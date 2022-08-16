ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seattle weather: Cooler temperatures on tap for the weekend!

SEATTLE - Another day with temperatures soaring above average around Western Washington. SeaTac landing just one degree shy of tying the record of 88, and if it weren't for the cloud deck highs, it would've heated even more into record-breaking territory. Overnight temps are warm again, landing well above our...
SEATTLE, WA
Record-setting heat Thursday in Western Washington

SEATTLE - Temperatures could soar to record setting highs Thursday afternoon as a strong ridge of high pressure takes hold over the Pacific Northwest. Today's record high temp at Sea-Tac is 88 degrees. Seattle should have no problem breaking that today with high clouds and sunshine. It may feel a more humid today with this cloud cover.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, WA
Seattle weather: Scorching temperatures into Thursday

Buckle up for more scorching temps around Western Washington. Highs will skyrocket into the 90s for many communities on Thursday. We're concerned about fire danger and the threat for heat-related illnesses. Highs today will reach the upper 80s and low 90s. Tomorrow, highs soar to the low to mid 90s....
SEATTLE, WA
Bear encounters close popular camping area, rangers blame people careless with food

NORTH BEND, Wash. - A popular campground and riverfront campsites are closed for the remainder of the summer due to aggressive bear encounters. The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) has closed the Middle Fork Campground northeast of North Bend and a stretch of dispersed campsites between Pratt River Bar and Garfield Ledges Parking lot along Forest Road 56, after reports of "ongoing human conflicts with black bears."
NORTH BEND, WA
First local case of tick-borne disease identified in Washington

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Health announced the first human case of tick-borne disease anaplasmosis within the state. According to the agency, a Whatcom County man in his 80s was hospitalized with severe disease on Aug. 8. Health officials say the man was working in brush...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
VIDEO: Crews rescue woman near Cathedral Rock Mountain

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. - Crews rescued a woman near the Cathedral Rock Mountain area in the Cascade Mountain Range last week. The King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) shared video on Thursday showing rescue crews pulling what appears to be an elderly woman into a helicopter on Aug. 11. The KCSO...
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
World’s largest moth found in Bellevue, WSDA says

BELLEVUE, Wash. - Washington state scientists are asking the public to be on the lookout and to report sightings after the world's largest known moth was recently found in Bellevue. The Washington State Department of Agriculture said a University of Washington professor initially reported the moth on July 7. It...
BELLEVUE, WA
1 injured in shooting in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood

SEATTLE - Seattle police are investigating a shooting in Belltown that seriously injured at least one person. The shooting happened at about 10 p.m. on Third Avenue and Bell Street. Officers were called to the shooting, and found a 53-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his abdomen and leg. Police...
SEATTLE, WA
Business evacuated, kid's camp shelters in place due to Lakewood hazmat situation

LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Firefighters are investigating a dangerous chemical reaction at a Lakewood gun manufacturing plant in Lakewood. West Pierce firefighters responded to Aero Precision, located near 100th St and 47th Ave. around 3 p.m. Officials say an employee was disposing of aluminum in mineral oil. Investigators say the employee was disposing of the chemicals correctly, however a reaction inside the steel drum created pressurization.
LAKEWOOD, WA
Armed robbers targeting ATMs in Bonney Lake

Armed robberies targeting ATMs have been happening more frequently in the Tacoma area. The Tacoma Police Department is working on figuring out of these similar robberies are related in any way.
TACOMA, WA
Man injured in house fire near Everett

EVERETT, Wash. - A man was injured early Thursday morning in a house fire near Everett. Crews responded to the 12400 block of 51st Avenue Southeast after reports of a fire before 1 a.m. Callers reported hearing explosions and seeing large flames. When South County Fire crews arrived, they found...
EVERETT, WA
DUI driver arrested for driving the wrong way on I-90 near Issaquah

KING COUNTY, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) arrested a DUI suspect for driving the wrong way on I-90 near Issaquah early Thursday morning. According to the WSP, just before 1:00 a.m., 13 people called 911 to report a driver traveling in the opposite direction of eastbound I-90. Authorities say those 13 calls served as important updates for troopers to zero in on the suspect’s location.
ISSAQUAH, WA
Deputies investigate after a man was shot in the leg in Burien

BURIEN, Wash. - Deputies are investigating after a man was shot in the leg near Dottie Harper Park in Burien early Friday morning. According to the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), at around 12:45 a.m., someone called 911 saying they saw a man walking near the corner of SW 148th St. and 4th Ave. SW with a bloody leg.
BURIEN, WA
1 injured in stabbing in Pioneer Square, Seattle Police seek suspect

SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating a stabbing in Pioneer Square late Wednesday afternoon. Officers were called to S Washington St and 2nd Ave Ext S around 5 p.m. to reports of a stabbing. They found a 39-year-old man with a knife wound to his leg. Seattle Fire Department medics...
SEATTLE, WA

