Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Sandoval by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-17 17:49:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-17 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Arroyos, streams, and normally dry rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes. Water in arroyos can travel many miles and take hours to reach your location from upstream rain areas. Target Area: Sandoval FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of north central New Mexico, including the following county, Sandoval. * WHEN...Until 815 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 610 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.25 and 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include San Felipe Pueblo, Santa Ana Pueblo, Algodones and Placitas. - This includes the following highways Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 245 and 252. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Franklin, Inland Franklin by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 13:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-19 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Franklin; Inland Franklin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Franklin County through 200 PM EDT At 115 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles north of Apalachicola, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Franklin, Buck Siding, High Bluff, Creels, Beverly, Hays Place and Fort Gadsden. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Rockingham by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-17 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Coastal Rockingham HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet expected in the surf zone. * WHERE...In Maine, Coastal York County. In New Hampshire, Coastal Rockingham County. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.
weather.gov
Heat Advisory issued for Northwest Blue Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-18 21:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-19 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Northwest Blue Mountains HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...High temperatures up to 95 on Friday. * WHERE...In Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains. In Oregon, Ochoco-John Day Highlands, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Wallowa County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
IN THIS ARTICLE
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Angelina, Nacogdoches, San Augustine by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-17 18:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-17 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Angelina; Nacogdoches; San Augustine Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Nacogdoches, southeastern Angelina and southern San Augustine Counties through 745 PM CDT At 714 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles south of Huntington to 6 miles east of Etoile. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Huntington, Zavalla, Broaddus, Shawnee and Dolan. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mercer, Rock Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 19:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-19 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Mercer; Rock Island The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Rock Island County in northwestern Illinois Northwestern Mercer County in northwestern Illinois Central Louisa County in southeastern Iowa Southern Muscatine County in east central Iowa * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 712 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Muscatine Municipal Airport, or near Muscatine, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Law enforcement. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Fruitland around 715 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Muscatine, Eliza and Illinois City. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 15:04:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-19 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range; South Central Elko County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Elko County through 515 PM PDT At 450 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Deeth, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Wells, Deeth, Angel Lake and Star Valley. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Sonoran Desert Natl Monument by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 16:45:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-19 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Sonoran Desert Natl Monument A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Maricopa County through 545 PM MST At 459 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Big Horn, or 15 miles east of Gila Bend, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Estrella, Sonoran National Monument, Freeman and Big Horn. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 125 and 145. AZ Route 238 between mile markers 10 and 17. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 17:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-19 21:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES At 547 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms had produced heavy rain in Vekol Wash. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Freeman, Estrella Sailport, Mobile and Ak-Chin Village. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Upshur, Wood by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-17 18:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-17 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Upshur; Wood A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SMITH...SOUTHEASTERN WOOD AND SOUTHWESTERN UPSHUR COUNTIES At 654 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Big Sandy, or 10 miles west of Gladewater, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Big Sandy and Winona. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Buchanan, Dickenson by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 20:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-19 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Buchanan; Dickenson FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 815 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL BUCHANAN AND SOUTHEASTERN DICKENSON COUNTIES Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Brevard, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Volusia by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 19:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-19 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Brevard; Orange; Osceola; Seminole; Volusia FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east central Florida, including the following counties, Brevard, Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia. * WHEN...Until 915 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 751 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Port Orange, Titusville, New Smyrna Beach, Edgewater, Wedgefield, Oak Hill, Christmas, Mims, Bithlo, Scottsmoor, Geneva, Haulover Canal, Maytown, Apollo Beach, Bethune Beach, Harmony, Ponce Inlet, Aurantia, Turnbull and Lake Harney. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Stephenson, Whiteside by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 11:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-19 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in the Quad Cities. Target Area: Carroll; Stephenson; Whiteside A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Whiteside, eastern Carroll and southern Stephenson Counties through 800 PM CDT At 656 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Fairhaven, or 10 miles north of Morrison, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Milledgeville and Chadwick around 705 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Lanark, Shannon, Pearl City and Freeport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Charleston, Tidal Berkeley by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 19:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-19 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. You can also email your report to nws.charlestonsc@noaa.gov. Target Area: Charleston; Tidal Berkeley STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF CHARLESTON COUNTY At 807 PM EDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm over Sullivan`s Island, or over Fort Sumter, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...strong winds 45 to 55 mph and excessive cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar Indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. All outdoor activities should cease. Move indoors immediately. Some locations in the path of this storm include Mount Pleasant, Fort Sumter, Daniel Island, James Island, Isle Of Palms, Folly Beach, Sullivan`s Island and Boone Hall Plantation. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands, Centennial Mountains, Island Park by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 03:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-19 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands; Centennial Mountains, Island Park; Teton Valley; Upper Snake River Plain Thunderstorms will impact the Spencer and Ashton Reservoir areas through 645 PM MDT At 548 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of thunderstorms extending from 7 miles northeast of Spencer to 7 miles north of Ashton Reservoir, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Brief moderate rain and wind gusts to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Dubois, Idmon, Parker, Spencer, Kilgore, St Anthony, Ashton Reservoir, northern Saint Anthony Sand Dunes, Edie School and Humphrey. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Appling, Bacon, Coffee, Northern Ware, Pierce, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 17:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-19 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Appling; Bacon; Coffee; Northern Ware; Pierce; Wayne Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of east central Coffee, northwestern Pierce, northwestern Ware, Bacon, northwestern Wayne and Appling Counties through 830 PM EDT At 802 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles northeast of Surrency to 7 miles southwest of Nicholls. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Baxley, Alma, Surrency, Odum, New Lacy and Bickley. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Comments / 0