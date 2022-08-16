ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Paul Finebaum reveals team most likely to take down Alabama

Alabama football is the obvious favorite to win the national championship but Paul Finebaum has made his pick for the team most likely to get in their way. Paul Finebaum had an utterly shocking take on national championship contenders on ESPN this week!. Just kidding. The ESPN analyst actually said...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Nick Saban Revealed Significant Alabama Injury On Wednesday

Alabama is dealing with an injury on defense heading into the season. Eli Ricks, who transferred to Alabama from LSU during the offseason, has a back injury according to head coach Nick Saban. Saban told reporters that Ricks hasn't been on the field since Saturday but doesn't expect him to be out long-term.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
West Virginia State
State
Indiana State
247Sports

Ohio State's Zak Herbstreit has black stripe removed

Fall camp is the time of year when young players have the opportunity to prove themselves. At Ohio State, that is indicated by the removal of black stripes. And while that is often associated with scholarship freshmen, there are other players who can and will showcase their abilities during camp.
COLUMBUS, OH
AthlonSports.com

Former Ohio State Star Waived By Pittsburgh Steelers On Thursday

This Thursday morning, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a number of roster moves. One of those moves resulted in the release of a former Ohio State star. The Steelers announced this Thursday morning that they have released former Ohio State star Master Teague III, who's injured. In a resulting move, Pittsburgh has signed former Washington State star Max Borghi.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Mcguire
Person
John Williams
thecomeback.com

Georgia governor makes outlandish Bulldogs football prediction

Georgia governor Brian Kemp and Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens have some shockingly high expectations for their alma mater’s football teams. Atlanta will host the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship, and during a press conference to announce their winning bid, Kemp and Dickens both made bold college football predictions.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Pitt Cmu#La Tech#Minnesota Wmu#Odu Temple#Coloradobuffaloeswire Com#Nittanylionswire Com#Sportsbookwire Com#Fightingirishwire Com#Winnersandwhiners Com#Soonerswire Com#Pitt Expert Picks
College Football News

College Football Odds: Opening Early Lines, Values Week 1

The early college football lines and odds for Week 1 of the 2022 season. Where are the potential values?. Here’s the drill I do every week throughout the season. Before looking and without peeking, I guess what the initial college football lines might be. The real lines are added after – where might things be a little bit off?
COLLEGE SPORTS
College Football News

Kansas vs Tennessee Tech Prediction, Game Preview

Kansas vs Tennessee Tech prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Friday, September 2. Venue: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, KS. Record: Kansas (0-0), Tennessee Tech (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big...
LAWRENCE, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Four-star forward Mouhamed Dioubate down to 5 schools

Putnam (Conn.) Science Academy four-star small forward Mouhamed Dioubate tells On3 he’s down to five schools: Alabama, Kansas State, Maryland, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest. Dioubate has not yet taken any college visits but will announce his visit schedule on Friday, August 19th. The 6-foot-7, Queens, New York native...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy