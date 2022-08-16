Read full article on original website
Paul Finebaum reveals team most likely to take down Alabama
Alabama football is the obvious favorite to win the national championship but Paul Finebaum has made his pick for the team most likely to get in their way. Paul Finebaum had an utterly shocking take on national championship contenders on ESPN this week!. Just kidding. The ESPN analyst actually said...
Lou Holtz Speech Is Going Viral: College Football World Reacts
With the college football season almost here, Notre Dame had legendary coach Lou Holtz visit the school this week to speak with this year's team. Holtz, who was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2008, talked about dealing with criticism. The main message behind Holtz's speech was...
Nick Saban Revealed Significant Alabama Injury On Wednesday
Alabama is dealing with an injury on defense heading into the season. Eli Ricks, who transferred to Alabama from LSU during the offseason, has a back injury according to head coach Nick Saban. Saban told reporters that Ricks hasn't been on the field since Saturday but doesn't expect him to be out long-term.
College Football Player Has Reportedly Died Suddenly At 22
Florida International announced Thursday that linebacker Luke Knox has passed away. He was just 22 years old. Knox, the younger brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox, started his college career at Ole Miss. As a freshman, he had 10 total tackles, two pass deflections and a fumble recovery.
Lane Kiffin Is Looking Forward To 1 College Football Game This Season
We're just a few weeks away from the start of the 2022 college football season and this year's SEC West is primed to be as competitive as ever. For Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, there's one game he's looking forward over all the others. As you might have guessed, it's the November 12 home game against Alabama.
Embarrassing college football recruiting letter goes viral
From now on, the folks over at the Florida State football recruiting office might want to do a quick typo check on their offers to prospects. Recently, the Seminoles sent out an offer letter for 4-star edge rusher Lamont Green, Jr. Or, in their words, an "offcial" offer. The gaffe didn't prevent ...
Ohio State's Zak Herbstreit has black stripe removed
Fall camp is the time of year when young players have the opportunity to prove themselves. At Ohio State, that is indicated by the removal of black stripes. And while that is often associated with scholarship freshmen, there are other players who can and will showcase their abilities during camp.
AthlonSports.com
Former Ohio State Star Waived By Pittsburgh Steelers On Thursday
This Thursday morning, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a number of roster moves. One of those moves resulted in the release of a former Ohio State star. The Steelers announced this Thursday morning that they have released former Ohio State star Master Teague III, who's injured. In a resulting move, Pittsburgh has signed former Washington State star Max Borghi.
thecomeback.com
Georgia governor makes outlandish Bulldogs football prediction
Georgia governor Brian Kemp and Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens have some shockingly high expectations for their alma mater’s football teams. Atlanta will host the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship, and during a press conference to announce their winning bid, Kemp and Dickens both made bold college football predictions.
College Football Playoff considering extreme move, per report
Members of the College Football Playoff board of managers are talking about what could be a radical move in the sport's history, according to a report from ESPN. The board began discussions on changing the way college football is governed and are considering breaking away from the NCAA entirely. ...
ESPN computer predicts college football's best/worst teams in 2022
The 2022 college football season will be here before you know it. Which teams will be the best and the worst in the country this fall? ESPN's computer prediction system, Football Power Index, went about making its picks for just that as we get closer to kickoff. The worst team in college ...
One school pushing to flip LSU 4-star DB commit Ryan Yaites
College Football News
College Football Odds: Opening Early Lines, Values Week 1
The early college football lines and odds for Week 1 of the 2022 season. Where are the potential values?. Here’s the drill I do every week throughout the season. Before looking and without peeking, I guess what the initial college football lines might be. The real lines are added after – where might things be a little bit off?
Study reveals college football's biggest fan bases, and everyone's upset
It's always been hard to count just how many fans each big-time college football team has, but one recent study may have given us a hint of which fan bases are the biggest. A new study by strategy consultant TJ Altimore revealed some data on the subject. Among their findings was that around ...
College Football News
College Football Coaches Against The Spread Rankings. Who Covers, Who Doesn't
How good are all of the college football head coaches against the spread? All 108 veteran head coaches are ranked on how well they cover. Winning games is all that matters, but for those who choose to invest on a Saturday afternoon, which college football coaches cover the spread and which ones don’t?
College Football News
Kansas vs Tennessee Tech Prediction, Game Preview
Kansas vs Tennessee Tech prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Friday, September 2. Venue: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, KS. Record: Kansas (0-0), Tennessee Tech (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big...
Mike Gundy Addresses Multiple Interviews With Tennessee Football
The Oklahoma State coach explored the opportunity a few times over the past 15 years.
Four-star forward Mouhamed Dioubate down to 5 schools
Putnam (Conn.) Science Academy four-star small forward Mouhamed Dioubate tells On3 he’s down to five schools: Alabama, Kansas State, Maryland, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest. Dioubate has not yet taken any college visits but will announce his visit schedule on Friday, August 19th. The 6-foot-7, Queens, New York native...
