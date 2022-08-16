Read full article on original website
Two dead after shooting each other in car, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police said two people were shot and killed in a shooting earlier this week. According to police, a shots fired call came in at the intersection of Shelby Drive and Faronia on Thursday evening. Officers found two victims and one was pronounced dead. The second victim was taken to the hospital, but he did not survive.
Renter of home struck by MPD officer left to pick up pieces
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The woman who rents the home hit by a Memphis police officer Wednesday afternoon said she has not received any word from Memphis Police Department or her landlord on next steps. Ameka Swain, 29, said she was home at the time of the accident and sitting...
Shots fired call leads to crash and woman injured in Olive Branch
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Olive Branch Police said investigators are searching for a driver after a shots fired call led to a crash that injured a woman. Just before 5 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, officers responded to a report of shots being fired in the 7400 block of Grandiflora Drive in the Ivy Trails subdivision. Investigators determined the suspects involved took off in a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Memphis man convicted of shooting deaths of two women in southeast Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man who arranged a date with two women online and then shot them both was convicted Friday on two counts of first-degree murder. The Shelby County District Attorney's Office said a jury convicted Darrin Walker, 26, after a five-day trial, with both counts carrying life sentences. He will learn on Sept. 23 whether the sentences will be concurrent or consecutive.
Police looking for suspects in Bartlett and Memphis catalytic converter thefts
BARTLETT, Tenn. — The Bartlett Police Department is looking for those responsible for several catalytic converter thefts in the Bartlett and Memphis area. The suspects of these multiple crimes have been spotted in a white Nissan Maxima with black rally stripes on the hood and trunk, according to investigators.
One hurt in South Memphis shooting
The Memphis Fire Department (MFD) was called to the 1400 block of Waldorf after a shooting in South Memphis. According to MFD, a woman was taken to Regional One from the location. No other details have been released. Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in...
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police say two men shot and killed each inside a car at an intersection near Southland Mall in Whitehaven Thursday evening. Memphis Police responded to the shooting at Shelby Drive and Faronia at 6:45 p.m. MPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Louis Brownlee told WREG that one of the victims died at the scene, […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are dead after a shooting near Southland Mall in Memphis Thursday evening. According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at Shelby Drive and Faronia Road at 6:45 p.m. Police said both men, who are 40 and 43 years old, were...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing multiple charges after a shooting led to officers exchanging gunfire with a suspect overnight Wednesday. The suspect was identified as Marvin Conley, 38, and was charged with 35 counts of Attempt First Degree Murder, Convicted Felon in Possession of Handgun, and Employment of a Handgun in the Commission of a Dangerous Felony.
Two kids safe after kidnapping in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say two children were kidnapped in South Memphis Thursday afternoon. Police said the kidnapping happened in the area of Trigg Avenue and Englewood Street. Officers made the scene at around 11:41 a.m. Officers began searching for him in the area of Cannon Street and Orgill Avenue. Michael Martin, who lives […]
Car crashes into Midtown T-Mobile
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A vehicle crashed into the front of T-Mobile in Midtown. The crash happened just after 11 a.m. Friday. The vehicle went into the front of the store on Union Avenue. There are no injuries reported.
Police searching for missing mother and child
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are asking for your help to find two missing people. Police said Cristy Venceil and her daughter, Nuala Venceil, were last seen around 7 p.m. on Aug. 18. Cristy was with her 7-year-old daughter on her balcony on the 1200 block of Greenbrook Bend.
‘Don’t come to DeSoto County trying to hurt our deputies’: Law enforcement has message after shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After a sting operation in Desoto County resulted in an accused sex trafficker being shot after deputies say he tried to run them over, law enforcement agencies say they are actively seeking those who commit these types of crimes. With bullet holes lodged in the windshield and evidence markers scattered across the […]
Memphis woman charged after police said she left one-year-old alone in a car with no air conditioning
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is charged after police said she left a one-year-old along in her car with the windows up and no air conditioning while she was inside a Millington McDonald’s. According to the affidavit, police were called to the restaurant in the 7800 block...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that lead to officers firing shots at a suspect overnight Wednesday. The suspect was identified as Marvin Conley, 38, and was charged with 35 counts of Attempt First Degree Murder, Convicted Felon in Possession of Handgun, and Employment of a Handgun in the Commission of a Dangerous Felony.
Woman shoots at family members after argument while shopping, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An argument while a family shopped turned into gunfire, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said 36-year-old Climmessa Armstrong was out shopping with family members when Armstrong become angry and demanded to be taken home. She was dropped off by a family member at...
Police report on David Pleasant's deadly crash reveals new details
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — According to a police report on the deadly crash that killed Memphis firefighter David Pleasant, the pickup truck that collided with the fire engine Pleasant was driving to a call sped through a red light just before the crash. Memphis Police said in the report that...
Suspect accused in the murder of Whitehaven activist identified
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have now identified the female suspect in the Saturday night shooting that took the life of 60-year-old Whitehaven community activist Yvonne Nelson. According to Memphis Police Department, 32-year-old Tifanee Wright is now wanted for murder. MPD said that although the shooting was first believed to...
Suspect shot by DeSoto County Deputy during human trafficking sting identified
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A second person has been shot by a DeSoto County deputy in less than 24 hours. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating both shootings. The MBI said the latest shooting happened about 2:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon near the 4800 block of Bethel Road in Olive Branch.
Suspects identified after shot fired during a fight at Wolfchase Galleria
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have identified two men wanted after a shot was fired during a fight at Wolfchase Galleria Thursday. According to MPD, shots were fired from inside the mall about 12:40 p.m. Investigators said a victim was in a fight with Joshua Smith at the mall. They said the victim headed to one store and was followed by Smith and a second man identified as Ben Winston.
