Kenya election 2022: the candidates, issues and role of money in a fierce contest
Kenyans are gearing up for an important general election on 9 August 2022, which brings to an end President Uhuru Kenyatta’s turbulent two terms. It will be the country’s seventh general election since the resumption of multiparty electoral democracy 30 years ago. And it’s the third under the 2010 constitution. The progressive constitution was part of reforms designed to address political animosities that ignited deadly election violence in 2007.
Kenya's president-elect will 'engage' in any court challenge
NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — Kenyan president-elect William Ruto says that if there's a court challenge to the election results, "we will engage in those" as East Africa's most stable democracy awaits a likely petition from losing candidate Raila Odinga. Ruto spoke to journalists on Wednesday after meeting...
Ruto Pulls Ahead in Kenya's Presidential Vote Count as Tempers Fray
NAIROBI (Reuters) -Kenya's Deputy President William Ruto has edged ahead in a tight presidential race, according to official results reported by Kenyan media on Sunday, as more riot police were deployed inside the national election tallying centre after scuffles and accusations by party agents. The fracas underscored fraying tempers and...
Kenya's Ruto declared president-elect in chaotic scenes
NAIROBI/KISUMU, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Kenya's elections chief declared Deputy President William Ruto the winner of a tight presidential race on Monday but some senior election officials disowned the result, fuelling fears of widespread violence like that seen after previous disputed polls.
Kenya On Edge As Election Outcome Sparks Protests
Kenyans on Tuesday braced for a potentially turbulent time ahead after the disputed outcome of the country's presidential election triggered violent protests in some areas. After an anxious days-long wait for the results of the August 9 poll, Deputy President William Ruto was declared the winner, beating his rival Raila Odinga by a narrow margin after a largely peaceful voting process.
Rags to riches: Kenya elects former village chicken seller as president
Kenya elected William Ruto, a former impoverished village chicken seller, as its new president following a tense and chaotic election.
Kenyan opposition leader Odinga to speak to media at 1100 GMT - spokesman
NAIROBI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga who was defeated in a tight and disputed presidential election by Deputy President William Ruto will address the media at 1100 GMT on Tuesday, his spokesman said via Twitter.
Would Kenyan women’s rights be safe under William Ruto? Why they might not be
William Ruto has been declared the winner of Kenya’s presidential election. The final outcome, however, remains in the balance following a challenge from his main competitor, Raila Odinga. As president, Ruto would be charged with defending the 2010 constitution. It overhauled the governing framework of the country by devolving...
Violent protests erupt in parts of Kenya over vote
As news of Raila Odinga's loss in Kenya's presidential election filtered through to his stronghold of Kisumu on Monday, angry supporters streamed into the streets, hurling stones and alleging vote-rigging as police fired tear gas to disperse them. They must redo the election," said Isaac Onyango, 24, his eyes streaming as police tried to defuse the demonstration with tear gas.
How conflicts intertwined over time and destabilised the DRC – and the region
The conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is one of the deadliest the world has ever witnessed. One report estimates the death toll at 5.4 million while a more conservative count puts it at one million dead. Much of the conflict is centred in North Kivu and South Kivu provinces, which lie on the DRC’s eastern border. The provinces border on Uganda in the north-east, Rwanda and Burundi to the east and Tanzania towards the south-east.
