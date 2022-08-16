Read full article on original website
How a Real-life Room Helped This Stressed-out Rescue Dog Find a New Home
Animal shelters, even the best ones, simply aren't the best environments for dogs. Being so close to other pups in a big, noisey kennel area can stress them out. That's what was happening to Bugs, a 5-year-old mixed-breed dog who was staying at the ASPCA Adoption Center in New York City. His unfamiliar surroundings turned him into a different, much more anxious dog. Enter the real-life room.
The September 2022 Horoscope for Your Earth Sign Cat
Just as you can do for yourself or a loved one, you can look to your cat's birthdate to determine their sun sign, which speaks to their core identity. (If you happen to know what time they were born, you could even go a little deeper and cast a whole natal, or birth, chart for them.) Because it's tough to know the exact birthdate of a rescue, rest assured that there's astrological significance to their adoption day as well, so feel free to use that when interpreting your kitty's zodiac sign.
