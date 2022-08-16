ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
HBCU Gameday

Black quarterback stigma focus of new book

"Pass Interference," a new book by Jackson State grad Wisdom Martin, explores the racist hurdles and obstacles HBCU and non-HBCU black quarterbacks faced in trying to make it to the professional ranks. The post Black quarterback stigma focus of new book appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy