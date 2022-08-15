Read full article on original website
Related
skylinesportsmt.com
ELEVATED EXPECTATIONS: Bobcats have high hopes for Manning’s senior year
BOZEMAN, Montana — Life can get pretty sleepy playing free safety at Montana State. At least the last few seasons have seemed that way. Just ask Jeffrey Manning, Jr. The senior-to-be is one of the most decorated returning Bobcats from a defensive group that loses a glut of players from a historically talented unit that helped MSU play for the national title last season.
These Are the Top 10 High Schools in Montana for 2022
With the 2022-23 school year fast approaching, we're seeing students prepare all over our cities in Montana. The website Niche.com has been preparing for the year as well. They've analyzed all of our high school's average test scores and statistics such as diversity, teacher-to-student ratio, health and safety, and clubs and activities. From this data, they've compiled the top ten public high schools in Montana. Here's the info.
[PHOTOS] John Mayer and Dave Chapelle Share the Stage in Montana
Recently, lots of celebrities have been looking to call Montana home. But, some have been here a long time. Some even live here full time, instead of just owning a vacation home. One of those people is the very talented artist, John Mayer. John moved to Park County in 2012....
Childcare Services in Montana granted $18 million in funding
In Bozeman, putting your kid in daycare can be more expensive than sending your kid to MSU. Childcare services in Montana are being granted $18 million in funding.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Haunted Montana? The Most Haunted Places Under The Big Sky.
When it comes to talking about things being haunted, some folks simply don't believe in any of that. I am not one of those people, for I've seen a few things in my life that absolutely make me a believer in ghosts. In fact, I worked at a radio station...
NBCMontana
3D-printed construction takes off in Montana
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana is now the first state to approve 3D-printed construction as an equal replacement for walls made with concrete masonry units. It works the same way as plastic 3D printing, but instead the machine prints a concrete like material. “It's basically like a machine that comes...
KPVI Newschannel 6
A tale of two festivals: Big Sky and Bynum concerts showoff the variety of Montana’s music scene
Montana has too many music festivals. Which isn’t really a problem I ever thought we might have. Being a live music fan in Montana felt like starving for so long. Now, the table overflows. Julia-Louis Dreyfest and Magic City Blues were on the same weekend, forcing patrons to choose.
Great News For Montana. Not Great For Remote Out Of State Workers.
As we all know, housing sucks in Bozeman—and almost all throughout Montana, to be honest. The biggest complaint is the price of rentals and homes, and I get it, my rent has also increased. The other complaint is the waiting lists. If you are planning on moving here, you HAVE to have housing set up prior, which could mean you need to apply months in advance.
RELATED PEOPLE
Small Montana Town Celebrates Its Favorite Vegetable In A Big Way
Montana is a great state when it comes to agriculture. It's full of farm fields that grow a variety of different types of produce. One of the things that Montana is known for is the vast wheat fields that span the state. In fact, Montana ranks 3rd out of all 50 states for wheat production.
8 Excellent Spots to See the Northern Lights Near Bozeman
Experts are predicting a strong geomagnetic storm, and the aurora borealis could put on quite the show for Montanans Wednesday through Friday. Clear skies are in the forecast for the rest of the week in Bozeman, so you should have a good chance of seeing the Aurora Borealis. A G1 (Minor) geomagnetic storm is predicted on August 17 but is expected to escalate to G3 (Strong) geomagnetic storm on August 18.
John Mayer Donates Huge Gift to Help Montana Flood Victims
If you weren't lucky enough to get tickets for one of John Mayer's flood relief benefit shows at Pine Creek Lodge, here's another way to help Montanans that were impacted by historic flooding. John Mayer is a part-time resident of the Paradise Valley south of Livingston. On June 13, 2022,...
Is One Montana Town Considering A Ban On This Holiday Favorite?
Few things will get people more fired up than talking about "banning" something that's important to them. You see, we Americans take our freedoms seriously (mostly) and when there is talk about removing something that is not only a beloved tradition but also dealing with the very fabric of our nation, well, that causes a whole lot of controversy. Of course, when you think about America and tradition, you think about the 4th of July.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Another Thing I Miss Due to Bozeman’s Huge Growth (you too?)
You've noticed this one too, I bet. Under normal circumstances, I travel a lot. Always have. Bozeman's airport has for some reason always been one of my local happy places because I was either leaving on an adventure of returning to the home I love. Important note: My thoughts here...
Another Popular Bozeman Restaurant Now For Sale
This announcement is one of the biggest surprises of the summer, and it's also an incredible opportunity. A few weeks ago, we published a story about how the Nova Cafe was listed for sale in downtown Bozeman. This move was surprising because the Nova Cafe is a local breakfast institution, and the price tag was affordable, especially for Bozeman. Businesses in downtown Bozeman rarely go up for sale, but now we've had two iconic restaurants go on the market just this summer.
Suspicious man approaching women in Bozeman
The Bozeman Police Department has received a series of calls of a man approaching young females in a suspicious and uncomfortable manner.
Comments / 0