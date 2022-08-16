Read full article on original website
Seattle weather: Some relief ahead, but hot weather returns next week
SEATTLE - A few light morning showers will give way to some afternoon sunshine and cooler temperatures as nice onshore flow brings in cooler air just in time for the weekend. Highs today will be in the low 80s with partly cloudy skies, however it will still be humid. East...
Seattle weather: Cooler temperatures on tap for the weekend!
SEATTLE - Another day with temperatures soaring above average around Western Washington. SeaTac landing just one degree shy of tying the record of 88, and if it weren't for the cloud deck highs, it would've heated even more into record-breaking territory. Overnight temps are warm again, landing well above our...
Record-setting heat Thursday in Western Washington
SEATTLE - Temperatures could soar to record setting highs Thursday afternoon as a strong ridge of high pressure takes hold over the Pacific Northwest. Today's record high temp at Sea-Tac is 88 degrees. Seattle should have no problem breaking that today with high clouds and sunshine. It may feel a more humid today with this cloud cover.
Seattle weather: 90s on Thursday, then cooler highs through the weekend
SEATTLE - What a spectacular day! We hit 90 at the airport for the 11th time this year, and we are on track to do it again Thursday. The all-time record for 90 degree days in one year at SeaTac is 12. We will likely tie that tomorrow. With the...
Seattle weather: Scorching temperatures into Thursday
Buckle up for more scorching temps around Western Washington. Highs will skyrocket into the 90s for many communities on Thursday. We're concerned about fire danger and the threat for heat-related illnesses. Highs today will reach the upper 80s and low 90s. Tomorrow, highs soar to the low to mid 90s....
Seattle weather: Get ready for summer heat to kick into gear this week!
SEATTLE - Above average is where we finally landed Tuesday! Highs up and down the I-5 corridor several degrees warmer than normal with SeaTac hitting 83. The warm-up will continue too, at least for a couple of days!. Overnight temps are mild, cooling into the upper 50s to low 60s...
Bear encounters close popular camping area, rangers blame people careless with food
NORTH BEND, Wash. - A popular campground and riverfront campsites are closed for the remainder of the summer due to aggressive bear encounters. The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) has closed the Middle Fork Campground northeast of North Bend and a stretch of dispersed campsites between Pratt River Bar and Garfield Ledges Parking lot along Forest Road 56, after reports of "ongoing human conflicts with black bears."
Light rail service reduced for 2 weeks due to Columbia City station construction
SEATTLE - Starting Friday and for the next two weeks, travelers planning to take the Link light rail should prepare for reduced train frequencies as Sound Transit crews begin the second phase of construction work at the Columbia City station. The work is planned for Aug. 19 through Sept. 1.
First local case of tick-borne disease identified in Washington
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Health announced the first human case of tick-borne disease anaplasmosis within the state. According to the agency, a Whatcom County man in his 80s was hospitalized with severe disease on Aug. 8. Health officials say the man was working in brush...
Crews return to Lakewood to check on hazmat situation
Officials say an employee was disposing of aluminum in mineral oil. Investigators say the employee was disposing of the chemicals correctly, however a reaction inside the steel drum created pressurization.
VIDEO: Crews rescue woman near Cathedral Rock Mountain
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. - Crews rescued a woman near the Cathedral Rock Mountain area in the Cascade Mountain Range last week. The King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) shared video on Thursday showing rescue crews pulling what appears to be an elderly woman into a helicopter on Aug. 11. The KCSO...
World’s largest moth found in Bellevue, WSDA says
BELLEVUE, Wash. - Washington state scientists are asking the public to be on the lookout and to report sightings after the world's largest known moth was recently found in Bellevue. The Washington State Department of Agriculture said a University of Washington professor initially reported the moth on July 7. It...
1 injured in shooting in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood
SEATTLE - Seattle police are investigating a shooting in Belltown that seriously injured at least one person. The shooting happened at about 10 p.m. on Third Avenue and Bell Street. Officers were called to the shooting, and found a 53-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his abdomen and leg. Police...
Woman attacked in grocery store in Vashon Island, may have stemmed from road rage
VASHON ISLAND, Wash. - A King County woman is recovering after being thrown to the ground while she was shopping for groceries. Investigators say it all may have started as an incident of road rage, only to somehow come to a boiling point inside the store. The victim told FOX...
Business evacuated, kid's camp shelters in place due to Lakewood hazmat situation
LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Firefighters are investigating a dangerous chemical reaction at a Lakewood gun manufacturing plant in Lakewood. West Pierce firefighters responded to Aero Precision, located near 100th St and 47th Ave. around 3 p.m. Officials say an employee was disposing of aluminum in mineral oil. Investigators say the employee was disposing of the chemicals correctly, however a reaction inside the steel drum created pressurization.
Armed robbers targeting ATMs in Bonney Lake
Armed robberies targeting ATMs have been happening more frequently in the Tacoma area. The Tacoma Police Department is working on figuring out of these similar robberies are related in any way.
Man injured in house fire near Everett
EVERETT, Wash. - A man was injured early Thursday morning in a house fire near Everett. Crews responded to the 12400 block of 51st Avenue Southeast after reports of a fire before 1 a.m. Callers reported hearing explosions and seeing large flames. When South County Fire crews arrived, they found...
DUI driver arrested for driving the wrong way on I-90 near Issaquah
KING COUNTY, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) arrested a DUI suspect for driving the wrong way on I-90 near Issaquah early Thursday morning. According to the WSP, just before 1:00 a.m., 13 people called 911 to report a driver traveling in the opposite direction of eastbound I-90. Authorities say those 13 calls served as important updates for troopers to zero in on the suspect’s location.
Deputies investigate after a man was shot in the leg in Burien
BURIEN, Wash. - Deputies are investigating after a man was shot in the leg near Dottie Harper Park in Burien early Friday morning. According to the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), at around 12:45 a.m., someone called 911 saying they saw a man walking near the corner of SW 148th St. and 4th Ave. SW with a bloody leg.
1 injured in stabbing in Pioneer Square, Seattle Police seek suspect
SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating a stabbing in Pioneer Square late Wednesday afternoon. Officers were called to S Washington St and 2nd Ave Ext S around 5 p.m. to reports of a stabbing. They found a 39-year-old man with a knife wound to his leg. Seattle Fire Department medics...
