FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arizona Families Will Get Payments Per MonthCadrene HeslopPhoenix, AZ
Popular Pizza Chain Opening New Location in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Why This Businessman Faked His DeathJeffery MacPhoenix, AZ
New BBQ Joint Now OpenGreyson FChandler, AZ
Hotel Valley Ho Partnered with Ronald McDonald House to Feed 18 FamiliesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Scottsdale, AZ
santansun.com
Chandler nation’s tops for swimming pools
A national survey found that Chandler is the best place for swimming pools in the country. It is one of seven Arizona cities ranked in the top 20. “The Phoenix metro area is one of the biggest swimming pool markets in the world,” said Cohl Workman, owner of Thunderbird Pools & Spa.
KTAR.com
Women’s activewear brand Athleta opens store at Gilbert mall
PHOENIX — A women’s activewear store has opened in Gilbert’s SanTan Village, offering a range of multi-generational clothing to the East Valley community. Athleta on Tuesday opened its fourth metro Phoenix location near Williams Field Road and Santan Village Parkway. The more than 2,700-square-foot retail store is...
azbigmedia.com
5 most affordable Valley cities for 1st-time homebuyers
The affordability of housing in the Valley has been a constant challenge for first-time homebuyers since the start of this decade. The Phoenix metro area continues to be one of the fastest-growing cities as more people migrate from other parts of the United States, so it’s tough to find the most affordable cities for homebuyers. In many cities in the Valley, homes are out of reach for first-time buyers; however, the housing market has cooled down over the last year and some cities have even shifted into a buyers’ market. There are opportunities for first-time home buyers depending on where they want to live.
luxuryrealestate.com
JUST LISTED | 7874 E Cannon Drive, Scottsdale, Arizona
This immaculate, custom-designed single-family home on a cul-de-sac with a pool invites comfort and exudes modern elegance. With 3 dedicated bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, generous living space, and stylish finishes, you'll enjoy a perfect setting for relaxing and entertaining. Two additional bedrooms are currently fitted as office and family flex space, making a total of 5 possible bedrooms.
azbigmedia.com
C|303 breaks ground on mile-long Phase 1 along Loop 303
Phoenix-based real estate development firm Merit Partners, along with First Industrial Realty Trust and Diamond Realty Investments, have broken ground on Phase One of C|303, a Class A modern industrial logistics park situated in the heart of metro Phoenix’s Loop 303 industrial corridor. At build-out, the project will occupy one full mile of Loop 303 frontage.
ABC 15 News
Priced Out: In most of Arizona, renting a home is cheaper than buying
There are areas in the U.S where it is cheaper to buy a house than it is to rent. Phoenix is not one of them. A report by the real estate company Roofstock crunched numbers together from the US Census, HUD, and Zillow to find where in the US it was cheaper to get a mortgage on a median priced home than it was to rent. Unsurprisingly, the large metros where renters should think about buying are mostly found in the South, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. In Pittsburgh, a mortgage on a median priced home assuming 20% down and an interest rate of 5.33%, costs around $933. Renting in the same area would cost $1,063. The other top listed metros where a mortgage can be cheaper than renting were Rochester, Detroit, Oklahoma City, and Memphis.
azbigmedia.com
Village at Prasada gets two new restaurants
SimonCRE, a national commercial real estate development and acquisition firm, has released that it has signed two more restaurants, Lou Malnati’s and Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers, to be added to the Street Fare at Alexandria. Located in the upcoming retail center Village at Prasada, this restaurant hub is centrally located to provide Surprise residents with indoor and outdoor eating opportunities with immense walkability, offering the open-air retail experience that many shoppers want today.
santansun.com
Press Coffee changes locations in southern Chandler
Alex Mason is one of the three owners of Press Coffee, which is a bit of a journey for someone who grew up hating coffee. “When I thought about coffee, I thought about what my parents would make every morning at home – which was not very well made for coffee,” Mason said.
kjzz.org
Salad and Go founders embrace New England roots with Angie's Lobster drive-thru restaurant
Phoenix is a long way from the Northeast, but one New Englander is looking to bring a bit of that region to the desert. And he’s taking a unique approach to making it happen. Tony Christofellis and his wife started the Salad and Go drive-thru chain, and now, they’re...
