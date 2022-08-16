ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Man accused of ramming car, shooting passenger in Asheville

By Robert Cox
 3 days ago

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police are looking for a man they said rammed his car into another car Sunday before shooting a passenger inside that car in Asheville.

The Asheville Police Department said they were called to the 350 block of Deaverview Road shortly before 4:15 p.m. for a report of a person with a gun.

Officers said a woman was driving a car with a man in the passenger seat when they were chased by another car.

The other car then rammed the woman’s car and then someone in the other car fired shots into the woman’s car, hitting the passenger, according to Asheville Police.

The man was taken to Mission Hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Investigators said they have charged 29-year-old Jason Edward Taylor in connection with the incident.

Taylor faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, discharge of a firearm into an occupied vehicle inflicting serious bodily injury, discharge of a firearm within city limits, and going armed to the terror of the public.

Police said Taylor should be considered armed and dangerous. Taylor is 6’3″ tall and weighs 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.

