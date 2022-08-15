ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ELEVATED EXPECTATIONS: Bobcats have high hopes for Manning’s senior year

BOZEMAN, Montana — Life can get pretty sleepy playing free safety at Montana State. At least the last few seasons have seemed that way. Just ask Jeffrey Manning, Jr. The senior-to-be is one of the most decorated returning Bobcats from a defensive group that loses a glut of players from a historically talented unit that helped MSU play for the national title last season.
These Are the Top 10 High Schools in Montana for 2022

With the 2022-23 school year fast approaching, we're seeing students prepare all over our cities in Montana. The website Niche.com has been preparing for the year as well. They've analyzed all of our high school's average test scores and statistics such as diversity, teacher-to-student ratio, health and safety, and clubs and activities. From this data, they've compiled the top ten public high schools in Montana. Here's the info.
3D-printed construction takes off in Montana

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana is now the first state to approve 3D-printed construction as an equal replacement for walls made with concrete masonry units. It works the same way as plastic 3D printing, but instead the machine prints a concrete like material. “It's basically like a machine that comes...
Great News For Montana. Not Great For Remote Out Of State Workers.

As we all know, housing sucks in Bozeman—and almost all throughout Montana, to be honest. The biggest complaint is the price of rentals and homes, and I get it, my rent has also increased. The other complaint is the waiting lists. If you are planning on moving here, you HAVE to have housing set up prior, which could mean you need to apply months in advance.
8 Excellent Spots to See the Northern Lights Near Bozeman

Experts are predicting a strong geomagnetic storm, and the aurora borealis could put on quite the show for Montanans Wednesday through Friday. Clear skies are in the forecast for the rest of the week in Bozeman, so you should have a good chance of seeing the Aurora Borealis. A G1 (Minor) geomagnetic storm is predicted on August 17 but is expected to escalate to G3 (Strong) geomagnetic storm on August 18.
John Mayer Donates Huge Gift to Help Montana Flood Victims

If you weren't lucky enough to get tickets for one of John Mayer's flood relief benefit shows at Pine Creek Lodge, here's another way to help Montanans that were impacted by historic flooding. John Mayer is a part-time resident of the Paradise Valley south of Livingston. On June 13, 2022,...
Is One Montana Town Considering A Ban On This Holiday Favorite?

Few things will get people more fired up than talking about "banning" something that's important to them. You see, we Americans take our freedoms seriously (mostly) and when there is talk about removing something that is not only a beloved tradition but also dealing with the very fabric of our nation, well, that causes a whole lot of controversy. Of course, when you think about America and tradition, you think about the 4th of July.
Another Popular Bozeman Restaurant Now For Sale

This announcement is one of the biggest surprises of the summer, and it's also an incredible opportunity. A few weeks ago, we published a story about how the Nova Cafe was listed for sale in downtown Bozeman. This move was surprising because the Nova Cafe is a local breakfast institution, and the price tag was affordable, especially for Bozeman. Businesses in downtown Bozeman rarely go up for sale, but now we've had two iconic restaurants go on the market just this summer.
