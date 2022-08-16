ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia

Axios

Xi and Putin plan to attend G20 summit in Bali, Indonesian leader says

China's President Xi Jinping and Russia's leader Vladimir Putin plan to attend the G20 summit in Bali later this year, according to Indonesian officials. The big picture: President Biden is expected to attend November's forum, setting the stage for the first summit involving the leaders of the U.S., China and Russia since Putin's forces invaded Ukraine and tensions between Washington and Beijing became further heightened after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.
Business Insider

Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout

A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
BBC

Sanna Marin: Finland PM partying video causes backlash

The Finnish Prime Minister, Sanna Marin, is facing a backlash after being seen partying in a leaked video. In the footage, thought to be taken from social media, she and friends including Finnish celebrities are seen dancing and singing. She has faced criticism from opposition parties, with one leader demanding...
Axios

Lula leads Bolsonaro as Brazil's election heats up

Brazil's election campaign officially kicked off this week, with polls showing former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva leading incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in their titanic clash of ideologies and personalities. Driving the news: A new Datafolha poll out Thursday evening shows Lula up 47% to 32%. Four other recent...
Axios

Estonia officially bans Russian tourists from entering country

Russian citizens starting Thursday will no longer be allowed to visit Estonia with a travel visas for tourism, business, sports or other activities because of the Kremlin's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, Estonia’s public broadcaster ERR News reports. Why it matters: While several European Union nations stopped issuing travel visas...
Axios

WHO chief: Lack of global help in Tigray crisis may be due to skin color

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday that the humanitarian crisis caused by the ongoing conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region is the "worst disaster on Earth" and yet global leaders have not responded with urgency — perhaps due to "the color of the skin of the people in Tigray."
Axios

Scoop: U.S. asked Israel to review IDF's "rules of engagement" in West Bank

The Biden administration wants Israel to review its “rules of engagement” during military operations in the occupied West Bank after the killing of Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, three Israeli and U.S. sources briefed on the call told Axios. Between the lines: U.S. pressure for Israel to...
Axios

U.S. expresses concern over Israeli raids on Palestinian civil society groups

The U.S. asked Israel for clarifications about the raids the Israeli military conducted at the offices of several Palestinian civil society organizations in the occupied West Bank, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said. Why it matters: Last October Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz designated six Palestinian civil society and human...
Axios

Abbas faces outrage over "50 Holocausts" remark in Berlin

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas sparked a diplomatic scandal in Berlin on Tuesday when he said Israel had committed "50 Holocausts" against the Palestinians during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Driving the news: Scholz said Wednesday that he had been "disgusted" by Abbas' remarks. Berlin summoned the...
Axios

Big Tech braces for "big lie" in 2022 midterms

The FBI's raid of former President Trump's home in Mar-A-Lago has set off another wave of online rage among his supporters, putting tech giants on high alert for new efforts to undermine the legitimacy of U.S. elections. Why it matters: Tech companies were caught flat-footed by the deluge of disinformation...
Axios

Lapid to U.S.: Not walking away from Iran nuclear talks shows "weakness"

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid sent a message to the White House on Thursday that the EU draft nuclear agreement being discussed with Iran goes beyond the 2015 nuclear deal and isn’t in line with the Biden administration’s own red lines, a senior Israeli official said in a briefing to reporters.
Axios

Syria denies it is holding American journalist Austin Tice

Syria on Wednesday officially denied it was holding American journalist and Marine Corps veteran Austin Tice, who was abducted in Syria 10 years ago. Why it matters: President Biden said last week that the U.S. knows with certainty that Tice, one of the longest-held and most high-profile American hostages, has been held by the Syrian government.
Axios

Why all those Trump documents exist in the form of physical paper

The FBI's seizure of 11 sets of classified documents from Mar-a-Lago has raised a litany of questions about presidential records. One of those questions: Why, in the era of digital everything, is the U.S. government still relying so heavily on paper in the first place?. The answer: Much of the...
Axios

U.S. announces $775 million in new military aid for Ukraine

The Department of Defense announced Friday a new $775 million military assistance package for Ukraine on Friday as Russia's unprovoked invasion of the country nears the six-month mark. Why it matters: The package includes four additional High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) 16 howitzer heavy field artillery pieces and 36,000...
