ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Two dead after shooting each other in car, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police said two people were shot and killed in a shooting earlier this week. According to police, a shots fired call came in at the intersection of Shelby Drive and Faronia on Thursday evening. Officers found two victims and one was pronounced dead. The second victim was taken to the hospital, but he did not survive.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Renter of home struck by MPD officer left to pick up pieces

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The woman who rents the home hit by a Memphis police officer Wednesday afternoon said she has not received any word from Memphis Police Department or her landlord on next steps. Ameka Swain, 29, said she was home at the time of the accident and sitting...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Shots fired call leads to crash and woman injured in Olive Branch

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Olive Branch Police said investigators are searching for a driver after a shots fired call led to a crash that injured a woman. Just before 5 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, officers responded to a report of shots being fired in the 7400 block of Grandiflora Drive in the Ivy Trails subdivision. Investigators determined the suspects involved took off in a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Memphis man convicted of shooting deaths of two women in southeast Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man who arranged a date with two women online and then shot them both was convicted Friday on two counts of first-degree murder. The Shelby County District Attorney's Office said a jury convicted Darrin Walker, 26, after a five-day trial, with both counts carrying life sentences. He will learn on Sept. 23 whether the sentences will be concurrent or consecutive.
MEMPHIS, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

One hurt in South Memphis shooting

The Memphis Fire Department (MFD) was called to the 1400 block of Waldorf after a shooting in South Memphis. According to MFD, a woman was taken to Regional One from the location. No other details have been released. Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Men in same car shoot, kill each other in Whitehaven intersection

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police say two men shot and killed each inside a car at an intersection near Southland Mall in Whitehaven Thursday evening. Memphis Police responded to the shooting at Shelby Drive and Faronia at 6:45 p.m. MPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Louis Brownlee told WREG that one of the victims died at the scene, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Austin Peay
WREG

Two kids safe after kidnapping in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say two children were kidnapped in South Memphis Thursday afternoon. Police said the kidnapping happened in the area of Trigg Avenue and Englewood Street. Officers made the scene at around 11:41 a.m. Officers began searching for him in the area of Cannon Street and Orgill Avenue. Michael Martin, who lives […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Car crashes into Midtown T-Mobile

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A vehicle crashed into the front of T-Mobile in Midtown. The crash happened just after 11 a.m. Friday. The vehicle went into the front of the store on Union Avenue. There are no injuries reported.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Police searching for missing mother and child

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are asking for your help to find two missing people. Police said Cristy Venceil and her daughter, Nuala Venceil, were last seen around 7 p.m. on Aug. 18. Cristy was with her 7-year-old daughter on her balcony on the 1200 block of Greenbrook Bend.
MEMPHIS, TN
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Methodist North Hospital#Memphis Police Department#Regional One Hospital#Mpd
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man involved in shootout with police faces 35 counts of attempted first-degree murder, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that lead to officers firing shots at a suspect overnight Wednesday. The suspect was identified as Marvin Conley, 38, and was charged with 35 counts of Attempt First Degree Murder, Convicted Felon in Possession of Handgun, and Employment of a Handgun in the Commission of a Dangerous Felony.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Suspects identified after shot fired during a fight at Wolfchase Galleria

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have identified two men wanted after a shot was fired during a fight at Wolfchase Galleria Thursday. According to MPD, shots were fired from inside the mall about 12:40 p.m. Investigators said a victim was in a fight with Joshua Smith at the mall. They said the victim headed to one store and was followed by Smith and a second man identified as Ben Winston.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
Memphis local news

