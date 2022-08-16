Effective: 2022-08-19 19:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-19 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Mercer; Rock Island The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Rock Island County in northwestern Illinois Northwestern Mercer County in northwestern Illinois Central Louisa County in southeastern Iowa Southern Muscatine County in east central Iowa * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 712 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Muscatine Municipal Airport, or near Muscatine, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Law enforcement. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Fruitland around 715 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Muscatine, Eliza and Illinois City. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

MERCER COUNTY, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO