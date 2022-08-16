ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire Engulfs Back House, Multiple Vehicles in Downey

 4 days ago

Downey, Los Angeles County, CA: A house fire in the city of Downey on Monday afternoon included multiple burning vehicles. The Downey Fire Department was dispatched to a residential fire around 12:35 p.m. Aug. 15, on the 13100 block of Verdure Avenue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KCmtA_0hIhLEZ000
Michael Ullo / KNN

Downey Police Department and firefighters arrived on scene to a back house fully involved with fire and heavy black smoke showing. Crews attacking the fire reported that there were about four vehicles on fire and spreading to the house.

It was unclear how the fire started and no injuries were reported.

Video: Michael Ullo, Photojournalist / KNN

