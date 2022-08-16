Read full article on original website
Google Chrome update squashes bug used to attack users
Google has patched a high-severity vulnerability for the desktop version of its Chrome browser. The flaw, tracked as CVE-2022-2856, is being actively exploited in the wild, the company says, which is why it’s paramount that users patch their endpoints (opens in new tab) immediately. As is common, Google doesn’t...
Box vs Dropbox: Which is best?
Struggling to make the decision between Box and its key rivals? We put it up against Dropbox in this head-to-head. In the past, businesses seeking to store lots of data with an emphasis on being able to access it remotely have had to use in-house servers, which are expensive to buy and challenging to maintain, often requiring specially trained staff.
Windows 11 makes it the perfect time to buy a new laptop at Currys
Fed up with your laptop? Maybe it’s getting a bit long in the tooth, and starting to run more slowly? Perhaps the cooling vents are caked with dust? Maybe the screen has seen better days? And if so, there’s a good chance you might have been thinking of getting a new machine for a while now.
Box vs Google Drive: Which is best?
Struggling to make the decision between Box and its key rivals? Let us put it against Google Drive for you in this showdown. For several decades, companies seeking to store large amounts of data have had to rely on large in-house servers (opens in new tab) which are not only expensive to buy, but can need specially trained staff to maintain which can prove costly.
This iconic dangerous USB hacking tool is back with a vengeance
Rubber Ducky, the USB hacking tool that has reached celebrity status due to its part notoriety, has gotten a brand-new iteration, one more dangerous than ever before. Security expert Darren Kitchen showed off Rubber Ducky 3.0 at the recent DEF CON event, showing there's still life in the iconic threat yet.
Get web hosting freebies with OVHcloud this summer
OVHcloud (opens in new tab) is one of the leading cloud hosting (opens in new tab) providers globally, offering a wide range of services that are perfect for small businesses and startups. The company's public cloud offering is one of the most competitive in the market and its hybrid cloud...
Vivo and iQoo begin Android 13 Preview Program: Here's how to register for the beta testing
Vivo has begun accepting applications for the open beta testing of its Funtouch OS 13. The company announced that users will be able to try out the latest version of its mobile operating system from August 23. In a recent tweet, Vivo and its sub-brand iQoo have both confirmed that...
How to buy an emoji domain
If you’re searching for a cute and catchy domain name that’ll make your website stand out in the crowd, you might be considering buying an emoji domain – as you should, they’re coming top in the charts today. It’s no secret that the choice of a...
iPhone 14 release date 'change' is a surprise – but was hiding in plain sight
For anyone following the iPhone 14 rumor saga over the last year, you'll have noticed a couple of things: the launch date has been the subject of speculation, and the predicted line-up was confirmed pretty early. I've been covering these launches since nearly the very beginning of the iPhone's existence*...
Free Chinese VPN exposed millions of users' data
A free VPN service aimed at Chinese users has been found guilty of exposing over 5.7 billion data entries. An investigation by Cybernews (opens in new tab) revealed Airplane Accelerates apps - whose Chinese version counts over 3,000 reviews on the App Store only - leaked a staggering amount of users' personal information, including user IDs, IP addresses, domain names and timestamps.
Google Cloud is closing IoT Core, leaving user devices stranded
Google has warned its IoT Core service is shutting down, giving users one year to find an alternative service. In a move that the company hopes will provide its customers with a better experience, Google is passing the buck to other third-party companies. “Since launching IoT Core, it has become...
Microsoft Teams will turn you into a language whizz with zero effort
Ploughing through Microsoft Teams using your school-level foreign languages may soon be a thing of the past thanks to a new update. The video conferencing tool has announced another upgrade to its translation facilities with the option to choose live captions in whatever language they like. When starting and setting...
iFax review
The platform is good enough for sending and receiving faxes across the globe at a reasonable speed. But, it has its fair share of drawbacks, such as having lax customer support and being pretty expensive for high-volume users. iFax Solutions, Inc. is an American software company. It was founded in...
This is the lamest Microsoft Office security threat we've ever seen - but people will still fall for it
Many cybersecurity attacks are often highly-developed, well thought-out schemes that look to get the better of victims through skilled programming and malware deployment - but sometimes you just want to go the simple route. A new scam has been uncovered that uses the incredibly low-tech technique of sending a USB...
There's a major new security update for iOS and macOS, so update now
Apple has released macOS Monterey 12.5.1, iOS 15.6.1, and iPadOS 15.6.1 which addresses two zero-day vulnerabilities being actively exploited in the wild. One of the flaws, affecting all three forms of the software is an out-of-bounds write vulnerability in the OS Kernel which can be abused to grant malicious applications highest privileges - in other words, an attacker could use it to fully take over a vulnerable endpoint (opens in new tab).
Apple Safari patched to fix potentially dangerous zero-day flaws
Apple has moved fast to patch its Safari browser against a serious security vulnerability that is affecting a number of its operating systems. Safari 15.6.1 for macOS Big Sur and Catalina is available to download now, with anyone using those versions advised to upgrade immediately. The fix for CVE-2022-32893 patches...
9 ways to browse the web anonymously
Every time you browse the web, you leave behind digital traces. These can be what page you visit, what you bought, your personal email address, how long your session lasted, and even the specific location you were connected from. Marketers might use this information for commercial purposes, while ISPs and...
Amazon Kindle update is removing a key feature for loads of users
If you cast your mind back to May of this year, it was announced that older Amazon Kindle ereaders will be losing a key feature in the future; we’re sorry to say that this ‘future’ date has finally come to pass. This key feature is the ability...
Google Search is changing, in a big way
Google is readying a wide-reaching search engine update that it says will improve the quality and authenticity of results. In a new blog post, the company describes a series of changes set to roll out in the coming months, the broad objective of which is to crack down on “SEO-first” content designed to perform well in search rankings instead of directly addressing the needs of human readers.
Corsair Voyager a1600 review
While it might be a bit expensive, Corsair’s very first laptop is a solid proposition; good performance, robust build quality, and a truly excellent keyboard all serve to make this a great choice of gaming laptop. The 16:10 screen and large trackpad make it great for productivity too, even if it could use a few more ports.