AZFamily
U.S. Marshals shoot Washington state fugitive near Tempe Marketplace
Peoria police said there are multiple power lines down on 83rd Avenue between Cactus Road and Peoria Avenue and also along 91st Avenue in the same area. Family remembering pregnant woman killed in head-on crash in Glendale. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Brigitte Armijo was seven months pregnant and heading...
fox10phoenix.com
Short-term rental in Scottsdale causing uproar in community
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Short-term rentals are popping up in more neighborhoods, including in Scottsdale, and some residents aren’t too happy to see or hear them. We've contacted the host of this particular rental causing an uproar, and are waiting to hear back. Rentals range from $900 to $3,500 a...
Inhabitat.com
Micro-city in the desert embraces a utopian, sci-fi design
Arcosanti is a futuristic city located in the high desert of Paradise Valley, Arizona. It was designed by the late Paolo Soleri who broke ground on this project in 1970. In the late 60s, his concepts were embraced by the “hippie” counter-culture, dreaming of a utopian existence with life on a more human scale.
fabulousarizona.com
The Uncommon Opens in Chandler
The Uncommon Chandler is designed to bring out the kiddo in all of us; think a Zoltar machine, shuffleboard, Skee-Ball, pinball, ping pong tables, a photo booth, bubble hockey and endless video games. Retro toys and trinkets also fill the quirky space. “The amount of detail that has been packed...
AZFamily
Rain floods north Phoenix intersection
Peoria police said there are multiple power lines down on 83rd Avenue between Cactus Road and Peoria Avenue and also along 91st Avenue in the same area. Scottsdale firefighters warning people to be careful of rising floodwaters. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Captain Dave Folio from Scottsdale fire says get...
New BBQ Joint Now Open
A new BBQ restaurant has opened.Luis Santoyo/Unsplash. There’s truly nothing like a well-made barbecue. Whether it’s a rack of ribs or pulled pork when meat is seasoned and cooked just right it’s hard to top. In metro Phoenix, there are already a number of BBQ joints slinging all kinds of styles, ranging from Kansas City to southern BBQ. And now, one of the most recognized and award-winning BBQ restaurants in the region has launched a second location, which should make it easier for lovers of the food to grab some barbecue plus all the fixings.
ABC 15 News
RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 8-19-22
PHOENIX — Monsoon storms are moving into the Valley Friday afternoon. More storms are expected through the evening. How much rain has fallen in your area? Here are the latest rain gauge measurements from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County: (last updated at 3:43 p.m.) Apache Junction: 0.04"
gilbertsunnews.com
Mobile veterinarian aims for affordable services
Having pets is expensive. A recent nationwide study found almost 28% of households experienced barriers to proper veterinary care for their pets, with finances being cited as the most common reason. Dr. Kelly Patriquin, DVM, and Doug Patriquin wanted to help local residents have better access to affordable surgical care...
AZFamily
Celebrate National Thrift Store Day with discounts at Goodwill
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Looking for new clothes at an affordable price? Now is the time to shop. Goodwill stores across Central and Northern Arizona are celebrating National Thrift Store Day by giving a 25% discount off clothing now through Friday, Aug. 19. The demand for secondhand apparel has grown...
New Cheeseburger Restaurant Opening Soon
Grab yourself a burger and a beer at a new restaurant.Aleisha Kalina/Unsplash. Few things go as well together as cold beer and cheeseburgers. There’s something simple and yet delicious about the combo. It harkens back to the feeling of being out at a cookout, enjoying burgers someone just pulled from the grill and a frosty cold beer. It is why restaurants around the world continue to offer the combo together. And now, a new restaurant coming to the Valley will specialize in both cheeseburgers and beers.
KTAR.com
6 Arizona restaurants make OpenTable’s best date night spots
PHOENIX — For those in Arizona looking for a new place to go out for date night, OpenTable has you covered. Teaming up with the dating app Bumble, OpenTable came up with the best 100 spots for a date night, with six restaurants in the state making the list.
