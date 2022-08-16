ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, WA

Mimi
3d ago

if a property owner does what these tweakers do, the city, county and the state would fine them out of their property. these criminals have more rights than law obiding, tax paying citizens.

Jenna Latta
3d ago

all valid points. as a recovered alcoholic/addict, I wonder where they go next, round and round? we desperately need harsher punishment and resources that implement mandatory rehab participation. if we don't address the problem from the source, what's the point? wa seems insane doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. smh.

Sherman
3d ago

Bring on the homeless, bring in the rats…the furry creatures. Many years ago, rats brought about the Bubonic Plague (aka Black plague). Where’s our health officials? They can demand we get vaccinated for Covid, but not a word about health hazards following the homeless.

