Disney Park Guest Breaks Rules, Pretends to Be Fountain Scenery

Sometimes we see viral videos or photos that make us scratch our heads! As Disney fans, we get it – we too love to have a good time while in the Disney Parks. But, one Disney Park Guest recently broke the rules by pretending to be part of a Disney fountain, as he posed to match the scenery.
disneydining.com

The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida may soon be renamed

There’s talk about the name of the Walt Disney World Resort being permanently changed, and while that proposition enrages some fans, it’s not even on the radar for many. Any time there’s a big change that involves Walt Disney World, there’s “buzz” about that change. It becomes breaking Disney Parks news, and both lovers and haters of the Mouse take to social media to make their case in favor of, or against, the proposed change or the changes on the horizon.
disneytips.com

Child Climbs Pole at Disney Parks With Parents Unbothered By Reckless Behavior

Guests have been getting into all kinds of trouble this year at Disney Parks and Resorts. From dress code violations to physical altercations, there has been an increase in bad behavior at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort lately. It seems that Disneyland Paris is no exception. A TikTok...
Cinemablend

Another Way Splash Mountain Is Quietly Being Removed From The Parks

It’s been two years since Disney officially announced that the iconic Splash Mountain attraction would be rethemed at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World. It will be about two more years before the work is done and the Princess and the Frog themed Tiana’s Bayou Adventure actually opens. However, the removal of all things Song of the South has been an ongoing process, and another change has taken place at Magic Kingdom that removes another element of the controversial film from the park.
disneytips.com

The Full-Service Restaurants We Always Leave The Disney Parks For

Walt Disney World dining is a key part of every visit to Lake Buena Vista and getting the full Disney experience; whether you’re on the hunt for Mickey shaped snacks, or have specific dining locations in mind, both full-service and quick-service. But where are your favorite Disney dining locations? Are most of them located inside of the Disney Parks?
TheStreet

Las Vegas' Newest Attraction Goes Down the Rabbit Hole

When it comes to spectacular entertainment, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better place to experience it than Las Vegas. Known for its playground of casinos, decadent buffets, and jewel-encrusted performances, it's a perfect vacation spot for those looking to lose themselves in the neon lights and enjoy some indulgences.
TheStreet

Disney World Bringing Back a Beloved Classic Ride

Theme parks generally clear out old rides and attractions to make way for new ones. That has generally been the policy of Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report and Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Common Stock Report Universal Studios as they do battle in the highly-competitive Florida market.
TMZ.com

Families Throw Down in Massive Disney World Brawl, One Person Hospitalized

The Magic Kingdom's looking more like a WWE ring after 2 families went toe-to-toe in a massive brawl Wednesday ... reportedly sending someone out of the park in an ambulance. The tussle went down at Disney World in Orlando as tempers started to flare inside the theme park's Fantasyland. The families were near the exit of Mickey's PhilharMagic theater ... where a woman left the line to retrieve a cellphone she'd left on a nearby wheelchair.
TheStreet

Disney World Has a Problem Visitors Won't Like

Navigating you and your family's experience at a Walt Disney (DIS) park is virtually impossible without some kind of device. With Disney's MagicBand, park visitors should be able to breeze through their park experience with nary a worry and conveniently access all the experiences on their itinerary. Disney is now on its third version of the MagicBand, simply called the MagicBand+. And with several sparkly new interactive features, fans were very responsive. But like many of Disney's MagicBand plans, the latest Band's production is struggling to meet fans' expectations.
TheStreet

Don't Make This Mistake When Booking a Disney Hotel

While summer isn't quite over yet, many are still trying to cram in their vacations during the warm months before fall descends again. If you're one of those who's waited until August for your time off to splash in a pool or tour your favorite theme park, no one could blame you. After all, July is typically the hottest month, so you and your family might get a little bit of a respite from the unusually warm temperatures.
TheStreet

Disney World Closes Popular Eatery, Plans Another in Its Place

Disney World faces a sort of endless challenge. No matter how dated any part of its theme parks, hotels and adjacent properties becomes, there's a group of people who feel overly nostalgic about it. Yet in most cases, before the company can bring in something new, it has to get rid of something old.
tipranks.com

It’s Time to Place a Down Payment on the House of Mouse

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) announced its financial results for fiscal Q3 2022 last Wednesday, reporting that both sales and (pro forma) profits topped analyst expectations, coming in at $1.09 per share and $21.5 billion respectively. Disney+ subscribers grew 31% year over year to 152.1 million, and ESPN+ subscribers grew even faster — up 53% to 22.8 million.
disneytips.com

Will Disney Ever Build a Third U.S. Theme Park?

Disney Parks have never struggled with a lack of Guest attendance, and Disney’s U.S. Resorts lead the way as the most coveted destinations. Walt Disney World dominates as the most visited Disney Theme Park, followed by Disneyland Resort. With overcrowding and price hikes continuing to be problematic at both...
