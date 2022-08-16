ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

New Jersey pinball museum takes its visitors back in time

A museum in New Jersey is giving people a fun and interactive experience from the past. The Silverball Retro Arcade in Asbury Park, New Jersey, holds more than 150 working pinball machines that visitors can play. Some of the pinball machines even date back to the 1950s, Reuters reported. Robert...
New York man caught on 'road rage' video 'menacing' neighbors with handgun on their own front porch

A New York family is suing a neighbor for $20 million after he allegedly followed their son home and pulled a gun out in a road-rage fueled encounter on their own front lawn. A notice of claim filed earlier this week alleges that Douglas Debonet, 32, was involved in a July 23 road rage argument that led to a crash around the corner from his neighbor’s home at the intersection of Old Town Road and County Road 83 in Selden, New York.
Third NYC teen hate crime suspect arrested in Queens bus attack

A third teenage suspect has been arrested in connection to an alleged hate attack on a 57-year-old white woman riding a bus in Queens in July. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz on Wednesday announced hate crime and other charges against Jahnaiya Williams, 19, of Jamaica, New York, for her role in the July 9 attack.
Community Policy