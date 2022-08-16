No one has ever connected these two dates that I’m aware of. Elvis was extremely close to his mother and never got over her death. She died 8/14/58.....he died 8/16/77 with the book “A Scientific Search For The Face if Jesus” in his hand. His last words to the colonel were pretty ominous as well. I personally don’t think this was a coincidence
I saw on one of the medical shows where they review autopsy reports of famous people that he had an enlarged heart and mega colon and that was the reason he died. I love his music and he was a very handsome man back in the day. Love watching his movies. (I wasn’t born yet when he died but became a fan)
he looked horrid, bloated and haggard. I never really cared for his music and I never really cared for Vegas. Give me the Allman brothers and southern rock any day
