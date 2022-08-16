Read full article on original website
SWEPCO offering new payment options to help with high bills
SWEPCO is offering new payment options to help with high bills that are open to all customers.
KTBS
SWEPCO announces plan to assist customers with high bills
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Southwestern Electric Power Co. announced today new measures to help residential customers facing high bills due to increased demand and rising fuel costs. All SWEPCO residential customers can get their late fees waived and take advantage of an extended payment plan that gives them up to 12 months to pay their bill in full. In some cases, deposits can also be waived. These are similar programs offered during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
KTBS
CLECO to build solar farm at closed DeSoto lignite power plant
PINEVILLE, La. -- Solar panels soon will fill some of the acreage where lignite was once mined in DeSoto Parish. Cleco Power and D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments on Wednesday announced their agreement to build a $250 million solar farm at the former Dolet Hills lignite power plant east of Mansfield. The plant closed in December and eliminated hundreds of jobs.
KTAL
SporTran sees increase in ridership among new-fixed bus routes
BOSSIER, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Feedback on SporTran’s new six-month bus route trial is giving them a better picture of the community’s needs. The new fixed-bus schedule began in mid-June. It came as an agreement between the City of Shreveport and Bossier City to find which ones were most necessary.
Shreveport Mayor Reacts to Supreme Court Ruling in His Favor
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins held a briefing on the steps of the Caddo Courthouse to o which will let him run for re-election this fall. He also posted a brief message on his social media page expresses his sentiments. Perkins made some brief remarks outside the Caddo Courthouse and told...
Is Amazon Canceling the Shreveport Fulfillment Center?
According to recent reports, Amazon has canceled their plans on opening over a dozen fulfillment centers and delivery facilities across the U.S. A recent Wall Street Journal report stated:. Amazon so far this year has canceled, closed, listed for sublease or put on hold more than 25 delivery stations and...
KTAL
Greenwood residents speak out about water, town mayors oppose annexation ordinance
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Residents of Greenwood take their concerns about the town’s water to the Caddo Parish Commission on Thursday. Several residents addressed the commission and said they were unhappy with the town’s water supply and how Greenwood handles their complaints. Some said the water was brown and dirty-looking, and the problem has been going on for years.
UPDATE: I-20 Westbound Shut Down in Downtown Shreveport Early Thursday AM
Shreveport Police have now opened I-20 westbound in downtown Shreveport. A representative for the Shreveport Police Department told KEEL News that officers responded to a traffic accident early this morning and found a male suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. The victim has been transported to a local hospital and detectives are on the scene investigating. I-20 westbound in downtown Shreveport remains closed. Motorists are being forced to exit at the Spring/Market Street exit.
KTAL
More details released on Fair Grounds Field demolition
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Contractors who will be bulldozing the Fair Grounds Field released more details on how the public can take a piece of history once demolition begins. Henderson Construction is already receiving numerous requests to place items aside from the stadium on the Louisiana State Fair Grounds....
KTBS
Goodwill job fair set for Wednesday in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - If you're looking for a new job, or maybe even a new career, Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana is hosting another hiring event Wednesday. The job fair runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Goodwill Job Center on 70th Street in Shreveport. Employers in attendance...
Bossier and Shreveport Police Investigating I-20 Murder
The Bossier City Police Violent Crimes Unit is assisting the Shreveport Police Department with the investigation of a shooting that occurred during the early morning hours of Thursday, August 18, in the westbound lane of Interstate 20. Authorities say that an adult male with life threatening injuries was found in a black 2006 Jeep Liberty on the Shreveport side of I-20 near the Red River bridge.
KTAL
Caddo schools employees to get $1000 pay supplement in September
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Employees of the Caddo Parish School System will get a back-to-school cash boost in September. The Caddo Parish School Board voted to give teachers and staff members throughout the district a $1,000 supplemental payment. The proposal, introduced by board members Dottie Bell and Dr. Terence Vinson, was meant to be a thank you for their efforts and a successful start to the school year.
KTAL
2 from Louisiana arrested, accused of burglarizing East Texas elementary school
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people from Louisiana were arrested after being accused of burglarizing an elementary school in East Texas. The incident happened on Aug. 7 at the Old Carver Elementary School in Karnack. Michael Austin Crawford, 21, and Kaylin Nicole Banks, 21, both of Mooringsport, Louisiana,...
Voters upset after Longview ISD's recent $5.6 million land purchase, district says it's an investment
LONGVIEW, Texas — A number of voters are upset after Longview ISD recently purchased over $5 million worth of land, despite a bond issue failing in May. Debbie Fontaine is a Longview resident, business owner and Longview ISD parent alum. Fontaine has been vocal about her thoughts toward the land purchase.
Shreveport Could See Damaging Severe Weather This Afternoon
Though all of the Arklatex is in dire need of a good dose of much needed rain, that rain could come in today with a little vengeance. The National Weather Service in Shreveport is warning us to be prepared for the possibility of some pretty nasty weather that should roll through the area this afternoon and tonight.
This Marshall, Texas Man was so Mad He Poured Soda in Someone’s Gas Tank
Everyone who is reading this right now has gotten mad at someone. The reasons for getting mad can be as long as a CVS receipt. Most of those who get mad can handle it simply by lashing out verbally at the person they are mad at. Others will get physical with the person they are mad at. Others may lash out verbally AND get physical. Sometimes this aggression will continue in other ways after the initial incident. That seems to be what happened recently in Marshall, Texas.
KTAL
Shreveport woman killed in De Soto Parish crash
FRIERSON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana State Police have identified the Shreveport woman killed in a crash on Thursday evening in De Soto Parish. State police are investigating the single-vehicle crash that killed 54-year-old Tracey Shaver on I-49, just north of La. Highway 157 before 5:00 p.m. on Thursday. Shaver...
Caddo Parish Man Arrested For Bootlegging Diesel Fuel
Caddo detectives arrested a 32-year-old man who was caught selling fuel he stole from his employer. On Thursday, July 21, a fuel company reported Justin Price for stealing 1,425 gallons of diesel fuel from worksites in Desoto and Sabine Parishes between June 26 and July 17. He then sold the stolen fuel to 18-wheeler truck drivers in Caddo Parish. The company filed theft reports with the Desoto and Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Offices and hired a private investigator who was able to record video evidence of Price with the stolen fuel in Caddo.
KTBS
It's now officially the 2nd hottest summer on record in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - The excessive heat continues to bake the ArkLaTex. According to the National Weather Service-Shreveport, this is now officially the second hottest summer on record, and it’s not over yet. A heat advisory is in place again for Wednesday. Looking at the numbers from the NWS, so...
Shreveport Mayor Made Same “Error” on Senate Qualifying Form
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins is awaiting a decision from the State Supreme Court on his ability to run for re-election as Mayor. Earlier this month, Caddo District Court Judge Brady O'Callaghan ruled Perkins was not qualified to run for re-election because he listed the wrong address on his election paperwork when he signed up at the Clerk of Court's Office.
