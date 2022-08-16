Read full article on original website
New Jersey pinball museum takes its visitors back in time
A museum in New Jersey is giving people a fun and interactive experience from the past. The Silverball Retro Arcade in Asbury Park, New Jersey, holds more than 150 working pinball machines that visitors can play. Some of the pinball machines even date back to the 1950s, Reuters reported. Robert...
NYC, DC sanctuary city policies come back to haunt them amid feud with Texas, Arizona
As New York City and Washington D.C. feud with the governors of Texas and Arizona over the border states’ busing of migrants to their cities, their own sanctuary city policies are the subject of a reignited debate -- as the Republican governors cite the liberal policies as justification for the buses.
NYC sees spate of attacks on kids in Big Apple's affluent neighborhoods: Police experts weigh in
New York City has had a series of random or unprovoked attacks on children, including in some of the Big Apple’s most affluent neighborhoods as police and parents prepare to send children back to school early next month. Kids have fallen victim to such attacks on New York City...
NYC launches program to get migrant children into schools amid busing feud with Texas
New York City on Friday announced that it is launching a program to get hundreds of migrant children into schools, just as the "sanctuary" city is dealing with a surge in illegal immigrants being bused in from Texas. The program, named "Project Open Arms," will involve the work of multiple...
NYC thieves rob coffee shop customers at gunpoint near office of 'defund police' council member
Crime is creeping closer to New York politicians who advocated for defunding police in recent years. Two men on motorcycles robbed several patrons at a New York coffee shop on Tuesday, across the street from the office of a prominent proponent of defunding the New York Police Department. New York...
Texas Gov. Abbott pledges to keep sending illegal immigrants to NYC, DC despite mayors’ outrage
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday said he will keep sending illegal immigrants to the liberal cities of New York City and Washington D.C., despite a continuing feud with the Democratic mayors of those cities. "Texas will continue busing migrants to NYC & D.C. to help our overrun border communities,"...
Ted Williams blasts bail reform after Bronx sucker punch suspect's release: 'The criminals are winning'
Fox News contributor Ted Williams warned that the streets of New York are not safe after a suspect who was caught on camera sucker punching a man in the Bronx was released without bail. On "America's Newsroom" Friday, Williams called for soft-on-crime politicians to be removed from office if they don't enact policies to keep citizens safe.
New York man caught on 'road rage' video 'menacing' neighbors with handgun on their own front porch
A New York family is suing a neighbor for $20 million after he allegedly followed their son home and pulled a gun out in a road-rage fueled encounter on their own front lawn. A notice of claim filed earlier this week alleges that Douglas Debonet, 32, was involved in a July 23 road rage argument that led to a crash around the corner from his neighbor’s home at the intersection of Old Town Road and County Road 83 in Selden, New York.
‘Defund the Police’ Rep. Bowman sees 30% violent crime spike in Northern Bronx
This is the third part of a Fox News Digital series about "defund the police" politicians and crime in the areas they represent. Read the first two parts here and here. Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., who has repeatedly called for defunding the police, has seen skyrocketing crime in the Northern Bronx part of his district.
Mom of NYC transit worker who was attacked: 'How can a man with 40-something arrests be walking the street?'
The mother of a New York City transit worker who was brutally attacked said Thursday on "Fox & Friends" the suspect in the crime must receive a maximum prison sentence and be denied bail. Lisa Nelson's son, Anthony Nelson, was attacked while he was working in a subway station. He...
NYC police search for seven people who stole nearly $30,000 worth of merchandise from Lululemon
Police in New York City are looking for seven people who they say stole around $30,000 from a Lululemon store in Manhattan. The incident happened on Tuesday at around noon when four males and three females entered a Lululemon store located at 400 West 14th Street and stole approximately $28,780 worth of clothing, according to police.
NYPD officer accused of spying for China to stand federal trial next month after release on $2M bond
A New York City police officer and U.S. Army reservist granted secret-level security clearance by the Department of Defense will stand federal trial in Brooklyn next month on charges alleging that he had been spying on behalf of the Chinese government for years after coming to the U.S. as a refugee.
NYC notorious Rikers Island lock-up sees corrections captain stabbed in neck by alleged gangbanger gunman
An accused gangbanger jailed at Rikers Island for the deadly shooting of an innocent bystander allegedly stabbed a corrections captain in the neck at the notorious New York City lock-up. During a melee that erupted at approximately 2:25 p.m. Tuesday, inmate Malik Facey is accused of stabbing a Rikers Island...
Third NYC teen hate crime suspect arrested in Queens bus attack
A third teenage suspect has been arrested in connection to an alleged hate attack on a 57-year-old white woman riding a bus in Queens in July. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz on Wednesday announced hate crime and other charges against Jahnaiya Williams, 19, of Jamaica, New York, for her role in the July 9 attack.
NYC sucker punch suspect re-arrested for parole violation after walking free following attack
The suspect allegedly caught on video brutally sucker-punching a New York City pedestrian last week was arrested Friday for a parole violation, a day after he was taken into police custody and walked free after his charges were reportedly downgraded. Bui Van Phu, a 55-year-old homeless man, was directed by...
Jimmie Allen shakes up country music industry blending country pop and R&B
Country music singer Jimmie Allen, known for integrating country pop and R&B, delivered a live performance at Friday's "Fox & Friends All-American Summer Concert Series" in New York City. The singer told "Fox & Friends" that he grew up in Milton, Delaware and described how his passion for country music...
Tomi Lahren rips Democrats over soft-on-crime policies, rising crime rates: What's the 'motivation'?
OutKick host Tomi Lahren called out the Democrats and liberal DAs over policies that have led to an increase in crime across the nation. On "Outnumbered" Friday, Lahren questioned the "motivation" behind extreme policies that "don't look good politically" ahead of the midterms. TOMI LAHREN: When you're seeing these things...
