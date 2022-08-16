ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
mymcmedia.org

August 19-21 Weekend Roundup: 10 Things to Do in Montgomery County

Welcome to our Weekend Roundup of events in Montgomery County. Here are ten things to do this weekend:. Montgomery County Agricultural Fair: The are just two days left of the annual Montgomery County Agricultural Fair. Families and friends can come out to enjoy the great food, games, and entertainment. Ticket pries and hours for Friday and Saturday can be found here, with other information such as performances, ride passes, vendors, and more throughout the website. Take a look as some great videos from the fair.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

MoCo’s Most Famous: Montgomery County Agricultural Fair

The Montgomery County Agricultural Fair in Gaithersburg has been around for over 70 years and has become one of the county’s can’t miss events of the summer. Marty Svrcek, the event’s Executive Director, calls the fair “Disney North.”. MyMCM Director of Content Joe Yasharoff talked to...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Recount in County Executive Race Will Be Livestreamed

The recount in the executive race begins Friday at 9:30 a.m. at the Germantown Community Recreation Center’s gym. It will be livestreamed. The Montgomery County Board of Elections certified the July 19 primary election on August 13. On Tuesday, David Blair, who trails incumbent Marc Elrich by 35 votes on the Democratic ticket, requested a recount.
GERMANTOWN, MD
mymcmedia.org

Workers at Olney Starbucks on Strike Through Sunday

Workers at the Starbucks on Georgia Avenue in Olney who voted to unionize in May are on strike through the weekend. The store is closed but is expected to reopen Monday. A sign on the door notifies customers that the store is temporarily closed. Ryan Castle, a supervisor, told MyMCM...
OLNEY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
Local
Maryland Government
City
Edgewood, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Government
mymcmedia.org

County’s Montrose Alcohol Store Upgrading to Oak Barrel and Vine

The Montrose store operated by Montgomery County’s Alcohol Beverage Services will close temporarily for a rebranding to the Oak Barrel & Vine retail line. It is expected to close Aug. 27 so that the complete refurbishment and upgrade can begin. Currently, the store at 1205B Rockville Pike is operating at the reduced hours of 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It is closed Sundays.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Potential bomb threat causes scare at Frederick County school

BALTIMORE -- A potential bomb threat was the source of a brief scare Thursday morning at a Frederick County high school.Students and staff at Oakdale High School in Ijamsville were ordered to shelter in place after deputies learned of the threat about 7:15 a.m., the Frederick County Sheriff's Office said. A search of the school campus found no sign of a credible threat, deputies said, and normal operations resumed.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Sketch of Suspect in Montgomery Village Shooting Released

Montgomery County Police released a sketch of a suspect wanted in connection with the Aug. 16 shooting of a juvenile male in Montgomery Village. According to MCP, police responded to the 18300 block of Lost Knife Circle at 11:30 p.m. and found a juvenile suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Justice#Racial Equity
mymcmedia.org

Juvenile Shot in Montgomery Village

Police said a juvenile was shot and seriously injured in Montgomery Village on Tuesday. According to the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD), a juvenile male was involved in a dispute around the 18300 block of Lost Knife Circle at about 11:23 p.m. During the dispute, shots were fired and police...
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD
mymcmedia.org

Rockville City Police, Community Partners to Host Gun Buyback Event

The Rockville City Police Department (RCPD), alongside Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) and the County State’s Attorney’s Office, will host a gun buyback event on Aug. 27. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the RCPD station located at 2 W. Montgomery Avenue.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mymcmedia.org

Bidens Will Visit Montgomery County for Rally Next Week

President Biden and Dr. Jill Biden will appear at a rally in Montgomery County on August 25. The time and exact location of the event have yet to be announced. Alerts were sent out by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) Thursday afternoon announcing the “special grassroots event.”. On Monday,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
mymcmedia.org

Grants Available for Artists Hit Hard by COVID-19

The Arts and Humanities COVID-19 Relief Fund is offering emergency relief grants to non-profit arts and humanities organizations and individual artists and scholars based in Montgomery County who experienced financial woes due to the pandemic. Together with Montgomery County government, the county’s arts and humanities group has emergency funds available...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Son of DC Go-Go Bandleader Fatally Shot in Maryland

A 29-year-old D.C. man was fatally shot Saturday in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Prince George’s County police say. He was the son of a D.C. go-go legend, a representative for the musician said. Kavon Glover was the victim, police and his father’s manager said Monday. He was the son...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
mymcmedia.org

Ice Cream Social Supports Backpack Drive for Kids

The 14th Annual Ice Cream Social for Charity takes place in the Park Potomac Community on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.to benefit the Interfaith Works Back-to-School backpack drive. There will be food vendors, music, plenty of games and activities, as well as door prizes. Ice cream tickets are $6 in advance at 12500 Park Potomac Ave. and $10 at the event.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy