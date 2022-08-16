Just as you can do for yourself or a loved one, you can look to your cat's birthdate to determine their sun sign, which speaks to their core identity. (If you happen to know what time they were born, you could even go a little deeper and cast a whole natal, or birth, chart for them.) Because it's tough to know the exact birthdate of a rescue, rest assured that there's astrological significance to their adoption day as well, so feel free to use that when interpreting your kitty's zodiac sign.

